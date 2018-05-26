Zeman, rasistický kašpar, si přeje školní masakry zbraněmi v Evropě
26. 5. 2018
Český prezident, rasistický kašpar, který dělal už v minulosti vtipy o potřebě střílet novináře, chce, aby Češi měli více střelných zbraní. Protože, víte, Evropa potřebuje pravidelné masakry ve školách, jaké mají v USA...
Český prezident podepsal petici požadující ústavní právo vlastnit a nosit zbraně. Protestuje proti realizaci Směrnice EU o střelných zbraních. Jeho tiskový tajemník pečlivě začernil jeho adresu
The Czech President, a racist buffoon who has joked about shooting journalists in the past, want Czechs to have more guns... Because, you know, Europe needs regular school shootings like they have in the US... https://t.co/XuWXzgIXHX— Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) May 26, 2018
#GDPR?
Czech president Zeman signs petition calling for constitutional right to keep & bear arms, and opposing implementation of the EU Firearms Directive. His press secretary thoughtfully redacts his address - #GDPR? pic.twitter.com/2xOw1N9e3e— Kieran D Williams (@KDWilliams7) May 25, 2018
