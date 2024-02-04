Třesoucí se dítě. Tohle česká vláda podporuje. Nestydíte se?

4. 2. 2024

čas čtení 4 minuty

Izrael nadále útočí na území, které dříve označil za "bezpečnou oblast" na jihu pásma Gazy.



Toto video třesoucího se dítěte bylo natočeno dnes v noci po izraelském úderu na Rafáh uprostřed izraelských plánů na invazi do Rafáhu, což vyvolává obavy, že by v tomto přelidněném městě mohla být páchána strašlivá zvěrstva na vysídlených osobách. Israel continues to target what it had previously designated as a "safe area" in the south of the Gaza Strip.



This video of a trembling baby was filmed tonight following an Israeli strike on Rafah amidst Israeli plans to invade Rafah, raising concerns that horrible atrocities… pic.twitter.com/x7tsETFQR0 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 3, 2024

21st Century holocaust … 😔 https://t.co/ZWeKWSzUrK Seraj Hannouna, a Palestinian child, has lost both of his legs as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza. pic.twitter.com/7g8jyct185 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 4, 2024 Nezvratná pravda: Izraelská agrese je zaměřena na děti. Toto dítě má zlomenou nohu a těžké popáleniny. Jaký je jejich zločin?

The Irrefutable Truth: The Israeli aggression targets children.



This child suffers from a broken leg and severe burns. What is their crime? pic.twitter.com/qcvQFDLyj1 — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) February 3, 2024









Toto dítě bylo pohřbeno bez hlavy. Jeho hlava je ještě někde pod troskami.

This child was buried without a head. His head is still under the rubble



No words, no words https://t.co/MmbcyfBi1W — Abier (@abierkhatib) February 4, 2024

Families in Gaza bid farewell to their children, who were killed in Israeli strikes that targeted the so-called safe area in Rafah last night. pic.twitter.com/Ik9gaAYgAz — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 4, 2024

17letá Sára z #Gazy, která byla při bombardování svého domu izraelskými vojáky vážně popálena na více než 60 % těla a přišla o dva bratry.



Velikost bolesti se nedá popsat slovy



17-year-old Sara from #Gaza severely burned on over 60% of her body when her home was bombed by Israeli soldiers, and losing two brothers.



The magnitude of the pain is beyond words ‼️#GazaGenocide pic.twitter.com/HhHiN4pt3T — Nour Naim| نور نعيم (@NourNaim88) February 4, 2024

Palestinské dítě Seraj Hannouna přišlo v důsledku pokračující izraelské agrese v Gaze o obě nohy.



Seraj Hannouna, a Palestinian child, has lost both of his legs as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza. pic.twitter.com/7g8jyct185 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 4, 2024





21st Century holocaust … 😔 https://t.co/ZWeKWSzUrK — David Michael 🇭🇹 🇸🇾 🇾🇪 🇻🇪 🇮🇷 🇵🇸 (@michael_david41) February 4, 2024



Maha Arer je jedinou členkou své rodiny, která přežila izraelský nálet.



Maha Arer is the only member or her family that surivived an Israeli airstrike



Ben Shapiro is currently working on his next rap song about dropping bombs on kids pic.twitter.com/zYmeWk0V9f — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) February 4, 2024

🚨Elias z Gazy trénuje chůzi o berlích poté, co při izraelském útoku přišel o nohu.



UNICEF odhaduje, že od začátku izraelské ofenzivy do minulého týdne bylo v #Gáze amputováno více než 1000 dětí, kterým byla amputována jedna nebo obě nohy.



🚨Elias from Gaza practices walking using crutches after he lost his foot in an Israeli strike.



UNICEF has estimated that more than 1,000 children in #Gaza have had one or both of their legs amputated since the start of the Israeli offensive until last week @QudsNen pic.twitter.com/UuTUaFbFNF — Nour Naim| نور نعيم (@NourNaim88) February 4, 2024

Nejprve mu svázali ruce a nohy a pak Palestince se zavázanýma očima zastřelili.



First, they tied his hands and feet, and then shot a Palestinian while blindfolded.



https://t.co/kzqZz4yIwB — Huma Zehra (@HumaZhr) February 4, 2024







