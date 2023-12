Censorship: Czech news website and Czech public service TV have suppressed testimony about horrors in Gaza

10. 12. 2023

čas čtení 1 minuta

The Czech news server novinky.cz (formerly the communist daily newspaper Rudé právo) published and then immediately suppressed an interview with a Palestinian graphic artist who lives in the Czech Republic. She talked about the horrors perpetrated by Israel in Gaza.







Czech media are deliberately keeping the Czech public in the dark about the horrors perpetrated by Izrael in Gaza.











"I had given a beautiful interview which I wanted to share with you. But after it was published on the news server Novinky.cz, it stayed there only for two hours.

Je mi z toho hrozne trapne a je mi to taky lito. Protoze nechapu, ze nekdo udela rozhovor, navic o strasne narocnem, osobnim a bolavem tematu, a pak ho stahne. Strasna neucta k respondentce, uz zase, i k civilnim obetem v Gaze. A strasna neprofesionalita 🤯 pic.twitter.com/vGqumN5UUL — Apolena Rychlíková 🇺🇦 (@A_Rychlikova) December 10, 2023







0