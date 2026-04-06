Pat a Mat jsou známí v Íránu...

6. 4. 2026

čas čtení < 1 minuta



Zdá se, že Írán je ve skutečnosti jednou ze zemí, kde je známá klasická 🇨🇿 animovaná dvojice Pat a Mat… kdo by to byl řekl?!



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Obsah vydání | 2. 4. 2026