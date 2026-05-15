Izraelci dále vraždí děti a další civilisty

15. 5. 2026

čas čtení 5 minut

Záznamy ukazují, jak izraelští vojáci kryjí osadníky, kteří kradou hospodářská zvířata palestinským farmářům. Když se rodiny pokusily získat své ovce zpět, vojáci zahájili palbu a zabili teenagera Yusefa Aliho Kaabnah. Místní obyvatelé tvrdí, že se jedná o pokus o etnickou čistku na okupovaném Západním břehu Videos show Israeli troops shielding settlers as they steal Palestinian farmers’ livestock. When families tried to retrieve their sheep, soldiers opened fire, killing teen Yusef Ali Kaabnah.



Residents say this action is an attempt to ethnically cleanse the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/tr9Ucw4wFK — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 14, 2026





Židovští extremisté se potulují ulicemi Starého města v Jeruzalémě – vyvolávají nepokoje a ničí majetek.

Jewish extremists are roaming the streets of Jerusalem’s Old City — rioting and destroying properties. pic.twitter.com/aHFHsxKzed — Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) May 14, 2026

Israeli occupation forces open fire toward Palestinian agricultural lands near the apartheid wall in the Sika area, south of Hebron, sparking fires in the area. pic.twitter.com/zPFo2phgfy — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 14, 2026

Jewish settlers have attacked Muslim and Christian Palestinians all day today in the illegally occupied capital of Palestine: Al-Quds (Jerusalem). pic.twitter.com/z7IXd8x8wj — Dr Rahmeh Aladwan (@doctor_rahmeh) May 14, 2026

Israeli settler terrorists attack peace activists in Ain Samia, near Kafr Malik, northeast Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/cgaoT8jV3U — Mustafa Barghouti @Mustafa_Barghouti (@MustafaBarghou1) May 14, 2026

According to the rights group Save the Children, Palestinian children are the only children in the world systematically prosecuted in military courtshttps://t.co/tjEWDFHeu9 pic.twitter.com/hY6IUJxpwW — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) May 13, 2026

A report by the Euro-Med Monitor documents dozens of testimonies from Palestinian victims from the #Gaza Strip who were subjected to sexual violence, including rape, inside Israeli prisons and detention centres ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/sMLxIrbZTr — Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) May 14, 2026

Participants in the Flag March in celebration of Jerusalem Day are walking through the Muslim Quarter singing “May your village burn.” Earlier they chanted “Death to Arabs” and “All left-wingers are whores.” pic.twitter.com/37KLihelTo — Rachel Fink (@RachelSFink) May 14, 2026

Hundreds of mourners gathered for the funeral of two Lebanese paramedics killed by an Israeli strike while on a rescue mission in southern Lebanon.



Lebanon’s health ministry has accused Israel of deliberately targeting the medical workers. pic.twitter.com/qwJ245SJhX — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 13, 2026

Israeli fire killed a 16-year old Palestinian in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Wednesday as the army intervened during an escalation with settlers.



The Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah identified the victim as 16-year-old Yusef Ali Kaabnah, who was killed near the… pic.twitter.com/u0w4WfbQME — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) May 13, 2026

Just for fun ..



Israeli soldiers shot Palestinian citizen, while handcuffed and blindfolded, in his leg for fun.. pic.twitter.com/ugnMfinrjf — Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) May 14, 2026

On 12 May, an Israeli drone strike hit three paramedics as they were attempting to assist an injured person who survived a previous attack. The strike killed two of them on the spot.



Medical and rescue personnel in Lebanon need protection now.https://t.co/tTRC5hzFX1 — MSF International (@MSF) May 14, 2026

Israel killed this Lebanese father and his 7-year-old son, who were known for caring for birds.



Israel has killed at least 575 people in Lebanon since agreeing to a ceasefire with Hezbollah on April 16. pic.twitter.com/PepW2FLRfD — AJ+ (@ajplus) May 13, 2026

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