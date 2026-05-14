Izrael dále vraždí děti a civilisty

14. 5. 2026

čas čtení 4 minuty
Izrael nyní bombarduje civilisty, kteří prchají ve svých autech přes Libanon. Přečtěte si to ještě jednou. Izraelské bezpilotní letouny pronásledují auta plná dětí, žen a celých rodin a popravují nevinné lidi prchající po silnicích.

Izraelští osadníci zaútočili na vesnici Al-Mughayyir na Západním břehu, zapálili pole a stříleli na civilisty

Izraelské útoky na Gazu se od uzavření příměří s Íránem zvýšily o 35 % Srdcervoucí okamžiky, kdy se členové libanonské civilní obrany dozvídají, že dva z jejich kolegů záchranářů byli zabiti teroristickým Izraelem.Jsou to muži, kteří tráví své dny tím, že vytahují ostatní z trosek a vrhají se do ohně, zatímco všichni ostatní utíkají… Izrael ve středu provedl tři útoky bezpilotními letouny v obcích Barja, Jiyeh a Saadiyat, při nichž zahynulo osm lidí, včetně dvou dětí, uvedlo libanonské ministerstvo zdravotnictví.
Jaké morální nebo právní právo k tomu měli?
Izraelští osadníci spolu s izraelskými silami vykořenili ve vesnici Jalud na Západním břehu Jordánu více než 700 olivovníků – a to jen za posledních několik dní.


Podle zdravotníků byl zabit palestinský teenager při útoku izraelských osadníků na Západním břehu Zarytí obhájci izraelských zvěrstev se snaží ze všech sil zdiskreditovat @NickKristof a jeho působivou reportáž o systematickém mučení, sexuálním zneužívání a často i znásilňování palestinských vězňů ze strany Izraele, přičemž izraelská vláda za to nese žádnou odpovědnost. VAROVÁNÍ: DRASTICKÉ SCÉNY: Izrael v posledních pěti týdnech, od zastavení společných bombardovacích operací s USA v Íránu, zintenzivnil své útoky v Gaze a přesunul palbu zpět na zničené palestinské území, kde podle armády bojovníci Hamásu posilují svou kontrolu Izrael se k Libanonu chová stejně jako k Gaze…OTEC A SYN ZABITI PŘI CESTĚ DOMŮ. Neměli u sebe zbraně; nesli vzpomínky a prostý sen o návratu domů. Izraelská armáda zničila komplex řeckokatolické církve a jeho studnu ve vesnici Deir Mimas v jižním Libanonu. Tuto rodinu dnes při pokusu o útěk z jižního Libanonu pronásledoval a z vzduchu popravil izraelský bezpilotní letoun.Otec.Matka.Dva malí chlapci.

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Obsah vydání | 14. 5. 2026