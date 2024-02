ČR se opět globálně diskredituje. Na léta

1. 2. 2024

Israel held Gaza woman, 82, with Alzheimer's for two months as an "unlawful combatant" / Amira Hass https://t.co/j5BGSrv71h

This is the 18-year-old paralyzed Palestinian who was allegedly shot “in the head at point-blank range”, while in a hospital bed, by armed Israeli troops disguised as doctors: https://t.co/piP094sEvW pic.twitter.com/PLj4t7CqNS