Izraelci dále vraždí děti a další civilisty
15. 5. 2026
Videos show Israeli troops shielding settlers as they steal Palestinian farmers’ livestock. When families tried to retrieve their sheep, soldiers opened fire, killing teen Yusef Ali Kaabnah.— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 14, 2026
Residents say this action is an attempt to ethnically cleanse the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/tr9Ucw4wFK
Židovští extremisté se potulují ulicemi Starého města v Jeruzalémě – vyvolávají nepokoje a ničí majetek.
Izraelské okupační síly zahájily palbu na palestinské zemědělské pozemky v blízkosti apartheidové zdi v oblasti Sika jižně od Hebronu, čímž v této oblasti způsobily požáry.
Jewish extremists are roaming the streets of Jerusalem’s Old City — rioting and destroying properties. pic.twitter.com/aHFHsxKzed— Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) May 14, 2026
Židovští osadníci dnes celý den útočili na muslimské a křesťanské Palestince v nelegálně okupovaném hlavním městě Palestiny: Al-Kuds (Jeruzalém).
Israeli occupation forces open fire toward Palestinian agricultural lands near the apartheid wall in the Sika area, south of Hebron, sparking fires in the area. pic.twitter.com/zPFo2phgfy— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 14, 2026
Izraelští teroristé z řad osadníků zaútočili na mírové aktivisty v Ain Samia, nedaleko Kafr Malik, severovýchodně od Ramalláhu.
Jewish settlers have attacked Muslim and Christian Palestinians all day today in the illegally occupied capital of Palestine: Al-Quds (Jerusalem). pic.twitter.com/z7IXd8x8wj— Dr Rahmeh Aladwan (@doctor_rahmeh) May 14, 2026
Podle organizace na ochranu lidských práv Save the Children jsou palestinské děti jedinými dětmi na světě, které jsou systematicky stíhány před vojenskými soudy
Israeli settler terrorists attack peace activists in Ain Samia, near Kafr Malik, northeast Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/cgaoT8jV3U— Mustafa Barghouti @Mustafa_Barghouti (@MustafaBarghou1) May 14, 2026
Zpráva organizace Euro-Med Monitor dokumentuje desítky výpovědí palestinských obětí z #Gaza Strip, které byly v izraelských věznicích a zadržovacích centrech vystaveny sexuálnímu násilí, včetně znásilnění
According to the rights group Save the Children, Palestinian children are the only children in the world systematically prosecuted in military courtshttps://t.co/tjEWDFHeu9 pic.twitter.com/hY6IUJxpwW— Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) May 13, 2026
Účastníci pochodu s vlajkami na oslavu Dne Jeruzaléma procházejí muslimskou čtvrtí a zpívají: „Ať ti shoří vesnice.“ Předtím skandovali „Smrt Arabům“ a „Všichni levičáci jsou kurvy“.
A report by the Euro-Med Monitor documents dozens of testimonies from Palestinian victims from the #Gaza Strip who were subjected to sexual violence, including rape, inside Israeli prisons and detention centres ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/sMLxIrbZTr— Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) May 14, 2026
Na pohřeb dvou libanonských záchranářů, kteří zahynuli při izraelském útoku během záchranné akce v jižním Libanonu, se sešly stovky smutečních hostů. Libanonské ministerstvo zdravotnictví obvinilo Izrael, že se záměrně zaměřil na zdravotnické pracovníky.
Participants in the Flag March in celebration of Jerusalem Day are walking through the Muslim Quarter singing “May your village burn.” Earlier they chanted “Death to Arabs” and “All left-wingers are whores.” pic.twitter.com/37KLihelTo— Rachel Fink (@RachelSFink) May 14, 2026
Ve středu na Izraelem okupovaném Západním břehu Jordánu zahynul šestnáctiletý Palestinec v důsledku střelby izraelských sil, když armáda zasáhla během eskalace napětí s osadníky. Palestinské ministerstvo zdravotnictví v Ramalláhu identifikovalo oběť jako šestnáctiletého Yusefa Aliho Kaabnah
Hundreds of mourners gathered for the funeral of two Lebanese paramedics killed by an Israeli strike while on a rescue mission in southern Lebanon.— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 13, 2026
Lebanon’s health ministry has accused Israel of deliberately targeting the medical workers. pic.twitter.com/qwJ245SJhX
Jen tak pro zábavu ..
Israeli fire killed a 16-year old Palestinian in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Wednesday as the army intervened during an escalation with settlers.— Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) May 13, 2026
The Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah identified the victim as 16-year-old Yusef Ali Kaabnah, who was killed near the… pic.twitter.com/u0w4WfbQME
Izraelští vojáci pro zábavu střelili do nohy palestinského občana, který měl nasazená pouta a pásku přes oči..
12. května zasáhl útok izraelského bezpilotního letounu tři záchranáře, kteří se pokoušeli pomoci zraněnému, jenž přežil předchozí útok. Dva z nich při útoku na místě zahynuli.
Just for fun ..— Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) May 14, 2026
Israeli soldiers shot Palestinian citizen, while handcuffed and blindfolded, in his leg for fun.. pic.twitter.com/ugnMfinrjf
Zdravotnický a záchranný personál v Libanonu potřebuje ochranu.
Izrael zabil tohoto libanonského otce a jeho sedmiletého syna, kteří byli známí svou péčí o ptáky. Od uzavření příměří s Hizballáhem 16. dubna zabil Izrael v Libanonu nejméně 575 lidí.
On 12 May, an Israeli drone strike hit three paramedics as they were attempting to assist an injured person who survived a previous attack. The strike killed two of them on the spot.— MSF International (@MSF) May 14, 2026
Medical and rescue personnel in Lebanon need protection now.https://t.co/tTRC5hzFX1
Israel killed this Lebanese father and his 7-year-old son, who were known for caring for birds.— AJ+ (@ajplus) May 13, 2026
Israel has killed at least 575 people in Lebanon since agreeing to a ceasefire with Hezbollah on April 16. pic.twitter.com/PepW2FLRfD
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