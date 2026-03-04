Apokalyptické záběry z centra Teheránu

4. 3. 2026

čas čtení 4 minuty

Páni. Toto je pravicový, proválečný deník Daily Telegraph. Úvodní odstavec? „Americká a izraelská letadla v úterý bombardovala nemocnice, obytné budovy a školy v Teheránu, což obyvatelé popsali jako „apokalypsu”. Wow.



This is the right-wing, pro-war Daily Telegraph.



The opening paragraph?:



"American and Israeli aircraft bombed hospitals, residential buildings and schools across Tehran on Tuesday in what residents described as “an apocalypse”." pic.twitter.com/IkrUYQhSF5 — Owen Jones (@owenjonesjourno) March 3, 2026 Apokalyptické obrazy z centra Teheránu: Apocalyptic images from central Tehran: pic.twitter.com/nrB49fEN6W — Murtaza Hussain (@MazMHussain) March 3, 2026 Páni. Toto je pravicový, proválečný deník Daily Telegraph. Úvodní odstavec? „Americká a izraelská letadla v úterý bombardovala nemocnice, obytné budovy a školy v Teheránu, což obyvatelé popsali jako „apokalypsu”.Apokalyptické obrazy z centra Teheránu:





V důsledku neúnavných izraelských leteckých útoků byly tisíce civilistů vysídleny z jižního Libanonu a nemohly najít bezpečné útočiště, což některé z nich donutilo spát na ulicích poté, co opustily své domovy. Náhlé vysídlení způsobilo, že mnoho rodin nemá kde bydlet.

Following relentless airstrikes by Israel, thousands of civilians were displaced from southern Lebanon and were unable to find safe shelter, forcing some to sleep on the streets after leaving their homes.



The sudden displacement has left many families without access to… pic.twitter.com/wK3NjrFwZy — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 3, 2026

A newborn ward at the Shohada-ye Hastei Hospital was damaged following US and Israeli strikes in southern Iran on Tuesday, according to the Iranian Red Crescent.



Follow live updates: https://t.co/vVXRjlKAla pic.twitter.com/MajEAn6s83 — CNN (@CNN) March 3, 2026

The U.S. and Israel has killed nearly 400 people in Lebanon and nearly 800 in Iran with thousands injured in less than 72 hours.



This is what a real threat to world peace looks like. pic.twitter.com/dPPoS7luuS — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) March 3, 2026

#Iran



"The attack that hit the the girls school was absolutely devastating.



If attacks are found to be directed against civilians or civilian objects, or indiscriminate, they are serious violations of international humanitarian law & may amount to war crimes." - @UNHumanRights pic.twitter.com/UBsQZ3LK4h — United Nations Geneva (@UNGeneva) March 3, 2026

⚡️BREAKING:



Iran has filed a formal complaint to UNESCO over damage to cultural heritage sites following US-Israeli strikes.



Tehran says the historic Golestan Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and parts of the Grand Bazaar sustained major damage. pic.twitter.com/nqXDk5WjjK — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws1) March 3, 2026

More than 1,000 athletes and sports workers in Gaza have been killed since Oct. 7, 2023, according to the Palestine Olympic Committee.



Israel has also damaged or destroyed many of Gaza’s stadiums and sports facilities while depriving its population of essential aid. pic.twitter.com/vEUbWdICPx — AJ+ (@ajplus) March 3, 2026

Podle íránského Červeného půlměsíce bylo v úterý při amerických a izraelských útocích na jihu Íránu poškozeno novorozenecké oddělení nemocnice Shohada-ye Hastei.USA a Izrael zabily za méně než 72 hodin téměř 400 lidí v Libanonu a téměř 800 v Íránu, přičemž tisíce dalších byly zraněny.Takto vypadá skutečná hrozba pro světový mír.„Útok, který zasáhl dívčí školu, byl naprosto zničující.Pokud se prokáže, že útoky byly namířeny proti civilistům nebo civilním objektům nebo že byly nevybíravé, jedná se o závažné porušení mezinárodního humanitárního práva a mohou být považovány za válečné zločiny.“Írán podal formální stížnost k UNESCO ohledně poškození kulturního dědictví v důsledku americko-izraelských útoků.Teherán tvrdí, že historický palác Golestan, který je zapsán na seznamu světového dědictví UNESCO, a části Velkého bazaru utrpěly značné škody.More than 1,000 athletes and sports workers in Gaza have been killed since Oct. 7, 2023, according to the Palestine Olympic Committee.Israel has also damaged or destroyed many of Gaza’s stadiums and sports facilities while depriving its population of essential aid.

Po izraelském leteckém útoku na Kherbet El-Doueir v jižním Libanonu vypukl požár v civilních automobilech a domech.

Watch | Fire erupted in civilian’s cars and homes following an Israeli airstrike on Kherbet El-Doueir in southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/heLi9Kybr3 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 3, 2026











0