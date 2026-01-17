BBC: Izrael ilegálně rozšiřuje své území označené "žlutou linií" dál do Gazy

17. 1. 2026

Izrael porušuje příměří tím, že postupně rozšiřuje část Gazy, kterou nadále okupuje Izrael posunul bloky, které mají vyznačovat jeho kontrolní linii po příměří, na několika místech hlouběji do Gazy Satelitní snímky zkontrolované BBC Verify ukazují, že Izrael umístil bloky nejméně ve třech oblastech, než se později vrátil a posunul jejich pozice dále do pásma. Ministr Israel Katz v říjnu varoval, že kdokoli překročí žlutou linii, bude „čelit palbě“. Israel breaches ceasefire by increasing the part of Gaza it continues to occupy bit by bit



Israel has moved the blocks which are supposed to mark its post-ceasefire line of control deeper into Gaza in several places

Satellite images reviewed by BBC Verify show that in at least… — JewishVoiceForLiberation (@JVoiceLiberatio) January 16, 2026 Izrael porušuje příměří tím, že postupně rozšiřuje část Gazy, kterou nadále okupuje Izrael posunul bloky, které mají vyznačovat jeho kontrolní linii po příměří, na několika místech hlouběji do Gazy Satelitní snímky zkontrolované BBC Verify ukazují, že Izrael umístil bloky nejméně ve třech oblastech, než se později vrátil a posunul jejich pozice dále do pásma. Ministr Israel Katz v říjnu varoval, že kdokoli překročí žlutou linii, bude „čelit palbě“.

800 000 lidí v #Gaze nyní žije v oblastech ohrožených povodněmi, protože zimní bouře ničí přístřeší a pomoc zůstává blokována.

800,000 people in #Gaza now live in flood‑prone areas as winter storms destroy shelters and aid remains blocked.



UN experts warn: “There are no words left to describe what Gaza has become.”#Gaza #UN #HumanitarianCrisishttps://t.co/VlbNDZHOPb pic.twitter.com/4iWJvqhzPP — United Nations Geneva (@UNGeneva) January 16, 2026

Hundreds of Palestinians are being expelled by settler terrorists backed by the state and the IDF. We are not staying silent in the face of the ethnic cleansing. Today, we joined the solidarity rally with Ras ‘Ein al-’Auja in the West Bank. pic.twitter.com/BwGSHME6B1 — Breaking the Silence (@BtSIsrael) January 16, 2026

Stovky Palestinců jsou vyháněny teroristy z osad, jsou podporováni izraelským státem a izraelskou armádou. Nezůstáváme mlčet tváří v tvář etnické čistce. Dnes jsme se připojili k solidárnímu shromáždění s Ras ‘Ein al-’Auja na Západním břehu.První reakcí Izraele na zahájení druhé fáze dohody o příměří bylo další porušení příměří. Izraelská armáda včera opět bombardovala Gazu, přičemž zabila dalších 11 palestinských civilistů a mnoho dalších zranila.







The first Israeli response to the beginning of the second stage of the ceasefire agreement was another violation of the ceasefire.The Israeli army bombarded Gaza again yesterday killing 11 more Palestinian civilians and injuring many others. pic.twitter.com/4SpFTrs6fM — Mustafa Barghouti @Mustafa_Barghouti (@MustafaBarghou1) January 16, 2026

Video šířené na internetu zachycuje okamžik, kdy izraelské síly napadly palestinského muže, invalidu, ve vesnici al-Mughayyir poblíž Ramalláhu na okupovaném Západním břehu.





A video circulating online shows the moment Israeli forces assaulted a Palestinian man, reportedly with special needs, in the village of al-Mughayyir near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank pic.twitter.com/vmc0LBoP7K — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) January 17, 2026

V Gaze hladoví v zimě milion žen a dívek.







One million women and girls are starving in Gaza in the cold. pic.twitter.com/i03GuZqIrv — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) January 16, 2026

BREAKING: Israeli forces kill 14-year-old Palestinian boy in the village of al-Mughayyir, east of Ramallah, the occupied West Bank, according to the Wafa news agency.



🔴 LIVE updates: https://t.co/Spi1EJOaq0 pic.twitter.com/UJBzSsLNG9 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 16, 2026Izraelské útoky zabily nejméně tři Palestince v Gaze v rámci nejnovějšího porušení příměří s Hamasem, den poté, co USA oznámily zahájení druhé fáze Trumpova plánu na ukončení genocidní války Izraele proti Palestincům.

Israeli attacks have killed at least three Palestinians in Gaza in the latest violations of its ceasefire with Hamas, a day after the US announced the start of the second phase of Trump’s plan to end Israel’s genocidal war against Palestinians.



🔗: https://t.co/t5vKmAxLej pic.twitter.com/Vxk1cLo5P7 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 16, 2026

Izraelské síly zabily 14letého palestinského chlapce ve vesnici al-Mughayyir východně od Ramalláhu na okupovaném Západním břehu, podle agentury Wafa.