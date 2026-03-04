Apokalyptické záběry z centra Teheránu

4. 3. 2026

čas čtení 4 minuty
Páni. Toto je pravicový, proválečný deník Daily Telegraph. Úvodní odstavec? „Americká a izraelská letadla v úterý bombardovala nemocnice, obytné budovy a školy v Teheránu, což obyvatelé popsali jako „apokalypsu”. Apokalyptické obrazy z centra Teheránu:



V důsledku neúnavných izraelských leteckých útoků byly tisíce civilistů vysídleny z jižního Libanonu a nemohly najít bezpečné útočiště, což některé z nich donutilo spát na ulicích poté, co opustily své domovy. Náhlé vysídlení způsobilo, že mnoho rodin nemá kde bydlet.

Podle íránského Červeného půlměsíce bylo v úterý při amerických a izraelských útocích na jihu Íránu poškozeno novorozenecké oddělení nemocnice Shohada-ye Hastei. USA a Izrael zabily za méně než 72 hodin téměř 400 lidí v Libanonu a téměř 800 v Íránu, přičemž tisíce dalších byly zraněny.

Takto vypadá skutečná hrozba pro světový mír. „Útok, který zasáhl dívčí školu, byl naprosto zničující.

Pokud se prokáže, že útoky byly namířeny proti civilistům nebo civilním objektům nebo že byly nevybíravé, jedná se o závažné porušení mezinárodního humanitárního práva a mohou být považovány za válečné zločiny.“Írán podal formální stížnost k UNESCO ohledně poškození kulturního dědictví v důsledku americko-izraelských útoků.

Teherán tvrdí, že historický palác Golestan, který je zapsán na seznamu světového dědictví UNESCO, a části Velkého bazaru utrpěly značné škody. More than 1,000 athletes and sports workers in Gaza have been killed since Oct. 7, 2023, according to the Palestine Olympic Committee.

Israel has also damaged or destroyed many of Gaza’s stadiums and sports facilities while depriving its population of essential aid.

Po izraelském leteckém útoku na Kherbet El-Doueir v jižním Libanonu vypukl požár v civilních automobilech a domech.




0
Vytisknout
426

Diskuse

Obsah vydání | 4. 3. 2026