Série pondělních hrůz z Gazy - toto česká vláda podporuje. Všichni na tom nesete vinu, že to dopustíte

9. 9. 2025

V uplynulém dni zemřelo v Gaze hlady šest podvyživených lidí, včetně dvou dětí, čímž se jejich počet zvýšil na 393, z toho zemřelo hladem 140 dětí! MoH

Six malnourished people including two children died of hunger during the past day in Gaza, raising the to 393 including 140 children! pic.twitter.com/wcmnCtG704 — Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) September 8, 2025

Palestinský Červený půlměsíc: Tři Palestinci utrpěli popáleniny poté, co izraelští osadníci zapálili školku ve vesnici Deir Sharaf severně od Nablusu na okupovaném Západním břehu. Breaking | Palestinian Red Crescent: Three Palestinians suffered burn injuries after Israeli settlers set fire to a nursery in Deir Sharaf village, north of Nablus in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/3j9Z54qqI4 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) September 8, 2025 Srdcervoucí pláč malé holčičky, které Izraelci zavraždili otce i bratra a teď jí zničili i stan, v kterém přespávala... nyní se ocitla bez přístřeší... A heartbreaking cry of a little girl who lost her father and brother, finding herself now without a shelter...

— Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) September 8, 2025

HRŮZNÉ: Izrael zintenzivnil ničení obytných budov a věžáků v Gaze a dnes zaútočil masivními raketami na bytový dům na Palestinském náměstí v centru města Gaza, což si vyžádalo oběti na životech a zraněné mezi kolemjdoucími. 🚨HORRIBLE: Israel has intensified its destruction of residential buildings and towers in Gaza, today targeting an apartment block in Palestine Square, central Gaza City, with massive missiles, leaving casualties and injuries among passersby. pic.twitter.com/3PA0FiRWzV — Gaza Notifications (@gazanotice) September 8, 2025 Okamžik, kdy Izrael zaútočil na obchodní věžák Al-Ru'ya, ve kterém sídlily kanceláře organizací zabývajících se lidskými právy a poskytováním služeb, centra péče o ženy a děti, advokátní kanceláře a lékařské kliniky.

Breaking: The moment Israel struck the Al-Ru’ya Commercial Tower, which housed offices of human rights and service organizations, women’s and children’s care centers, law firms, and medical clinics. #GazaGenocide pic.twitter.com/zvA443lRYC — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) September 8, 2025

Izraelská okupační armáda od pondělního rána dosud napadla a zcela zničila 50 obytných budov a částečně zničila více než 100 dalších v Gaze!

Israeli occupation military has so far attacked and completely destroyed 50 residential buildings and partially destroyed over 100 others in Gaza since the morning! pic.twitter.com/HRA1XClAD6 — Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) September 8, 2025



Netanjahuova strategie vyhladovění Gazy se stala tak otřesnou, že o ní začala informovat i izraelská média, která se obvykle vyznačují autocenzurou a nacionalismem.

Netanyahu's starvation strategy in Gaza has become so appalling that even the normally self-censoring and nationalistic Israeli media has begun to report on it. https://t.co/xsbY6tTmgR — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) September 8, 2025











