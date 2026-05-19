Izrael unesl skotského aktivistu

19. 5. 2026

čas čtení 4 minuty

Palestinský chlapec identifikuje tělo svého zemřelého otce. Náš lid prostě nikdy nebude schopen žít vedle Izraelců, kteří páchají genocidu; myšlenka řešení v podobě jednoho státu je definitivně mrtvá. Jediným řešením je, aby se vrátili tam, odkud přišli. Palestinian boy recognises the body of his dead father.



Our people can simple never live with genocidal Israelis, the concept of a one state solution is truly dead. The only solution is they go back to where they came from. pic.twitter.com/QJQdZ1nDxQ — Syrian Girl (@Partisangirl) May 18, 2026 „Toxické chování mužů, které má na svědomí tisíce mrtvých.“ Držitel Oscara Javier Bardem v Cannes jmenovitě kritizoval Trumpa, Putina a Netanjahua. "Male toxic behavior that is creating thousands of dead people."

🎬 Oscar winner Javier Bardem calls out Trump, Putin and Netanyahu by name — at Cannes. pic.twitter.com/vZEr1cYW1z — euronews (@euronews) May 19, 2026 This is how you write a headline with no spin. https://t.co/mh6WnueLeT — Marcus d’Osint 🎒🕊️ (@WarFrontIntel) May 19, 2026

Smotrich reaguje na zprávu o zatykači vydaném Mezinárodním trestním soudem tím, že nařídil (nelegální) demolici beduínské vesnice Khan al-Ahmar. To by znamenalo další válečný zločin:

Smotrich reportedly responds to news of the ICC arrest warrant by ordering the (illegal) demolition of the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar. This would be another war crime:https://t.co/1vwnfv6j5I — Peter Oborne (@OborneTweets) May 19, 2026

Once again:



Off the coast of Crete



600 miles off the coast of 🇮🇱



A humanitarian flotilla seized



By fascist ‘military’



Over 100 activists kidnapped in international waters



For seeking to break an illegal siege of Gaza 🇵🇸



Can anyone still deny 🇮🇱 is not a terrorist state? pic.twitter.com/jFOJFkZGDM — Howard Beckett (@BeckettUnite) May 18, 2026

Italian war reporter Francesca Mannocchi:



“What Israel is doing in southern Lebanon is, quite simply, no different from what Russian troops have been doing in Ukraine. It’s the same thing...



Since 2022, have we ever read a headline saying “Putin is building a security buffer… pic.twitter.com/yRM0p7BBDp — Paolo Mossetti (@paolomossetti) May 18, 2026

You may feel terrified while watching this video

I don’t know how I survived those days in Gaza, and I don’t know how I will ever overcome them

We will not forget, and we will not forgive pic.twitter.com/naiddFPimY — Ahmed Ashour 𓂆🇵🇸 (@AhmedAAshour8) May 18, 2026

Znovu: Ještě jednou:U pobřeží Kréty, 1000 km od pobřeží 🇮🇱Zadržena humanitární flotila.Fašistickou „armádou“. V mezinárodních vodách uneseno přes 100 aktivistů.Za pokus o prolomení nelegální blokády Gazy. Může ještě někdo popřít, že 🇮🇱 je teroristický stát?Italská válečná reportérka Francesca Mannocchi: „To, co Izrael dělá v jižním Libanonu, se, zjednodušeně řečeno, nijak neliší od toho, co dělají ruské jednotky na Ukrajině. Je to totéž...Při sledování tohoto videa se vám možná bude dělat špatně. Nevím, jak jsem ty dny v Gaze přežil, a nevím, jestli se z nich někdy vzpamatuji. Nezapomeneme a neodpustíme.











Znepokojivý trend cílených izraelských útoků bezpilotních letounů, které pronásledují civilisty. Záchranáři nám popsali, jak dva syrští uprchlíci čelili dalším dvěma útokům, když se snažili uniknout před prvním útokem:

From our report for @TheNationalNews pic.twitter.com/38XyoCIab8 — Nada Maucourant Atallah (@MaucourantNada) May 19, 2026

Israeli police monitor foreign journalists critical of Israel to bar their entry https://t.co/OKghWuv3eD — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) May 19, 2026

Reports have surfaced exposing Israeli soldiers for looting money and gold from homes in Gaza after their owners were killed or forced into displacement.



Expose them. Refuse silence. pic.twitter.com/7OMjqkshqJ — MO (@Abu_Salah9) May 19, 2026

Two days ago, Rida Awada from Jwaya was helping dig graves for those killed in Israeli strikes in south Lebanon.



He did not know he was preparing his own.



Yesterday, Israel killed him too. Today, he was buried in the very ground he helped open for others.



Such is the reality… pic.twitter.com/NYqmdqxOVz — Hala Jaber (@HalaJaber) May 18, 2026

CNN’s @clarissaward highlighted the alarming spread of skin diseases among children in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/qoKjHJyBaS — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) May 19, 2026

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