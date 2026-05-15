Izraelci dále vraždí děti a další civilisty

15. 5. 2026

čas čtení 5 minut
Záznamy ukazují, jak izraelští vojáci kryjí osadníky, kteří kradou hospodářská zvířata palestinským farmářům. Když se rodiny pokusily získat své ovce zpět, vojáci zahájili palbu a zabili teenagera Yusefa Aliho Kaabnah. Místní obyvatelé tvrdí, že se jedná o pokus o etnickou čistku na okupovaném Západním břehu



Židovští extremisté se potulují ulicemi Starého města v Jeruzalémě – vyvolávají nepokoje a ničí majetek.

Izraelské okupační síly zahájily palbu na palestinské zemědělské pozemky v blízkosti apartheidové zdi v oblasti Sika jižně od Hebronu, čímž v této oblasti způsobily požáry. Židovští osadníci dnes celý den útočili na muslimské a křesťanské Palestince v nelegálně okupovaném hlavním městě Palestiny: Al-Kuds (Jeruzalém). Izraelští teroristé z řad osadníků zaútočili na mírové aktivisty v Ain Samia, nedaleko Kafr Malik, severovýchodně od Ramalláhu. Podle organizace na ochranu lidských práv Save the Children jsou palestinské děti jedinými dětmi na světě, které jsou systematicky stíhány před vojenskými soudy Zpráva organizace Euro-Med Monitor dokumentuje desítky výpovědí palestinských obětí z #Gaza Strip, které byly v izraelských věznicích a zadržovacích centrech vystaveny sexuálnímu násilí, včetně znásilnění Účastníci pochodu s vlajkami na oslavu Dne Jeruzaléma procházejí muslimskou čtvrtí a zpívají: „Ať ti shoří vesnice.“ Předtím skandovali „Smrt Arabům“ a „Všichni levičáci jsou kurvy“. Na pohřeb dvou libanonských záchranářů, kteří zahynuli při izraelském útoku během záchranné akce v jižním Libanonu, se sešly stovky smutečních hostů. Libanonské ministerstvo zdravotnictví obvinilo Izrael, že se záměrně zaměřil na zdravotnické pracovníky. Ve středu na Izraelem okupovaném Západním břehu Jordánu zahynul šestnáctiletý Palestinec v důsledku střelby izraelských sil, když armáda zasáhla během eskalace napětí s osadníky. Palestinské ministerstvo zdravotnictví v Ramalláhu identifikovalo oběť jako šestnáctiletého Yusefa Aliho Kaabnah Jen tak pro zábavu ..

Izraelští vojáci pro zábavu střelili do nohy palestinského občana, který měl nasazená pouta a pásku přes oči..12. května zasáhl útok izraelského bezpilotního letounu tři záchranáře, kteří se pokoušeli pomoci zraněnému, jenž přežil předchozí útok. Dva z nich při útoku na místě zahynuli.

Zdravotnický a záchranný personál v Libanonu  potřebuje ochranu. Izrael zabil tohoto libanonského otce a jeho sedmiletého syna, kteří byli známí svou péčí o ptáky. Od uzavření příměří s Hizballáhem 16. dubna zabil Izrael v Libanonu nejméně 575 lidí.

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Obsah vydání | 15. 5. 2026