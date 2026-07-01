Další izraelské vraždění
1. 7. 2026
Dan Přibáň:
Při útoku zahynuli dva Palestinci a dalších 20 bylo zraněno, včetně žen a dětí.
The Israeli army released footage showing a drone of theirs targeting an unarmed civilian walking in central Gaza City several days ago.— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 1, 2026
The strike killed two Palestinians and injured 20 others, including women and children. pic.twitter.com/FvKYAe0Ukr
To je tak ponižující a děsivé.
Izraelský prapor s názvem „Netzah Yehuda Battalion“ právě zveřejnil tuto fotografii Palestince, kterého nedávno zajali v Gaze
This is so dehumanizing and terrorizing.— Mosab Abu Toha (@MosabAbuToha) June 30, 2026
An israeli terr*rist battalion named “Netzah Yehuda Battalion” has just posted this photo of a Palestinian they took hostage recently in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/3kRvknepk5
Včera v noci izraelské okupační síly zablokovaly násypem zeminy vjezd do města Sinjil, ležícího severně od Ramalláhu na okupovaném Západním břehu, čímž znemožnily Palestincům přístup do města
Last night, Israeli occupation forces shut down with earth mounds the entrance to the town of Sinjil, north of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, blocking Palestinian access. pic.twitter.com/n3IsBr1dAa— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 1, 2026
Dnes ráno se v lékařském komplexu Nasser v Khan Younis na jihu Gazy sešli smuteční hosté, aby se zúčastnili pohřebních modliteb za sedm Palestinců, kteří byli včera zabiti při sérii izraelských leteckých útoků v této oblasti.
Mourners gathered this morning at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, to perform funeral prayers for seven Palestinians who were killed yesterday in a series of Israeli airstrikes in the region. pic.twitter.com/4nOYIcDbYV— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 1, 2026
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