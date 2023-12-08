Pozor, drastické záběry: Střelba z izraelského tanku zasáhla skupinu novinářů

8. 12. 2023

čas čtení < 1 minuta

POZOR, DRASTICKÉ ZÁBĚRY. Palba z izraelského tanku zasáhla skupinu novinářů v jižním Libanonu. Usmrtila novináře tiskové kanceláře Reuters Issama Abdallaha a zranila dalších šest reportérů, zjistila investigace tiskové kanceláře Reuters:



WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES Israeli tank fire struck a group of journalists in southern Lebanon, killing Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah and wounding six other reporters, a Reuters investigation has found https://t.co/BwFQUgShAO pic.twitter.com/z1MAUtjPqX