Zeman, rasistický kašpar, si přeje školní masakry zbraněmi v Evropě

26. 5. 2018

Český prezident, rasistický kašpar, který dělal už v minulosti vtipy o potřebě střílet novináře, chce, aby Češi měli více střelných zbraní. Protože, víte, Evropa potřebuje pravidelné masakry ve školách, jaké mají v USA...

Český prezident podepsal petici požadující ústavní právo vlastnit a nosit zbraně. Protestuje proti realizaci Směrnice EU o střelných zbraních. Jeho tiskový tajemník pečlivě začernil jeho adresu ?




