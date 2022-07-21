V Británii se stane premiérem buď bankéř, nebo vesnická idiotka

21. 7. 2022

Podivná země, Británie. O tom, kdo nahradí v premiérské funkci lháře a podvodníka Borise Johnsona rozhodují v šedesátimilionové zemi nikoliv voliči, ale hrstka ultrapravicových bělošských důchodců, žijících v jižní Anglii - členové Konzervativní strany.

Na nového premiéra a předsedu toryů stejně už nekandidovali žádné inteligentní a rozumné osobnosti - Konzervativní strana učinila za Johnsona už dávno úkrok směrem k ultrapravici a všechny rozumné myslící politiky ze svých řad vyloučila.

Ve středu při poslední parlamentní interpelaci Borise Johnsona neuvěřitelně, konzervativní poslanci Johnsonovi, podvodníku, korupčníku a lháři, odsouzenému policií, demonstrativně tleskali! Tím se Konzervativní strana manifestačně přihlásila k lhaní a podvádění. Jediný člověk, který ve sněmovně demonstrativně netleskal, byla bývalá premiérka Theresa Mayová.

Přečtěte si k tomu naše shrnutí sžíravého komentáře Johna Crace, jehož styl je podobný našemu Petru Harašímovi.

Poslední dvojice kandidátů je však vrchol. Bankéř s pochybnou milionářskou manželkou, zneužívající právní kličky k neplacení daní, a vesnická idiotka. Rishi Sunak a Liz Truss...

Tato Konzervativní strana je mentálně naprosto mimo politické postoje převážné většiny britského národa. Je to obrovská šance pro Labouristickou stranu jejího předáka Keira Starmera...



Ekonomický komentátor Will Hutton: Nesouhlasím se Sunakem ohledně brexitu, ohledně role státu ani ohledně toho, co podporuje podnikání, nesouhlasím s podporou oligarchů žijících v daňových rájích a s mnohým dalším. Ale Sunak je seriozní a má principy. Teď zažije tzv. "svobodu tisku". Zaujatý tisk Daily Mail, The Sun, Telegraph a Express ho zničí.



