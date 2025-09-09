Série pondělních hrůz z Gazy - toto česká vláda podporuje. Všichni na tom nesete vinu, že to dopustíte

9. 9. 2025

V uplynulém dni zemřelo v Gaze hlady šest podvyživených lidí, včetně dvou dětí, čímž se jejich počet zvýšil na 393, z toho zemřelo hladem 140 dětí!

Palestinský Červený půlměsíc: Tři Palestinci utrpěli popáleniny poté, co izraelští osadníci zapálili školku ve vesnici Deir Sharaf severně od Nablusu na okupovaném Západním břehu.
Srdcervoucí pláč malé holčičky, které Izraelci zavraždili otce i bratra a teď jí zničili i stan, v kterém přespávala...   nyní se ocitla bez přístřeší...

HRŮZNÉ: Izrael zintenzivnil ničení obytných budov a věžáků v Gaze a dnes zaútočil masivními raketami na bytový dům na Palestinském náměstí v centru města Gaza, což si vyžádalo oběti na životech a zraněné mezi kolemjdoucími.

Okamžik, kdy Izrael zaútočil na obchodní věžák Al-Ru'ya, ve kterém sídlily kanceláře organizací zabývajících se lidskými právy a poskytováním služeb, centra péče o ženy a děti, advokátní kanceláře a lékařské kliniky.

Izraelská okupační armáda od pondělního rána dosud napadla a zcela zničila 50 obytných budov a částečně zničila více než 100 dalších v Gaze!


Netanjahuova strategie vyhladovění Gazy se stala tak otřesnou, že o ní začala informovat i izraelská média, která se obvykle vyznačují autocenzurou a nacionalismem.




