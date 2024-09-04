Screening in New York

A feature documentary film screening

LEAVING TO REMAIN

With an introduction by Petra Gelbart, PhD, MS





Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 7 pm

Bohemian National Hall, Cinema

321 E 73 St, NYC



Mira Erdevički's documentary follows the lives of three Czech-Slovak young Roma, Petr, Denisa, and Ondřej, who are children of the first generation of immigrants to the United Kingdom in the 1990s due to racial and social discrimination. The film also follows the three visiting their native countries with mixed emotions. The multi-layered, intimate documentary contains scenes shot by the protagonists on their mobile phones. It provides a closer look at Roma culture and society and insight into their lives in the UK, Czech Republic, and Slovakia. It also presents the challenges the protagonists faced due to Brexit and COVID-19.



Mira Erdevički is a Serbian documentary film director and writer who graduated from the School of Journalism in Belgrade and Prague's Film Academy (FAMU) in 1993. She directed several films with the Roma subject.



Open to the public. Limited seating!



Petra Gelbart, PhD, MS, Czech-Romani, is an ethnomusicologist, musician, singer, music therapist and activist. She earned her Ph.D. in musicology/ethnomusicology at Harvard University and is the vice-chair of the Czechoslovak Romani Union. Petra uses her research and voice to educate about Romani culture and advocate for Romani rights. She has been working with children from Czech state care for part of each year since 2004.



