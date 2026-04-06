Pat a Mat jsou známí v Íránu...
6. 4. 2026
čas čtení < 1 minuta
Apparently Iran is in fact one of the countries where classic 🇨🇿 animated duo Pat and Mat are known… who knew?! pic.twitter.com/OsffBM4MGI— Ian Willoughby (@Ian_Willoughby) April 6, 2026
Zdá se, že Írán je ve skutečnosti jednou ze zemí, kde je známá klasická 🇨🇿 animovaná dvojice Pat a Mat… kdo by to byl řekl?!
Apparently Iran is in fact one of the countries where classic 🇨🇿 animated duo Pat and Mat are known… who knew?! pic.twitter.com/OsffBM4MGI— Ian Willoughby (@Ian_Willoughby) April 6, 2026
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