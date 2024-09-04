Screening in New York

|
A feature documentary film screening
LEAVING TO REMAIN
With an introduction by Petra Gelbart, PhD, MS
Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 7 pm
Bohemian National Hall, Cinema
321 E 73 St, NYC
Mira Erdevički's documentary follows
the lives of three Czech-Slovak young Roma, Petr, Denisa, and Ondřej,
who are children of the first generation of immigrants to the United
Kingdom in the 1990s due to racial and social discrimination. The film
also follows the three visiting their native countries with mixed
emotions. The multi-layered, intimate documentary contains scenes shot
by the protagonists on their mobile phones. It provides a closer look at
Roma culture and society and insight into their lives in the UK, Czech
Republic, and Slovakia. It also presents the challenges the protagonists
faced due to Brexit and COVID-19.
Mira Erdevički is
a Serbian documentary film director and writer who graduated from the
School of Journalism in Belgrade and Prague's Film Academy (FAMU) in
1993. She directed several films with the Roma subject.
Open to the public. Limited seating!
RSVP HERE.
Petra Gelbart, PhD, MS,
Czech-Romani, is an ethnomusicologist, musician, singer, music
therapist and activist. She earned her Ph.D. in
musicology/ethnomusicology at Harvard University and is the vice-chair
of the Czechoslovak Romani Union. Petra uses her research and voice to
educate about Romani culture and advocate for Romani rights. She has
been working with children from Czech state care for part of each year
since 2004.
Diskuse