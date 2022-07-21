V Británii se stane premiérem buď bankéř, nebo vesnická idiotka
21. 7. 2022
Tomorrow's front page 🗞️— The National (@ScotNational) July 20, 2022
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss – is that the best UK can offer? pic.twitter.com/y6XLVzqmtt
So the next Prime Minister of this crumbling United Kingdom will be Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss – The city banker or the village idiot. It'll be interesting to find out if the old racist clichés about the Tory membership are true, or if they've finally reached the 21st century. pic.twitter.com/yH4KNUKRBG— Brexit Bin 🇪🇺🕊🇺🇦 #BrexitReality (@BrexitBin) July 20, 2022
Ekonomický komentátor Will Hutton: Nesouhlasím se Sunakem ohledně brexitu, ohledně role státu ani ohledně toho, co podporuje podnikání, nesouhlasím s podporou oligarchů žijících v daňových rájích a s mnohým dalším. Ale Sunak je seriozní a má principy. Teď zažije tzv. "svobodu tisku". Zaujatý tisk Daily Mail, The Sun, Telegraph a Express ho zničí.
I disagree with Sunak on Brexit, the role of the state, what drives enterprise, the indulgence of the offshore rich and much more. But he is serious and principled. He will now experience “press freedom”: the partisanship of the Mail, Sun, Telegraph and Express will kill him.— Will Hutton (@williamnhutton) July 20, 2022
