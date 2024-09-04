Prague 1968 and beyond

4. 9. 2024

čas čtení < 1 minuta

Scottish film makers Paul Hunter and Mike Higgins have published a series of four podcasts Prague 1968 and Beyond. In these, they interview three Czechs (including Jan Čulík) who have experienced the 1968 Prague Spring and who now live in Scotland.





Ještě jednou upozorňujeme na sérii čtyř podcastů Prague 1968 and Beyond, kterou zveřejnili skotští filmaři Paul Hunter a Mike Higgins. Interviewují v nich tři pamětníky Pražského jara 1968, kteří dnes žijí ve Skotsku, včetně Jana Čulíka





Podcasty jsou zde:







0