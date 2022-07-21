V Británii se stane premiérem buď bankéř, nebo vesnická idiotka

21. 7. 2022

Podivná země, Británie. O tom, kdo nahradí v premiérské funkci lháře a podvodníka Borise Johnsona rozhodují v šedesátimilionové zemi nikoliv voliči, ale hrstka ultrapravicových bělošských důchodců, žijících v jižní Anglii - členové Konzervativní strany.

Na nového premiéra a předsedu toryů stejně už nekandidovali žádné inteligentní a rozumné osobnosti - Konzervativní strana učinila za Johnsona už dávno úkrok směrem k ultrapravici a všechny rozumné myslící politiky ze svých řad vyloučila.



Ve středu při poslední parlamentní interpelaci Borise Johnsona neuvěřitelně, konzervativní poslanci Johnsonovi, podvodníku, korupčníku a lháři, odsouzenému policií, demonstrativně tleskali! Tím se Konzervativní strana manifestačně přihlásila k lhaní a podvádění. Jediný člověk, který ve sněmovně demonstrativně netleskal, byla bývalá premiérka Theresa Mayová.



Poslední dvojice kandidátů je však vrchol. Bankéř s pochybnou milionářskou manželkou, zneužívající právní kličky k neplacení daní, a vesnická idiotka. Rishi Sunak a Liz Truss...



Tomorrow's front page 🗞️



Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss – is that the best UK can offer? pic.twitter.com/y6XLVzqmtt — The National (@ScotNational) July 20, 2022

Tato Konzervativní strana je mentálně naprosto mimo politické postoje převážné většiny britského národa. Je to obrovská šance pro Labouristickou stranu jejího předáka Keira Starmera...





So the next Prime Minister of this crumbling United Kingdom will be Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss – The city banker or the village idiot. It'll be interesting to find out if the old racist clichés about the Tory membership are true, or if they've finally reached the 21st century. pic.twitter.com/yH4KNUKRBG — Brexit Bin 🇪🇺🕊🇺🇦 #BrexitReality (@BrexitBin) July 20, 2022



Ekonomický komentátor Will Hutton: Nesouhlasím se Sunakem ohledně brexitu, ohledně role státu ani ohledně toho, co podporuje podnikání, nesouhlasím s podporou oligarchů žijících v daňových rájích a s mnohým dalším. Ale Sunak je seriozní a má principy. Teď zažije tzv. "svobodu tisku". Zaujatý tisk Daily Mail, The Sun, Telegraph a Express ho zničí.



I disagree with Sunak on Brexit, the role of the state, what drives enterprise, the indulgence of the offshore rich and much more. But he is serious and principled. He will now experience “press freedom”: the partisanship of the Mail, Sun, Telegraph and Express will kill him. — Will Hutton (@williamnhutton) July 20, 2022





