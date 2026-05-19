Izrael unesl skotského aktivistu
19. 5. 2026
„Toxické chování mužů, které má na svědomí tisíce mrtvých.“ Držitel Oscara Javier Bardem v Cannes jmenovitě kritizoval Trumpa, Putina a Netanjahua.
Palestinian boy recognises the body of his dead father.— Syrian Girl (@Partisangirl) May 18, 2026
Our people can simple never live with genocidal Israelis, the concept of a one state solution is truly dead. The only solution is they go back to where they came from. pic.twitter.com/QJQdZ1nDxQ
"Male toxic behavior that is creating thousands of dead people."— euronews (@euronews) May 19, 2026
🎬 Oscar winner Javier Bardem calls out Trump, Putin and Netanyahu by name — at Cannes. pic.twitter.com/vZEr1cYW1z
This is how you write a headline with no spin. https://t.co/mh6WnueLeT— Marcus d’Osint 🎒🕊️ (@WarFrontIntel) May 19, 2026
Smotrich reaguje na zprávu o zatykači vydaném Mezinárodním trestním soudem tím, že nařídil (nelegální) demolici beduínské vesnice Khan al-Ahmar. To by znamenalo další válečný zločin:
Znovu: Ještě jednou:U pobřeží Kréty, 1000 km od pobřeží 🇮🇱Zadržena humanitární flotila.Fašistickou „armádou“. V mezinárodních vodách uneseno přes 100 aktivistů.Za pokus o prolomení nelegální blokády Gazy. Může ještě někdo popřít, že 🇮🇱 je teroristický stát?
Smotrich reportedly responds to news of the ICC arrest warrant by ordering the (illegal) demolition of the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar. This would be another war crime:https://t.co/1vwnfv6j5I— Peter Oborne (@OborneTweets) May 19, 2026
Italská válečná reportérka Francesca Mannocchi: „To, co Izrael dělá v jižním Libanonu, se, zjednodušeně řečeno, nijak neliší od toho, co dělají ruské jednotky na Ukrajině. Je to totéž...
Once again:— Howard Beckett (@BeckettUnite) May 18, 2026
Off the coast of Crete
600 miles off the coast of 🇮🇱
A humanitarian flotilla seized
By fascist ‘military’
Over 100 activists kidnapped in international waters
For seeking to break an illegal siege of Gaza 🇵🇸
Can anyone still deny 🇮🇱 is not a terrorist state? pic.twitter.com/jFOJFkZGDM
Při sledování tohoto videa se vám možná bude dělat špatně. Nevím, jak jsem ty dny v Gaze přežil, a nevím, jestli se z nich někdy vzpamatuji. Nezapomeneme a neodpustíme.
Italian war reporter Francesca Mannocchi:— Paolo Mossetti (@paolomossetti) May 18, 2026
“What Israel is doing in southern Lebanon is, quite simply, no different from what Russian troops have been doing in Ukraine. It’s the same thing...
Since 2022, have we ever read a headline saying “Putin is building a security buffer… pic.twitter.com/yRM0p7BBDp
You may feel terrified while watching this video— Ahmed Ashour 𓂆🇵🇸 (@AhmedAAshour8) May 18, 2026
I don’t know how I survived those days in Gaza, and I don’t know how I will ever overcome them
We will not forget, and we will not forgive pic.twitter.com/naiddFPimY
Izraelská policie sleduje zahraniční novináře, kteří se k Izraeli staví kriticky, aby jim mohla odepřít vstup do země
Znepokojivý trend cílených izraelských útoků bezpilotních letounů, které pronásledují civilisty. Záchranáři nám popsali, jak dva syrští uprchlíci čelili dalším dvěma útokům, když se snažili uniknout před prvním útokem:— Nada Maucourant Atallah (@MaucourantNada) May 19, 2026
From our report for @TheNationalNews pic.twitter.com/38XyoCIab8
Iizraelští vojáci rabovali peníze a zlato z domů v Gaze poté, co byli jejich majitelé zabiti nebo nuceni k opuštění svých domovů.
Israeli police monitor foreign journalists critical of Israel to bar their entry https://t.co/OKghWuv3eD— Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) May 19, 2026
Před dvěma dny pomáhal Rida Awada z Jwayy kopat hroby pro oběti izraelských útoků v jižním Libanonu. Netušil, že připravuje hrob pro sebe.
Reports have surfaced exposing Israeli soldiers for looting money and gold from homes in Gaza after their owners were killed or forced into displacement.— MO (@Abu_Salah9) May 19, 2026
Expose them. Refuse silence. pic.twitter.com/7OMjqkshqJ
Včera ho Izrael také zabil. Dnes byl pohřben právě v té zemi, kterou pomáhal připravit pro jiné.
Reportérka CNN @clarissaward upozornila na alarmující šíření kožních onemocnění mezi dětmi v Gaze.>
Two days ago, Rida Awada from Jwaya was helping dig graves for those killed in Israeli strikes in south Lebanon.— Hala Jaber (@HalaJaber) May 18, 2026
He did not know he was preparing his own.
Yesterday, Israel killed him too. Today, he was buried in the very ground he helped open for others.
Such is the reality… pic.twitter.com/NYqmdqxOVz
CNN’s @clarissaward highlighted the alarming spread of skin diseases among children in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/qoKjHJyBaS— Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) May 19, 2026
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