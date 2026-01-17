BBC: Izrael ilegálně rozšiřuje své území označené "žlutou linií" dál do Gazy

17. 1. 2026

Izrael porušuje příměří tím, že postupně rozšiřuje část Gazy, kterou nadále okupuje Izrael posunul bloky, které mají vyznačovat jeho kontrolní linii po příměří, na několika místech hlouběji do Gazy Satelitní snímky zkontrolované BBC Verify ukazují, že Izrael umístil bloky nejméně ve třech oblastech, než se později vrátil a posunul jejich pozice dále do pásma. Ministr Israel Katz v říjnu varoval, že kdokoli překročí žlutou linii, bude „čelit palbě“.

800 000 lidí v #Gaze nyní žije v oblastech ohrožených povodněmi, protože zimní bouře ničí přístřeší a pomoc zůstává blokována.

Stovky Palestinců jsou vyháněny teroristy z osad, jsou podporováni izraelským státem a izraelskou armádou. Nezůstáváme mlčet tváří v tvář etnické čistce. Dnes jsme se připojili k solidárnímu shromáždění s Ras ‘Ein al-’Auja na Západním břehu. První reakcí Izraele na zahájení druhé fáze dohody o příměří bylo další porušení příměří. Izraelská armáda včera opět bombardovala Gazu, přičemž zabila dalších 11 palestinských civilistů a mnoho dalších zranila.



Video šířené na internetu zachycuje okamžik, kdy izraelské síly napadly palestinského muže, invalidu, ve vesnici al-Mughayyir poblíž Ramalláhu na okupovaném Západním břehu.


V Gaze hladoví v zimě milion žen a dívek.



Izraelské síly zabily 14letého palestinského chlapce ve vesnici al-Mughayyir východně od Ramalláhu na okupovaném Západním břehu, podle agentury Wafa.

