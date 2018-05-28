Tmavá Severní Korea
28. 5. 2018
The lack of lights in North Korea reflects its utter poverty under Kim Jong Un's highly repressive rule. If Kim wants to change that, he should begin by liberating his people so they can prosper like their brothers and sisters to the south. https://t.co/tBpS4oiFJ3 pic.twitter.com/ySmi9HmRDX— Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) May 27, 2018
Absence světel v tmavé Severní Koreji ukazuje její absolutní chudobu pod tvrdě utlačitelskou vládou Kim Jong Una. Jestliže to chce Kim změnit, měl by začít osvobozením svého lidu, aby mohl prosperovat jako jejich bratři a sestry na jihu.
162
Diskuse