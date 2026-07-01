Další izraelské vraždění

1. 7. 2026

čas čtení 2 minuty


 Dan Přibáň:

Izrael v noci (!) (opět) zaútočil na uprchlický tábor těch, které svým terorem vyhnal z jejich domovů a jejich domovy zničil.

Izrael (opět) zaútočil na lidi ve stanech.

Zavraždil (opět) několik lidí včetně maminky s jednoroční holčičkou.
Zničil (opět) i to poslední, co měli, více než stovce rodin.

Genocida pokračuje.

Izraelská armáda zveřejnila záběry, na nichž je vidět, jak jejich dron před několika dny zaútočil na neozbrojeného civilistu, který se procházel v centru města Gaza. 

Při útoku zahynuli dva Palestinci a dalších 20 bylo zraněno, včetně žen a dětí.




 To je tak ponižující a děsivé.
Izraelský prapor s názvem „Netzah Yehuda Battalion“ právě zveřejnil tuto fotografii Palestince, kterého nedávno zajali v Gaze

Včera v noci izraelské okupační síly zablokovaly násypem zeminy vjezd do města Sinjil, ležícího severně od Ramalláhu na okupovaném Západním břehu, čímž znemožnily Palestincům přístup do města

Dnes ráno se v lékařském komplexu Nasser v Khan Younis na jihu Gazy sešli smuteční hosté, aby se zúčastnili pohřebních modliteb za sedm Palestinců, kteří byli včera zabiti při sérii izraelských leteckých útoků v této oblasti.





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Obsah vydání | 1. 7. 2026