Tmavá Severní Korea

28. 5. 2018


Absence světel v tmavé Severní Koreji ukazuje její absolutní chudobu pod tvrdě utlačitelskou vládou Kim Jong Una.  Jestliže to chce Kim změnit, měl by začít osvobozením svého lidu, aby mohl prosperovat jako jejich bratři a sestry na jihu.

