Pozor, drastické záběry: Střelba z izraelského tanku zasáhla skupinu novinářů
8. 12. 2023
čas čtení < 1 minuta
POZOR, DRASTICKÉ ZÁBĚRY. Palba z izraelského tanku zasáhla skupinu novinářů v jižním Libanonu. Usmrtila novináře tiskové kanceláře Reuters Issama Abdallaha a zranila dalších šest reportérů, zjistila investigace tiskové kanceláře Reuters:
WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES Israeli tank fire struck a group of journalists in southern Lebanon, killing Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah and wounding six other reporters, a Reuters investigation has found https://t.co/BwFQUgShAO pic.twitter.com/z1MAUtjPqX— Reuters (@Reuters) December 7, 2023
