Oxfordské dějiny francouzské revoluce od Williama Doyla, třetí část

2. 7. 2026 / Boris Cvek

čas čtení 37 minut

Během května 1789 se hledalo, jak vůbec generální stavy pojmout. Má jít o jedno shromáždění, nebo o tři nezávislé komory, které se mohou navzájem vetovat? Třetí stav chtěl od začátku jedno shromáždění. Dva druhé stavy byly proti. Král se rozhodl nezasahovat, nicméně vystoupil s tím, že stavy musejí konečně začít jednat a rozhodovat.

Složení prvního i druhého stavu bylo v zásadě překvapením. V obou stavech vypadly nejmocnější, nejbohatší vrstvy. Vysoká šlechta během voleb mířila z Paříže do regionů, kde měla svá panství, aby byla zvolena, ale ostatní šlechta ji nevolila. Typický zastupitel za druhý stav byl městský šlechtic se zkušeností v armádě. Stejně tak v prvním stavu byli zastoupení zejména obyčejní faráři. Oba stavy byly připraveny se vzdát fiskálních privilegií. Dobrá vůle ke změnám a reformám byla všude.

Nicméně oba vyšší stavy měly také své požadavky, zejména první stav měl shodu na vyšší kontrole církve nad vzděláváním a omezení práv protestantů. Druhý stav byl v mnoha ohledech rozpolcen. Čtyřicet procent zastupitelů dokonce mělo za to, že šlechtické tituly by měly vyjadřovat skutečné zásluhy, nikoli původ nebo majetek. Třetí stav (jehož nejvlivnější část tvořili právníci, naopak lidí z průmyslu nebo obchodu tam byla naprostá menšina) jako jediný umožnil přítomnost diváků na svých jednáních.

V Paříži během jednání stavů vycházelo mnoho tiskovin referujících o událostech, velmi vlivný byl list vydávaný hrabětem Mirabeau, který byl zvolen za třetí stav (ač byl šlechticem). V Palais Royal, který vévoda d'Orléans poskytl veřejnosti, vznikaly vášnivé diskuze, řečnická vystoupení atd. Pařížská ulice byla vzrušená, těsně před prvním zasedáním stavů tam zasahovala armáda proti lidovým bouřím a mnoho lidí bylo zastřeleno. V této atmosféře třetí stav spěl k revolučnímu kroku: ustanovit sám sebe jako jediné zastupitelstvo národa. Posílilo ho v tom několik kněží, kteří přišli z prvního stavu.

Na začátku června umírá následník trůnu a král upadá do apatie. To možná mělo osudný vliv, protože program, s nímž král přišel na konci měsíce, mohl uspět na jeho začátku. Velmi složitou pozici měl taky Necker, jehož úsilí bylo podrýváno královnou a královými bratry. 17. června se třetí stav prohlásil za Národní shromáždění, které reprezentuje národ. Král nechápal, co se děje. Považoval to jenom za frázi. Pár dní poté se většina duchovenstva přidala k třetímu stavu. Jedním z důvodů byl hlad šířící se v provinciích jako důsledek Neckerovy snahy zajistit, aby aspoň Paříž nehladověla. Ceny chleba stále stoupaly a rekordu dosáhly v červenci. Podle duchovenstva bylo třeba zapojit generální stavy aktivně do řešení problémů.

Král nakonec vystoupil, zrušil rozhodnutí třetího stavu ze 17. června, nabídl mírně reformní program – odmítal ale zrušení byť jen feudálních privilegií – a ujistil stavy, že ačkoli jsou „svatosvaté“, nic, co rozhodnou, neplatí bez jeho souhlasu. Třetí stav odmítl krále poslechnout. Král nedokázal vynutit svou vůli a veřejnost byla jednoznačně na straně třetího stavu. Mezitím mezi lidmi velmi populární Necker podal rezignaci. Ačkoli ji později stáhl, veřejnost už byla otřesena. K tomu se musí přidat situace v armádě, která byla poslední možností, jak udržet pořádek, vojáci však odmítali poslouchat.

27. června král poručil dvěma vyšším stavům, aby se připojily k třetímu stavu. To mu přineslo obrovskou popularitu. Král a královna stáli před jásajícími davy v slzách. Jenže mezitím se posilovala vojenská přítomnost, zejména nefrancouzských jednotek, v Paříži a okolí. Necker byl odvolán a na jeho místo nastoupila tvrdě konzervativní vláda. To podnítilo lid k tomu, aby se hleděl sám vyzbrojit. Začaly útoky na sklady zbraní a v opatství Saint-Lazare byly nalezeny ukryté zásoby obilí. Nejčernější podezření ulice se zdála potvrzena.

Nenávist vůči církvi, šlechtě a bohatým lidem (ti začali organizovat vlastní milice na udržení pořádku) rostla stále výše. Král byl informován svou novou vládou, že na armádu nelze spoléhat. V této atmosféře padla Bastila. Stačilo dovézt dělo a namířit ho na ni. Král musel oznámit stažení vojsk a jeho pasivita jen potvrdila, že ten, kdo zachránil Národní shromáždění, byl pařížský lid. Pařížský lid se takto začal vnímat jako ochránce a garant svobody.

“Meanwhile, on 4 June, the heir to the throne died, plunging the king into days of gloomy inertia which paralysed all ministerial activity. By the second week of the month third-estate patience was running out. Against their previous resolutions, they had already begun to organize themselves and establish procedures, and on 3 June they elected Bailly as their president. There was now constant talk of unilateral action, of declaring the “Commons” to be the national assembly, and of proceeding to verification of powers on that basis without further reference to the other two orders. (…) The motion was carried by 493 votes to 41. The message was transmitted the next day; and when, on the twelfth, no response was received from the other two orders, the roll-call began.” Str. 103

“What happened next proved a turning-point. As nobles and clerics obediently filed out the hall, the third, and the clergy who had joined them over the previous few days, stood their ground. When the Grand Master of Ceremonies reiterated the king's orders, Mirabeau declared that nothing but bayonets could force the National Assembly to move. There was a general shout of approval, and the Assembly went on to renew the Tennis Court Oath, reiterate all it had done since the seventeeth, and declare its members inviolable. The king, meanwhile, had emerged from the Royal Session to be confronted with Necker's resignation. So distracted was he that, when told that the third estate was refusing to move, he said they might stay.” Str. 107

“Clearly the king could no longer rely on the first two orders to obey him, and the wavering of the French Guards suggested that even force might fail. In these circumstances he made the final surrender. On 27 June he wrote to the presidents of the clerical and noble orders ordering them to join the National Assembly. A few felt betrayed, and tried to protest, but even they soon recognized that they had no choice. And when that news broke, there were huge displays of popular jubilation and fireworks in both Paris and Versailles. The king and queen, appearing in tears on the balcony of the palace, were cheered deafeningly. “The whole business now seems over,” Arthur Young wrote, “and the revolution complete”. Deputies on all sides certainly hoped so, and there was so much talk of getting down to business and constructing the constitution.” Str. 107-108

“News of Necker's dismissal reached Palais Royal in the afternoon of the twelfth. Everyone sensed that a decisive trial of strength had begun. At once crowds flocked to the theatres and forced them to close as a sign of mourning. (…) And once armed, the populace did not hesitate to act. That night, following the example from Lyon, they attacked the toll-gates around the city and broke down sections of the customs wall. The night sky was lit up by fires which destroyed most of the gatehouses. The next morning they turned their attention to places where arms were thought to be stored, starting with the abbey of Saint-Lazare. Blackest popular suspicions were confirmed when substantial stocks of grain were also found there, and the monastery was looted amid ominous scenes of sacrilege and anti-clericalism. Men of property were now seriously alarmed.” Str. 109

“During all this time the Assembly was sitting at Versailles, and as the news from the capital filtered in they issued ever more anguished appeals to the king to pull back the troops. He countered initially that in the circumstances the troops were more necessary than ever. But then, on the afternoon of the fifteenth, he came to the Assembly in person to declare that he was ordering the army encamped around Paris to disperse. The delirious deputies cheered him, threw their hats in the air, and escorted him in body back to the palace, where the tearful scenes of 27 June were re-enacted. There was much talk of his natural goodness and concern for the well-being of his peoples. But it was not that which had produced such a spectacular change of policy. Throughout the thirteenth and fourteenth the army had indeed been poised to restore order in Paris, and there were enough troops to do it, even if the carnage would have been fearful. But the example of the French Guards was disquieting. Might other regiments follow their example? Morale was certainly under pressure from forced marches, poor quarters, and constant appeals by anxious civilans not to act against defenceless patriots. Commanders were increasingly reluctant to put their men's discipline to the test, and Broglie was too experienced an officer to take risks in such circumstances. He advised the king that he could no longer rely on his army. Louis XVI.'s acceptance of that advice marked the end of royal authority.” Str. 110

William Doyle: The Oxford History of the French Revolution, Oxford University Press 2018.

Necker se vrací a začínají naopak první emigrace vysoké šlechty, utíká také králův bratr hrabě Artois. Také se už v těchto dnech objevuje děsivý jev, spojený s francouzskou revolucí: nošení hlav (a později i jiných orgánů) zlynčovaných lidí na píkách městem. Dramatizuje se zejména situace na zemědělském venkově a nabývá rozměrů psychózy, zemědělci se bojí, že jim ozbrojené bandy šlechty budou chtít vzít úrodu. Hlad je strašný. Paradoxně tím, že lidé budují vlastní milice – a to i ve městech – na ochranu úrody, dochází k přítomnosti těchto ozbrojenců v polích, což zase jen posiluje obavy v omylu, že jde o šlechtické bandy.

V Paříži se do čela nově ozbrojených bezpečnostních sil staví La Fayette, vzniká tzv. Národní garda. Starým bezpečnostním silám nikdo nevěří a spontánně se rozpadají. Poslanci ve Versailles hledají způsob, jak uklidnit dění na venkově. A protože venkované odmítají platit prakticky všechny daně a často v zuřivosti útočí na šlechtická sídla ve snaze zničit poslední zbytky feudalismu, přichází nápad navrhnout zrušení feudalismu zákonem jednou provždy.

Návrh má přednést mladý liberál, vévoda d'Aiguillon. Stane se ovšem něco nečekaného. Celou noc 4. srpna, až do ranních hodin, se šlechta, klérus atd. předbíhají v tom, jaké všechny výsady je třeba zničit. Podle Doyla se od té doby už během revoluce nic tak radikálního a revolučního nestalo. Jakési zvláštní šílení, označované jako vlastenecké, ale související snad i s tím, že když se mně zruší tohle, tak tobě se zruší tohle, vedlo k naprosto nečekané orgii návrhů. Dá se říci, že se vyšší vrstvy vzdaly nebo byly připraveny o důležité zdroje svých příjmů. Měla padnout prakticky všechna privilegia včetně kupování úřadů nebo církevních desátek. Nyní měly úřady být zastávány jen podle talentu a schopností.

Vrcholně paradoxní je situace, kdy první stav, zastupovaný zejména faráři, kteří měli chronické problémy s obživou, byl přiveden do situace, kdy se farářům bralo i to málo, co měli. Odpor prvního stavu v dalších dnech proti těmto novotám byl silný, ale nevydržel. Nakonec se uplatnil princip, že za ztracené příjmy musí být náhrada, takže dokud nebude vyplacena náhrada, vše má zůstat při starém.

To nic neměnilo na tom, že venkov prakticky přestal platit daně. 26. srpna pak poslanci vyhlásili po vzoru některých amerických republik Deklaraci práv člověka a občana. Jednomyslnost trochu kalil odpor církve vůči naprosté svobodě vyznání a veřejné diskuse, ale i to se podařilo nějak neurčitě překonat. Deklarace stanovuje, že veškerá moc vyrůstá z národa, nikoli z jednotlivce (faktické zničení královské moci), člověk má přirozená práva svobody, majetku, bezpečnosti, ochrany před útlakem, není možné nikoho zatknout na základě libovůle (to byla dosud neslavně známá pravomoc krále, tzv. lettres de cachet), není také možné považovat stát, kde nedošlo k dělbě moci, za svobodný, veřejná služba musí být otevřena všem občanům podle jejich talentů a schopností atd. atd.

Všechno, co tam je, je dnes samozřejmostí. Deklarace měla být jakousi předmluvou k ústavě. Při jejím dalším tvoření se stalo tématem diskuse, nakolik má být následován britský vzor dvou komor a králova veta. Zde se původní radikálové jako Mirabeau stali zastánci britského vzoru, který šel proti spontánnímu lidovému republikanismu. V otázce veta byl nalezen kompromis, návrh na Sněmovnu lordů byl zamítnut. Čekalo se, co na to všechno řekne král.

Král si mezitím nechal zavolat do Versailles flanderské vojáky a pod jejich záštitou se konečně vyjádřil. Odmítl přijmout návrhy, jak byly předloženy, včetně radikálního rušení privilegií, včetně Deklarace. Mezitím v Paříži sílil radikalismus. Živili ho lidé jako Marat, který se tehdy začal uplatňovat svým štvavým, brutálním listem Přítel lidu. Celá společnost byla plná podezření a šeptandy. Např. se říkalo, že když byli flanderští vojáci vítáni ve Versailles, hodovalo se, nikdo nepřipil na národ, vysmívali se nové národní kokardě (kterou na veřejnosti nosil i král a kterou vytvořil La Fayette tak, že k původním barvám revoluce – modré a červené – přidal bourbonskou bílou, tak vznikla trikolora).

Tyto pověsti vedly k tomu, že hladové pařížské ženy se vydaly na pochod do Versailles, byl to celý obrovský průvod lidu. La Fayette neochotně musel se svými jednotkami opustit Paříž, ale nakonec nemohl vlastně nic dělat. Musel králi poradit, aby vyšel vstříc lidu. Ačkoli král pod tímto tlakem odsouhlasil všechny novoty schválené poslanci, lid si násilím vnutil vstup do paláce a unesl krále a jeho rodinu do Paříže. S králem se tam pak přesunuli i poslanci Národního ústavodárného shromáždění. Král se do Versailles už nikdy nevrátil. Paříž začala diktovat další průběh revoluce.

“From Paris and Versailles, with reports of riot, pillage, and arson pouring in from all points of the compass, the situation looked even worse. “By letters from every province,” declared the spokesman of the National Assembly's reports committee on 3 August, “it appears that properties of whatever sort are falling prey to the most disgraceful brigandage; on all sides castles are being burned, monasteries destroyed, farms given up to pillage. Taxes, payments to lords, all are destroyed; the law is powerless, magistrates without authority, and justice is a mere phantom sought from the courts in vain.”” Str. 115

“The original motion, and its purpose of calming the countryside, was soon lost sight of in a torrent of denunciations and renunciations, each carried by acclaim. The all-night session would be remembered as a display of boundless altruism and, as one nobleman carried away by emotion termed it, a “moment of patriotic intoxication”. But old scores were also settled amid the enthusiasm. Country nobles made sure that the courtiers who had deprived them of their manorial prerogatives did not escape with their pensions and sinecures. A bishop, it was noted, had been the first to denounce hunting rights, and this let an angry duke to call for an end to tithes. Vestry fees and pluralism soon went the same way, and by the time dawn broke the parish clergy had been stripped of much of their income. In the small hours the session developed into a general assault on privileges of all sorts. Representatives of corporate towns and whole provinces came forward to renounce liberties and exemptions accumulated over a half of a millenium. Magistrates abandoned the privileges of their offices, declared for free justice, and raised no demur when venality of office, the basis of their tenure, was thrown on to the bonfire in turn. Every public employment, the consensus was, would now be open to all according to their talents. Frenchmen would henceforth enjoy complete civil and fiscal equality. It was past two in the morning when the sitting came to a close with the deputies ordering a Te Deum to be sung throughout the kingdom, and the striking of a commemorative medal depicting themselves abandoning all privileges on one side and Louis XVI., now proclaimed “Restorer of French Liberty”, on the other.” Str. 116

“A procession said to be 60,000 strong accompanied Louis XVI and his queen on their nine-hour journey back to his capital that afternoon. As a gesture of goodwill, they brought wagonloads of flour from the palace stores, and the crowds as they marched sang the praises of “the baker, the baker's wife, and the baker's boy” – a reference to the dauphin, who travelled in his parents' coach. In fact there was little the king could do to remedy a bread shortage caused by natural accidents and administrative upheavals. It was November before cheaper and more regular supplies were available, and market-day riots came to an end. Nevertheless in the history of the Revolution the “October Days” were decisive. Louis XVI never returned to Versailles. Henceforth he and his family would be confined to Paris, as a British observer put it, “more like prisoners than Princes.” A few days later the National Assembly followed him there... The central authorities of the regenerate French State were now at the mercy of Paris, and time and time again over the next five years Parisians would intervene in national politics in the role of self-appointed watchdogs of the Revolution. Few foresaw the extent of this danger in 1789. It seemed as if the August decrees could not have secured royal assent by any other means.” Str. 122-123

William Doyle: The Oxford History of the French Revolution, Oxford University Press 2018.

Předpokladem revolučních ideálů bylo vytvořit právní stát. Stejně tak, ba ještě více, bylo cílem zničit starý režim. A to šlo samozřejmě proti sobě. Vláda měla podle nové ústavy být jen velmi slabá, všechny instituce, včetně soudů, měly být voleny. Nepřímé daně byly fakticky zrušeny a u přímých – daň z nemovitostí, movitostí a zisku – se čekalo, že je lidé budou platit jaksi sami od sebe (přitom přímé daně se vždy vybírají mnohem obtížněji než ty nepřímé). Armádě nový režim nevěřil, jiné silové složky byly fakticky rozpuštěny. Jedinou silovou oporou měla být národní garda pod vedením Lafayetta, která ale měla jakž takž disciplinovanou podobu jen v Paříži. A dokonce ani Lafayette si nemohl být svými gardisty jistý, jak se sám přesvědčil, když ho donutili, aby garda doprovázela průvod pařížských žen do Versailles.

Nový režim zrušil parlamenty jako hnízda šlechtické opozice a fakticky rozložil justici. Situace na venkově se tak nemohla celkově lepšit. Lidé odmítali platit daně a dopouštěli se nejrůznějšího násilí proti feudálním výsadám, které právně ještě nebyly zrušeny, protože měly přestat platit – včetně dalšího systému různých privilegií – až po odškodnění těch, kdo o ně budou připraveni. Běžná taktika venkovanů byla tato: když po nich šlechtic chtěla pravidelné dávky, žádali listiny, které ho k tomu opravňují – pokud jim je ukázal, násilím mu je vzali a spálili je. Obecně protišlechtické nálady sílily. V populární revoluční písni „Ah! Ça ira“ přibyl verš, v němž se zpívá o tom, že aristokrati mají být pověšeni na lampách.

Proud emigrace za hranice, zejména do Švýcarska, které bylo dříve útočištěm odpůrců starého režimu, sílil. Mnoho šlechticů, původně zvolených jako poslanci, své poslanecké posty opouštěli, aby se uchýlili do ústraní. Lidi jako Mirabeau a Lafayette zůstávali angažovaní.

Samozřejmě neplacení daní nevedlo k vylepšení situace státní kasy. K tomu poslanci přijímali nové a nové odškodňovací zákony pro ty, kdo byli připraveni o svá privilegia. Důsledkem byl dramatický nárůst státního dluhu. Necker, jehož popularita postupně klesala (byl mluvčím králova odporu proti srpnovým revolučním změnám), navrhoval, aby každý občan zaplatil daň ve výši čtvrtiny svého příjmu a sám šel příkladem: dal 100 tisíc livrů. Ale už v listopadu 1789 byl jen dluh v krátkodobých dluhopisech odhadován na 707 milionů a v létě 1790 dvě miliardy, zejména v důsledku výpadku daňových příjmů a narůstajícího chaosu ve státních financích.

Ústavní shromáždění našlo velmi radikální řešení, dříve zcela nepředstavitelné (je třeba zdůraznit, že král už někdy v červnu všechny poslance zbavil povinnosti dbát vůle těch, kterými byli zvoleni): zestátnění všeho církevního pozemkového majetku. O to se vedly samozřejmě vášnivé spory. Ze strany radikálů se argumentovalo, že tento majetek církvi nikdy nepatřil, že jej jenom spravovala pro národ, že církev jako stav už ani neexistuje, protože stavy byly zrušeny. Proti tomu stála teze z Deklarace práv člověka a občana, že majetek je nedotknutelný a že vlastníkem církevního majetku nikdy nebyl žádný církevní stav, ale jednotlivé církevní subjekty.

Dalším pokusem, jak řešit situaci, byly dluhopisy, vázané na pozemkové majetky, získané státem, z těchto dluhopisů se ale nakonec staly mohutně chrlené a prakticky nekryté papírové peníze (bylo k tomu přistoupeno navzdory tragické zkušenosti z let kolem roku 1720, kdy mnoho lidí bylo ožebračeno právě papírovými penězi, které ztratily hodnotu).

Pokud jde o systém voleb – nové volby se konaly na jaře 1790 – nový režim dal volební právo jen tzv. „aktivním občanům“, tedy těm, kteří měli 25 let a více a platili daně ve výši tří dnů práce. Volit mohlo tedy asi 4,3 milionů Francouzů. Ti volili skupinu, která pak teprve volila poslance. Volitelný do této skupiny mohl být jen ten, kdo platil daně ve výši deseti dní práce. Výsledkem bylo 45 tisíc volitelů. Dále volitelní byli jen lidé, kteří platili daně ve výši 54 dní práce. Celkem bylo volitelných tedy asi 50-80 tisíc nejbohatších mužů. Nový systém voleb byl výrazně méně demokratický než volby do generálních stavů za starého režimu na jaře 1789.

Bylo jasné, že poslanci se báli toho, že by politiku mohli ovládnout radikálové. I proto byly speciálně rozděleny volební okrsky v Paříži, nicméně lidem jako Danton se to podařilo obejít a zajistit si širokou podporu ve volbách. Nový režim zrušil veškeré staré regionální rozdělení Francie a rozdělil ji na přibližně stejné departementy. Všechny tyto reformy měly v zásadě většinovou podporu a ještě v létě 1790, kdy se při výročí pádu Bastily slavil svátek revoluce, samozřejmě za přítomnosti krále, který byl nyní označován jako „král Francouzů“, existoval napříč společnosti konsensus, že tak to má být.

“The political prerogatives of the old sovereign courts violated the principle of the separation of powers, and in any case patriots suspected them of being nests of obstructive aristocrats. In November they were put into perpetual vacation, and ten months later abolished outright. The whole structure of lower courts disappeared with them, to be replaced with a system of local justices of the peace, district civil and departmental criminal courts… No administrative authority was vested in the new courts, and although the deputies committed themselves to an eventual total recodification of the civil and criminal law, and as a start introduced trial by jury, they made no provision for any sort of police to enforce it. Public order was the responsibility of local administrative, not judicial, authorities, and the sole instrument of coercion at their disposal was the National Guard.” Str. 124-125

“Few nobles stood for office in the new elections, and even fewer were elected. They were simply opting out of the new order. Gratuitous gestures like the abolition of nobility itself, together with all its trappings like titles, orders, ribbons, and coats of arms (19 June 1790), did nothing to reconcile them. Nor did general popular suspicion, epitomized in the second line soon added to “ça ira” – “Let's hang the aristocrats from the lanterns.” Worst of all in the eyes of many nobles was continuing disorder in the countryside, much of it directed against lords who, as the decree of 11 August explicitly authorized, attempted to continue exercising their rights and collecting their dues until redemption. There were endless intrusions into seigneurial woods and game parks, constant refusals to pay dues, and repeated attacks on the remaining symbols of lordly power untouched during July and August.” Str. 128

“Late in September he proposed an unprecedented nonrecurring “Patriotic contribution” of a quarter of every citizen's income, payable in cash or valuables. The Assembly glumly accepted the idea, but initially provided no means of checking declarations. Necker launched it with a personal contribution of 100,000 livres; but its yield, over the three years it was supposed to run, came nowhere near its target. The short-term debt alone was estimated at over 707 million in November 1789, and by the following summer it was believed to be not far short of two billions as the Assembly continued to decree compensations for one form or another of office or property it had abolished. In these circumstances the deputies turned to a measure far beyond anything ever contemplated by Necker. They decided to nationalize the lands of the Church.” Str. 131-132

“Everyone, in the spring of 1789, had expected France to emerge from the meeting of the Estates-General profoundly changed. Very few foresaw, if the cahiers are any guide, quite how profound the change would be. The deputies claimed to be following the cahiers in their reforming work. In the sense that they sought to endow France with a constitutional monarchy, decentralized and representative institutions, civil and fiscal equality, and guarantees for individual liberty, they were broadly true to the instructions of the general cahiers, at least. But even these refined and sophisticated documents, from which popular concerns had largely been strained out, contained no mandate for the abolition of provinces, municipalities, nobility, or titles, and only uncertain or ambiguous instructions regarding feudalism, venality, the parlements, or ecclesiastical property. Almost none called for a declaration of rights, and none at all for a National Guard or paper money. Most of the reforms carried out or sanctioned by the Constituent Assembly, in other words, were product of the revolutionary process itself. They were responses to events and situations without any historical precedent, rather than the known desires of the French nation. And yet, once made, the far-reaching changes of the Revolution's first year were mostly well received. Their implementation may have been chaotic and disorganized, but they were carried through with remarkable goodwill and even enthusiasm considering the multitude of vested interests they threatened or damaged. (…) Nobles, clerics, and office-holders all played parts quite disproportionate to their numbers in the Assembly's legislative activity. And in the country at large millions welcomed the end of feudalism and indirect taxes, while hundreds of thousands of bourgeois eagerly seized the opportunity offered by the new regime to participate in public affairs. The work of the Revolution's first twelve months, in fact, had the support of a broad national consensus.” Str. 134-135

William Doyle: The Oxford History of the French Revolution, Oxford University Press 2018.

V letech 1790-1791 se začíná postupně hroutit revoluční konsensus. Začalo to otázkami církevními. Katolická církev, laici i klérus, nebyla jednotná v přístupu k revoluci. Na jihu Francie se objevovaly dokonce ozbrojené střety s protestanty, které protestanté vyhrávali. Mezi katolíky se objevovalo podezření, že revoluce je ve skutečnosti spiknutí protestantů. Stejně tak na jihu na územích, dosud náležejících k papežskému státu, sílila revoluční touha po připojení k Francii. Sám papež se dlouho váhal jasně k revoluci vyjádřit. Pokud jde o zestátnění církevního majetku, rušení klášterů – protože duchovní osoby, které se nestaraly o konkrétní lidi ve farnostech, byli vnímány i uvnitř církve, nota bene ve většinové společnosti, jako parazité – a placení farářů jako státních úředníků, papež něco takového musel spolknout už v případě rakouského josefinismu. Ani Ludvík XVI. nekladl těmto reformám odpor. Dokonce byl francouzskými biskupy přesvědčován, že revoluční transformaci církve má přijmout, a přijal ji. Papežův soukromý protestní dopis přišel pozdě.

Z hlediska francouzského kléru byly v této situaci dvě možnosti: buď najít dohodu s Vatikánem, nebo uspořádat národní koncil, který změny schválí. Druhá možnost byla nepřijatelná pro většinu poslanců, protože v jejich očích by šlo o pokračování stavovského rozdělení společnosti. Stejně tak je netrápila případná nedohoda s Vatikánem. Pro velkou část katolíků ale změny nebylo možné přijmout bez souhlasu duchovní autority. Ve společnosti tak rostlo napětí. Na jedné straně se pro značnou část katolíků stávala revoluce stále méně přijatelná – ačkoli tedy většina členů církevní komise poslanců byli zbožní katolíci-laici – na druhou stranu proti zjevnému nebo smyšlenému církevní odporu (jeden z poslanců, kartuziánský mnich, navrhl ustanovení katolického náboženství jako státního kultu a měl značnou podporu, i když menšinovou) vznikali napříč Francií jakobínské kluby, nazývané podle vlivného klubu revolucionářů, scházejících se v Paříži v bývalém kostele sv. Jakuba.

Církevní kauza byla pro formování jakobínského hnutí na začátku zásadní. Reforma církve byla ovšem skutečně radikální. Ačkoli všichni před revolucí věděli, že církev musí být změněna, a chtěla to i jasná většina kléru, hlavně běžní faráři, tohle nečekal nikdo. Zavedla se volitelnost farářů i biskupů, volili je přitom všichni členové dané obce, včetně ateistů, židů a protestantů. Duchovní autorita papeže byla respektována jen formálně a na základě zdvořilosti (ovšem i poslanci si uvědomili, že nazývat ho „římským biskupem“ bylo tehdy příliš urážlivé). Na druhé straně mnoho obyčejných farářů dostalo konečně stálý a slušný plat, takže podpora pro změny nebyla zejména zespoda úplně zanedbatelná. Církevní reforma byla definitivně schválena v červenci 1790.

Během podzimu sílilo napětí v církvi a poslanci byli bombardováni stížnostmi úředníků z regionů, že klérus nechce poslouchat. Je třeba zdůraznit, že Deklarace práv člověka a občana garantovala svobodu svědomí a vyznání. Zde se revoluce dostávala do sporu sama se sebou. Na konci listopadu poslanci ustanovili, že každý kněz, který chce zůstat ve státní službě, musí veřejně přísahat na novou konstituci církve. Tím dosáhli toho, že se odpor proti revoluci zviditelnil, definoval a legitimizoval. V západní Francii na přísahu přistoupila ani ne čtvrtina. Naopak v Paříži, jižní a východní Francii často většina přísahala. V Paříži hrozilo lynčování kněží, kteří by přísahu odmítli. V celkovém součtu to bylo půl na půl.

Hlavním důvodem pro rozhodování kněží byl postoj jejich farníků. Přesto, že počet farností byl reformou radikálně snížen, úřady nového režimu neměly na mnoha místech náhradu za přísahu odmítající faráře a musely je požádat, aby prozatím zůstali. Mezitím papež, který se zdráhal zaujmout jasné stanovisko i kvůli Avignonu, i kvůli francouzským biskupům, kteří reformy podporovali – ale nebyli to zdaleka všichni – odsoudil církevní reformu a Francie se v odpověď na to rozhodla anektovat církevní území na svém jihu.

“On 13 February came the turn of the regular clergy: all monasteries and convents, except those dedicated to educational and charitable work, were dissolved, and new religious vows were forbidden. Previous legislation, of course, had already deprived these institutions of their property and income, but the Assembly's motives went deeper than that. Most deputies, many parish priests among them, believed that contemplatives were useless parasites, unproductive burdens on society whose existence no national church could justify. There were recent precedents elsewhere in Europe for such a wholesale dissolution, notably in the Habsburg lands under the rationalizing Joseph II. France itself had witnessed many monastic closures since the 1760s. But after all the other blows suffered by the Church over the preceding six months, this new one seemed part of a more alarming pattern. On 12 April a worried Carthusian monk, Dom Gerle, who had hitherto voted with the patriots, moved a surprise motion to declare Catholicism the national religion and grant it the monopoly of public worship. Three hundred deputies supported him, but the motion was still lost in an Assembly which a few weeks before had elected a Protestant pastor… as its president.” Str. 137

“When, at the start of the debates, bishops suggested that the consent of the French Church to the Civil Constitution be obtained through a national council, they were brushed aside. There could be no question of resurrecting the clergy as a separate order in society or the state. Many parish priests in the Assembly endorsed this argument, remembering how before 1789 assemblies of the clergy had been mere mouthpieces of the hierarchy. But the danger of that was past. The danger of not referring the reforms to a national council was that, if the pope came out against them, no other ecclesiastical authority could challenge his decision.” Str. 140

“The pope's private reaction anticipated the Assembly's final approval of the Civil Constitution. On 10 July he wrote to Louis XVI urging him not to sanction a document which could drag the whole French nation into schism. But by the time the letter arrived the king had already given his preliminary sanction, advised by bishops whom the pope had thought would counsel intransigence. Schism was their fear too, but they thought the initiative to avoiding it lay with Rome. Few of the clerical deputies favoured resisting the new law, whatever their private reservations. But they all believed that it must be accepted by the Church, and since a national council was out of the question, the pope must pronounce. Unaware that he already had pronounced, over the summer they bombarded Rome with urgings not to condemn the new order, but to seek ways of working with it. When the king formally promulgated the Civil Constitution on 24 August they presumed, erroneously but understandably, that agreement had been reached…” str. 141

“The French Revolution had many turning-points; but the oath of the clergy was unquestionably one of them, if not the greatest. It was certainly the Constituent Assembly's most serious mistake. For the first time the revolutionaries forced fellow citizens to choose; to declare themselves publicly for or against the new order. And although refusers branded themselves unfit to exercise public office in the regenerated French nation, paradoxically their freedom to refuse was a recognition of their right to reject the Revolution's work. In seeking to identify dissent, in a sense the revolutionaries legitimized it. That might scarcely have mattered if, as the deputies expected, nonjurors had amounted only to a handful of prelates and their clients. But when, months rather than the expected few weeks later, the overall pattern of oath-taking became clear it was found that around half the clergy of France felt unable to subscribe. With no word from Rome, the king sanctioned the new decree on 26 December, so that oath-taking (or refusal) dominated public life throughout the country in January and February 1791. (…) As the deadline approached on 4 January the Assembly was surrounded by crowds shouting nonjurors to be lynched; and the patriots, led unpersuasively by the Protestant… used every possible argument and procedural ploy to sway waverers. But there were none. And faced with this example from the majority of clerical deputies, it is little wonder that so many clerics in the country at large became refractories…“ str. 144

William Doyle: The Oxford History of the French Revolution, Oxford University Press 2018

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