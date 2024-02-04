Třesoucí se dítě. Tohle česká vláda podporuje. Nestydíte se?
4. 2. 2024
Toto video třesoucího se dítěte bylo natočeno dnes v noci po izraelském úderu na Rafáh uprostřed izraelských plánů na invazi do Rafáhu, což vyvolává obavy, že by v tomto přelidněném městě mohla být páchána strašlivá zvěrstva na vysídlených osobách.
Israel continues to target what it had previously designated as a "safe area" in the south of the Gaza Strip.— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 3, 2024
This video of a trembling baby was filmed tonight following an Israeli strike on Rafah amidst Israeli plans to invade Rafah, raising concerns that horrible atrocities… pic.twitter.com/x7tsETFQR0
21st Century holocaust … 😔 https://t.co/ZWeKWSzUrKNezvratná pravda: Izraelská agrese je zaměřena na děti. Toto dítě má zlomenou nohu a těžké popáleniny. Jaký je jejich zločin?
Seraj Hannouna, a Palestinian child, has lost both of his legs as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza. pic.twitter.com/7g8jyct185— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 4, 2024
The Irrefutable Truth: The Israeli aggression targets children.— TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) February 3, 2024
This child suffers from a broken leg and severe burns. What is their crime? pic.twitter.com/qcvQFDLyj1
Toto dítě bylo pohřbeno bez hlavy. Jeho hlava je ještě někde pod troskami.
Rodiny v Gaze se loučí se svými dětmi, které zahynuly při izraelských úderech na tzv. bezpečnou oblast v Rafáhu v noci na dnešek.
This child was buried without a head. His head is still under the rubble— Abier (@abierkhatib) February 4, 2024
No words, no words https://t.co/MmbcyfBi1W
Families in Gaza bid farewell to their children, who were killed in Israeli strikes that targeted the so-called safe area in Rafah last night. pic.twitter.com/Ik9gaAYgAz— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 4, 2024
THIS IS TERRORISM pic.twitter.com/DTmZF06KUy— Khalissee (@Kahlissee) February 4, 2024
17letá Sára z #Gazy, která byla při bombardování svého domu izraelskými vojáky vážně popálena na více než 60 % těla a přišla o dva bratry.
Velikost bolesti se nedá popsat slovy
17-year-old Sara from #Gaza severely burned on over 60% of her body when her home was bombed by Israeli soldiers, and losing two brothers.— Nour Naim| نور نعيم (@NourNaim88) February 4, 2024
The magnitude of the pain is beyond words ‼️#GazaGenocide pic.twitter.com/HhHiN4pt3T
Palestinské dítě Seraj Hannouna přišlo v důsledku pokračující izraelské agrese v Gaze o obě nohy.
Seraj Hannouna, a Palestinian child, has lost both of his legs as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza. pic.twitter.com/7g8jyct185— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 4, 2024
21st Century holocaust … 😔 https://t.co/ZWeKWSzUrK— David Michael 🇭🇹 🇸🇾 🇾🇪 🇻🇪 🇮🇷 🇵🇸 (@michael_david41) February 4, 2024
Maha Arer je jedinou členkou své rodiny, která přežila izraelský nálet.
Maha Arer is the only member or her family that surivived an Israeli airstrike— Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) February 4, 2024
Ben Shapiro is currently working on his next rap song about dropping bombs on kids pic.twitter.com/zYmeWk0V9f
🚨Elias z Gazy trénuje chůzi o berlích poté, co při izraelském útoku přišel o nohu.
UNICEF odhaduje, že od začátku izraelské ofenzivy do minulého týdne bylo v #Gáze amputováno více než 1000 dětí, kterým byla amputována jedna nebo obě nohy.
🚨Elias from Gaza practices walking using crutches after he lost his foot in an Israeli strike.— Nour Naim| نور نعيم (@NourNaim88) February 4, 2024
UNICEF has estimated that more than 1,000 children in #Gaza have had one or both of their legs amputated since the start of the Israeli offensive until last week @QudsNen pic.twitter.com/UuTUaFbFNF
Nejprve mu svázali ruce a nohy a pak Palestince se zavázanýma očima zastřelili.
First, they tied his hands and feet, and then shot a Palestinian while blindfolded.— Huma Zehra (@HumaZhr) February 4, 2024
https://t.co/kzqZz4yIwB
