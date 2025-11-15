Palestinci v Gaze jsou bez jídla a pod vodou

15. 11. 2025

Čeští rasisté a selektivní humanisté se zajímají jen o Ukrajinu

Provizorní domovy, stany!! násilně vysídlených Palestinců v Gaze byly zaplaveny silnými dešti, zatímco miliony lidí se připravují na zimu v enklávě bez adekvátního přístřeší nebo pomoci.

The makeshift homes of forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza have been flooded by heavy rainfall, as millions prepare for winter in the enclave without adequate shelter or relief. pic.twitter.com/mKaaczwyfn — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 15, 2025

Více než měsíc po uzavření příměří Izraelci povolili mírně větší množství humanitární pomoci a zpomalili tempo zabíjení. To je vše. Jsou docela spokojeni s tím, že obyvatelé Gazy budou žít v těchto podmínkách navždy. @Keir_Starmer – budeme prostě předstírat, že nevíme, co se děje?





Někteří přátelé v Gaze mi řekli, že doufají, že letos nebude pršet, a teď vidíte proč. Stydím se za svůj vlastní komfort a za to, jak lhostejný je svět...

More than a month on from the ceasefire the Israelis have let in slightly more aid and slowed the rate of killing. That's it.



They are quite happy to leave Gazans living in these conditions forever. @Keir_Starmer - are we simply going to pretend we don't know it's happening? https://t.co/5z5wYPydBm — Richard Sanders (@PulaRJS) November 14, 2025

Otec a jeho děti se probudili a zjistiuli, že jejich stan je zcela zaplaven deštěm.

A father and his kids wake up to their tent completely flooded by the rain. pic.twitter.com/4nmdQCCIkC — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) November 15, 2025

Představte si, dítě říká: „Pane, vezmi si nás.“

Toto je nejtěžší kapitola tiché genocidy: nechat lidi umírat, topit se a onemocnět v roztrhaných stanech.

Imagine a child saying, "Lord, take us."



This is the most difficult chapter of silent genocide: leaving people to die, drown, and become ill in tattered tents. pic.twitter.com/dunaiExRLG — Muhammad in Gaza🇵🇸⚡️ (@7MohammedKhaled) November 15, 2025

Smutné ráno pro nás. Déšť zaplavil naše stany. Nikdy neodpustíme těm, kteří nás opustili a nechali nás zmrznout.

A sad morning for us. The rain flooded our tents. We will never forgive those who abandoned us and left us to freeze to death. pic.twitter.com/slj0mh4o1c — Hasan 𓂆 🇵🇸 (@HasanEssam29636) November 14, 2025



Nejhorší okamžik, který jsem zažil od začátku izraelské genocidy v Gaze, je ten, kdy dostávám tolik prosby o pomoc od prostých chudých příbuzných a sousedů, kteří žijí v rozpadlých stanech zaplavených dešťovou vodou, a já jim nemohu nijak pomoci.





😢 The worst moment I had since the start of the Israeli genocide in Gaza is the moment when I receive so many appeals from simple poor relatives and neighbours living in tattered tents flooded with rainwater asking me for help while I am unable to do anything.. pic.twitter.com/OxeISdMUHp — Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) November 14, 2025















