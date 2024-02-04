Třesoucí se dítě. Tohle česká vláda podporuje. Nestydíte se?

4. 2. 2024

Izrael nadále útočí na území, které dříve označil za "bezpečnou oblast" na jihu pásma Gazy.

Toto video třesoucího se dítěte bylo natočeno dnes v noci po izraelském úderu na Rafáh uprostřed izraelských plánů na invazi do Rafáhu, což vyvolává obavy, že by v tomto přelidněném městě mohla být páchána strašlivá zvěrstva na vysídlených osobách.



Toto dítě bylo pohřbeno bez hlavy. Jeho hlava je ještě někde pod troskami.

 Rodiny v Gaze se loučí se svými dětmi, které zahynuly při izraelských úderech na tzv. bezpečnou oblast v Rafáhu v noci na dnešek.

17letá Sára z #Gazy, která byla při bombardování svého domu izraelskými vojáky vážně popálena na více než 60 % těla a přišla o dva bratry.

Velikost bolesti se nedá popsat slovy

Palestinské dítě Seraj Hannouna přišlo v důsledku pokračující izraelské agrese v Gaze o obě nohy.



Maha Arer je jedinou členkou své rodiny, která přežila izraelský nálet.

🚨Elias z Gazy trénuje chůzi o berlích poté, co při izraelském útoku přišel o nohu.

UNICEF odhaduje, že od začátku izraelské ofenzivy do minulého týdne bylo v #Gáze amputováno více než 1000 dětí, kterým byla amputována jedna nebo obě nohy.

Nejprve mu svázali ruce a nohy a pak Palestince se zavázanýma očima zastřelili.



