Demonstrators disrupted a theatre performance in Brno. They did not like a scene where Jesus rapes a muslim woman

27. 5. 2018

While the demonstrators were blocking the stage, some members of the audience started dancing, others attempted to enter into discussions with the protesters. The actors tried to continue with the performance.The demonstrators were eventually taken out by the police and they may be charged with an offence.After a delay of about one hour, the performance continued. However, later on, it was again disrupted by a group of Christian activists. During naked scenes, they started praying aloud and then began whistling and chanting: "Do not insult Christ, Our Lord!""We must learn to fight for our faith and for our God because if someone insults him this way and if someone shows that our God rapes someone, that is the worst kind of blasphemy," said one Christian activist.The protests were provoked by the publication of a photograph of a scene from the play in which the character of Jesus rapes a muslim woman. The play culminates in a scene in which an actor wearing a crown of thorns comes down from a crucifix made of oil barrels and lies down, half naked on a woman who is lying on her stomach:Martin Glaser, the director of the festival "The Brno World of Theatre", during which this play is being staged, was horrified by the incident."I do not understand how come some politicians might be thinking that a play should be banned and when they do not manage to ban it, some people come to the theatre and disrupt it. When I saw what was happening I thought of films about the beginnings of Nazism," said Glaser.Glaser is also horrified that the police waited for twenty minutes before they acted. Although the incident was reported to them immediately once the stage was occupied by protesters, they said that they would only act after violence has occurred.



