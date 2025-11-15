Palestinci v Gaze jsou bez jídla a pod vodou

15. 11. 2025

Čeští rasisté a selektivní humanisté se zajímají jen o Ukrajinu

Provizorní domovy, stany!!  násilně vysídlených Palestinců v Gaze byly zaplaveny silnými dešti, zatímco miliony lidí se připravují na zimu v enklávě bez adekvátního přístřeší nebo pomoci.

Více než měsíc po uzavření příměří Izraelci povolili mírně větší množství humanitární pomoci a zpomalili tempo zabíjení. To je vše. Jsou docela spokojeni s tím, že obyvatelé Gazy budou žít v těchto podmínkách navždy. @Keir_Starmer – budeme prostě předstírat, že nevíme, co se děje?

Někteří přátelé v Gaze mi řekli, že doufají, že letos nebude pršet, a teď vidíte proč. Stydím se za svůj vlastní komfort a za to, jak lhostejný je svět...

Otec a jeho děti se probudili a zjistiuli, že jejich stan je zcela zaplaven deštěm.

Představte si, dítě říká: „Pane, vezmi si nás.“
Toto je nejtěžší kapitola tiché genocidy: nechat lidi umírat, topit se a onemocnět v roztrhaných stanech.

 Smutné ráno pro nás. Déšť zaplavil naše stany. Nikdy neodpustíme těm, kteří nás opustili a nechali nás zmrznout.


Nejhorší okamžik, který jsem zažil od začátku izraelské genocidy v Gaze, je ten, kdy dostávám tolik prosby o pomoc od prostých chudých příbuzných a sousedů, kteří žijí v rozpadlých stanech zaplavených dešťovou vodou, a já jim nemohu nijak pomoci.






