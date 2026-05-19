Izrael unesl skotského aktivistu

19. 5. 2026

čas čtení 4 minuty
Palestinský chlapec identifikuje tělo svého zemřelého otce. Náš lid prostě nikdy nebude schopen žít vedle Izraelců, kteří páchají genocidu; myšlenka řešení v podobě jednoho státu je definitivně mrtvá. Jediným řešením je, aby se vrátili tam, odkud přišli.  „Toxické chování mužů, které má na svědomí tisíce mrtvých.“ Držitel Oscara Javier Bardem v Cannes jmenovitě kritizoval Trumpa, Putina a Netanjahua.

Smotrich reaguje na zprávu o zatykači vydaném Mezinárodním trestním soudem tím, že nařídil (nelegální) demolici beduínské vesnice Khan al-Ahmar. To by znamenalo další válečný zločin:

Znovu: Ještě jednou:U pobřeží Kréty, 1000 km od pobřeží 🇮🇱Zadržena humanitární flotila.Fašistickou „armádou“. V mezinárodních vodách uneseno přes 100 aktivistů.Za pokus o prolomení nelegální blokády Gazy. Může ještě někdo popřít, že 🇮🇱 je teroristický stát? Italská válečná reportérka Francesca Mannocchi: „To, co Izrael dělá v jižním Libanonu, se, zjednodušeně řečeno, nijak neliší od toho, co dělají ruské jednotky na Ukrajině. Je to totéž... Při sledování tohoto videa se vám možná bude dělat špatně. Nevím, jak jsem ty dny v Gaze přežil, a nevím, jestli se z nich někdy vzpamatuji. Nezapomeneme a neodpustíme.




Izraelská policie sleduje zahraniční novináře, kteří se k Izraeli staví kriticky, aby jim mohla odepřít vstup do země Iizraelští vojáci rabovali peníze a zlato z domů v Gaze poté, co byli jejich majitelé zabiti nebo nuceni k opuštění svých domovů. Před dvěma dny pomáhal Rida Awada z Jwayy kopat hroby pro oběti izraelských útoků v jižním Libanonu. Netušil, že připravuje hrob pro sebe.

Včera ho Izrael také zabil. Dnes byl pohřben právě v té zemi, kterou pomáhal připravit pro jiné. Reportérka CNN @clarissaward upozornila na alarmující šíření kožních onemocnění mezi dětmi v Gaze.>

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Obsah vydání | 19. 5. 2026