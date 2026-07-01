Další izraelské vraždění

1. 7. 2026

čas čtení 2 minuty



Dan Přibáň:

Izrael v noci (!) (opět) zaútočil na uprchlický tábor těch, které svým terorem vyhnal z jejich domovů a jejich domovy zničil.

Izrael (opět) zaútočil na lidi ve stanech.

Zavraždil (opět) několik lidí včetně maminky s jednoroční holčičkou. Zničil (opět) i to poslední, co měli, více než stovce rodin.

Genocida pokračuje.

Izraelská armáda zveřejnila záběry, na nichž je vidět, jak jejich dron před několika dny zaútočil na neozbrojeného civilistu, který se procházel v centru města Gaza.



Při útoku zahynuli dva Palestinci a dalších 20 bylo zraněno, včetně žen a dětí.

The Israeli army released footage showing a drone of theirs targeting an unarmed civilian walking in central Gaza City several days ago.



The strike killed two Palestinians and injured 20 others, including women and children. pic.twitter.com/FvKYAe0Ukr — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 1, 2026







To je tak ponižující a děsivé.

Izraelský prapor s názvem „Netzah Yehuda Battalion“ právě zveřejnil tuto fotografii Palestince, kterého nedávno zajali v Gaze

This is so dehumanizing and terrorizing.

An israeli terr*rist battalion named “Netzah Yehuda Battalion” has just posted this photo of a Palestinian they took hostage recently in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/3kRvknepk5 — Mosab Abu Toha (@MosabAbuToha) June 30, 2026

Včera v noci izraelské okupační síly zablokovaly násypem zeminy vjezd do města Sinjil, ležícího severně od Ramalláhu na okupovaném Západním břehu, čímž znemožnily Palestincům přístup do města

Last night, Israeli occupation forces shut down with earth mounds the entrance to the town of Sinjil, north of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, blocking Palestinian access. pic.twitter.com/n3IsBr1dAa — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 1, 2026

Dnes ráno se v lékařském komplexu Nasser v Khan Younis na jihu Gazy sešli smuteční hosté, aby se zúčastnili pohřebních modliteb za sedm Palestinců, kteří byli včera zabiti při sérii izraelských leteckých útoků v této oblasti.

Mourners gathered this morning at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, to perform funeral prayers for seven Palestinians who were killed yesterday in a series of Israeli airstrikes in the region. pic.twitter.com/4nOYIcDbYV — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 1, 2026















0