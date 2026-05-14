Izrael dále vraždí děti a civilisty

14. 5. 2026

čas čtení 4 minuty

Izrael nyní bombarduje civilisty, kteří prchají ve svých autech přes Libanon. Přečtěte si to ještě jednou. Izraelské bezpilotní letouny pronásledují auta plná dětí, žen a celých rodin a popravují nevinné lidi prchající po silnicích. Israel is now raining bombs on civilians fleeing in their cars across Lebanon.



Read that again.



Israeli drones are hunting down cars packed with children, women, entire families, and executing innocent people fleeing on the roads. pic.twitter.com/MRCm85URhr — sarah (@sahouraxo) May 13, 2026

Izraelští osadníci zaútočili na vesnici Al-Mughayyir na Západním břehu, zapálili pole a stříleli na civilisty

BREAKING: Israeli settlers attacked the village of Al-Mughayyir in the West Bank, set fields on fire, and opened fire at civilians. pic.twitter.com/AbppZRBVS5 — Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) May 13, 2026

Israeli attacks on Gaza increased by 35% since Iran ceasefire: Reporthttps://t.co/O6HlRDTzhJ — liam cunningham (@liamcunningham1) May 13, 2026

Heartbreaking moments as members of the Lebanese Civil Defense receive the news that two of their fellow rescuers have been killed by terrorist Israel.



These are the men who spend their days pulling others from beneath the rubble, racing toward fire while everyone else runs… pic.twitter.com/aLyACtyuwd — Marwa Osman || مروة عثمان (@Marwa__Osman) May 13, 2026

Three drone strikes in the localities of Barja, Jiyeh, and Saadiyat were conducted by Israel which led to the killing of eight people, including two children on Wednesday, declared the Lebanese Health Ministry. pic.twitter.com/cwn3LY2afD — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) May 13, 2026

Jaké morální nebo právní právo k tomu měli?

Izraelští osadníci spolu s izraelskými silami vykořenili ve vesnici Jalud na Západním břehu Jordánu více než 700 olivovníků – a to jen za posledních několik dní.

Why did they do that? What moral or legal right did they have to do that? https://t.co/8MqCwT5LG4 — Michael Rosen 💙💙🎓🎓 NICE 爷爷 (@MichaelRosenYes) May 13, 2026





NEVER STOP TALKING ABOUT PALESTINE!!!! pic.twitter.com/AX3orbCAAI — NADA 𓂆 (@nadaa01012) May 13, 2026

Palestinian teen killed in Israeli settler raid in West Bank, medics say https://t.co/Y9dYvw8G9O — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) May 13, 2026

The reflexive defenders of Israeli atrocities have been working overtime to discredit @NickKristof ‘s powerful account of Israel’s systematic torture, sexual abuse, and often rape of Palestinian prisoners, all with impunity from the Israeli government. https://t.co/3gaCsl0nrf — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) May 13, 2026

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Israel has escalated its attacks in Gaza in the five weeks since halting its joint bombing with the US in Iran, redirecting its fire back on the ruined Palestinian enclave where the military believes Hamas fighters are tightening their grip pic.twitter.com/mZVHLhutBK — Reuters (@Reuters) May 13, 2026

Isreal is doing to Lebanon as they did to Gaza…



FATHER AND SON KILLED FOR WALKING HOME.

They didn't carry weapons; they carried memories and a simple dream of going home. pic.twitter.com/0yh155jx7R — Earth Hippy 🌎🕊️💚 (@hippyygoat) May 13, 2026

The Israeli army destroyed the Greek Orthodox Christian complex and its water well in the village of Deir Mimas, southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/IHYuUepEfU — Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) May 13, 2026

This family was chased and executed from the air by an Israeli drone today while trying to flee South Lebanon.



A father.

A mother.

Two baby boys. pic.twitter.com/js3EzCwDWK — sarah (@sahouraxo) May 13, 2026

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