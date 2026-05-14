Izrael dále vraždí děti a civilisty
14. 5. 2026
Israel is now raining bombs on civilians fleeing in their cars across Lebanon.— sarah (@sahouraxo) May 13, 2026
Read that again.
Israeli drones are hunting down cars packed with children, women, entire families, and executing innocent people fleeing on the roads. pic.twitter.com/MRCm85URhr
Izraelští osadníci zaútočili na vesnici Al-Mughayyir na Západním břehu, zapálili pole a stříleli na civilisty
Izraelské útoky na Gazu se od uzavření příměří s Íránem zvýšily o 35 %
BREAKING: Israeli settlers attacked the village of Al-Mughayyir in the West Bank, set fields on fire, and opened fire at civilians. pic.twitter.com/AbppZRBVS5— Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) May 13, 2026
Srdcervoucí okamžiky, kdy se členové libanonské civilní obrany dozvídají, že dva z jejich kolegů záchranářů byli zabiti teroristickým Izraelem.Jsou to muži, kteří tráví své dny tím, že vytahují ostatní z trosek a vrhají se do ohně, zatímco všichni ostatní utíkají…
Israeli attacks on Gaza increased by 35% since Iran ceasefire: Reporthttps://t.co/O6HlRDTzhJ— liam cunningham (@liamcunningham1) May 13, 2026
Izrael ve středu provedl tři útoky bezpilotními letouny v obcích Barja, Jiyeh a Saadiyat, při nichž zahynulo osm lidí, včetně dvou dětí, uvedlo libanonské ministerstvo zdravotnictví.
Heartbreaking moments as members of the Lebanese Civil Defense receive the news that two of their fellow rescuers have been killed by terrorist Israel.— Marwa Osman || مروة عثمان (@Marwa__Osman) May 13, 2026
These are the men who spend their days pulling others from beneath the rubble, racing toward fire while everyone else runs… pic.twitter.com/aLyACtyuwd
Three drone strikes in the localities of Barja, Jiyeh, and Saadiyat were conducted by Israel which led to the killing of eight people, including two children on Wednesday, declared the Lebanese Health Ministry. pic.twitter.com/cwn3LY2afD— Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) May 13, 2026
Why did they do that? What moral or legal right did they have to do that? https://t.co/8MqCwT5LG4— Michael Rosen 💙💙🎓🎓 NICE 爷爷 (@MichaelRosenYes) May 13, 2026
Podle zdravotníků byl zabit palestinský teenager při útoku izraelských osadníků na Západním břehu
NEVER STOP TALKING ABOUT PALESTINE!!!! pic.twitter.com/AX3orbCAAI— NADA 𓂆 (@nadaa01012) May 13, 2026
Zarytí obhájci izraelských zvěrstev se snaží ze všech sil zdiskreditovat @NickKristof a jeho působivou reportáž o systematickém mučení, sexuálním zneužívání a často i znásilňování palestinských vězňů ze strany Izraele, přičemž izraelská vláda za to nese žádnou odpovědnost.
Palestinian teen killed in Israeli settler raid in West Bank, medics say https://t.co/Y9dYvw8G9O— Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) May 13, 2026
VAROVÁNÍ: DRASTICKÉ SCÉNY: Izrael v posledních pěti týdnech, od zastavení společných bombardovacích operací s USA v Íránu, zintenzivnil své útoky v Gaze a přesunul palbu zpět na zničené palestinské území, kde podle armády bojovníci Hamásu posilují svou kontrolu
The reflexive defenders of Israeli atrocities have been working overtime to discredit @NickKristof ‘s powerful account of Israel’s systematic torture, sexual abuse, and often rape of Palestinian prisoners, all with impunity from the Israeli government. https://t.co/3gaCsl0nrf— Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) May 13, 2026
Izrael se k Libanonu chová stejně jako k Gaze…OTEC A SYN ZABITI PŘI CESTĚ DOMŮ. Neměli u sebe zbraně; nesli vzpomínky a prostý sen o návratu domů.
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT— Reuters (@Reuters) May 13, 2026
Israel has escalated its attacks in Gaza in the five weeks since halting its joint bombing with the US in Iran, redirecting its fire back on the ruined Palestinian enclave where the military believes Hamas fighters are tightening their grip pic.twitter.com/mZVHLhutBK
Izraelská armáda zničila komplex řeckokatolické církve a jeho studnu ve vesnici Deir Mimas v jižním Libanonu.
Isreal is doing to Lebanon as they did to Gaza…— Earth Hippy 🌎🕊️💚 (@hippyygoat) May 13, 2026
FATHER AND SON KILLED FOR WALKING HOME.
They didn't carry weapons; they carried memories and a simple dream of going home. pic.twitter.com/0yh155jx7R
Tuto rodinu dnes při pokusu o útěk z jižního Libanonu pronásledoval a z vzduchu popravil izraelský bezpilotní letoun.Otec.Matka.Dva malí chlapci.
The Israeli army destroyed the Greek Orthodox Christian complex and its water well in the village of Deir Mimas, southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/IHYuUepEfU— Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) May 13, 2026
This family was chased and executed from the air by an Israeli drone today while trying to flee South Lebanon.— sarah (@sahouraxo) May 13, 2026
A father.
A mother.
Two baby boys. pic.twitter.com/js3EzCwDWK
Diskuse