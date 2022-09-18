Ještě jednou o propagandě o britské královské rodině

18. 9. 2022 / Jan Čulík

"Lékař: Máte v rodině nějaké psychické problémy?"
"Mám příbuzného, který se rozhodl strávit čekáním ve frontě třicet hodin, aby mohl krátce vidět rakev s mrtvolou osoby, kterou vůbec osobně neznal."
(Z twitteru)

Britská komerční televize ITV:

"Nemám nic proti nim osobně, ale nesouhlasím s myšlenkou, že by měli lidé vládnout jen proto, že se narodili v nějaké rodině. Že by lidi, jen proto, že se narodili do nějaké rodiny, měli stát v čele naší země. To je hnus."





Je to asi v českém kontextu jedno, přesto mě do určité míry irituje, že česká média pořád vytvářejí a živí onu mýtickou představu, že britská monarchie je v zemi všeobecně milována, jaká je to dokonalá a lidumilná instituce a jak je celý britský národ po smrti Alžběty sjednocen v truchlení a lásce pro ni. Proč že mě to irituje? Prostě to není pravda. Situace je složitější.

 

Poslechněte si na BBC Radio 4 včerejší pořad Any Answers. Je to phone-in. Drtivá většina posluchačů vyjadřuje názor, že jim mediální hysterie ohledně královny už jde na nervy a že to zřejmě posílí republikánské tendence. Diskuse je také o tom, zda v době "truchlení" mají lidé právo vyjadřovat protimonarchistické názory, a drtivá většina se shodla, že ano. Jeden Sikh kritizoval mlčení o tom, že Británie Indům ukradla královské klenoty a dala je anglické královské rodině a měla by se za to aspoň omluvit. Jiní poukazovali na pokrytectví, kdy policie zatkne dvaadvacetiletého mladíka, který křikne na zdiskreditovaného prince Andrewa, ale Londýn vítá na pohřeb vrahy ze Saúdské Arábie.

Guardian přinesl průzkum veřejného mínění, že zatímco je monarchie velmi populární u starých lidí... mladí ve věku 18-25 let ji považují za něco trapného a jen 35 procent mladých podporuje monarchii. V tom rádiu se také často hovořilo o tom, že sympatie  pro zemřelou královnu zdaleka neznamenají, že Britové chtějí monarchii. Taky se řešilo, kolik lidí a proč stojí v té frontě na mrtvolu. Jedna paní svědčila, že její mladý příbuzný tam šel z kamarády kvůli atmosféře, vůbec není monarchista. Psycholog Stephen Reicher vysvětlil v Channel 4 News, že motivace účasti v té frontě jsou nesmírně rozrůzněné.

Mnozí si taky stěžují, že mnohahodinové, celonoční fronty na zhlédnutí mrtvoly byly v dnešním digitálním věku naprosto zbytečné. Fronta mohla existovat digitálně, ovšem to by neodpovídalo propagandě.

V onom sobotním diskusním pořadu Any Questions upozornil jeden posluchač, že například demonstrace proti válce v Iráku se v Londýně účastnily dva miliony lidí, demonstrace proti brexitu milion lidí. O tom však britská média tak intenzivně neinformovala jako o  nynější frontě na mrtvolu, kdy počet čekajících nedosáhl ani milionu. Abych jim ale neupíral právo v té frontě stát: Mnozí čekající vyjadřovali přesvědčení, že se stáním v té frontě jaksi stávají součástí historie. Ovšem neustálé reportáže v televizi o tom, co si myslí a co říkají lidi ve frontě na mrtvolu, se oprávněně stávají terčem posměchu.

Královnu Alžbětu Britové drtivou většinou milovali, avšak o budoucnosti monarchie to asi neznamená nic. Ani ohledně tzv,. Britského společenství národů:

Pár ukázek z Twitteru:

Nyní, když vláda královny Alžběty skončila, Kanada by měla zrušit své oficiální vazby na britskou monarchii. Souhlasí: 54 procent. Nesouhlasí: 46 procent

V pondělí 19. září bude na poctu královně Alžbětě uzavřen tento veřejný záchodek. Tomasz Oryński: Na počest památce královny se v den jejího pohřbu poserte do kalhot.


Mám velkou radost, jak skotská železnice v Aberdeenu pasivně-agresivně oznamuje, že v pondělí 19. září bude na skotských železnicích normální provoz.


Svět se směje britské královské rodině:


Motivace pro stání ve frontě na mrtvolu jsou složitější:

 Pravicový novinář Andrew Neil pod vlivem monarchistické vlajkoslávy: "Británie není v úpadku."  - Komentář: A to napsal v den, kdy vyšla analýza, že v roce 2024 budou slovinské domácnosti bohatší než britské,.
Česká televize odvysílala šot, v něm královna Alžběta svačí s medvídkem Paddingtonem. Už neuvedla, že Paddington se v Británii stal charakteristickým symbolem pro snahu konzervativní vlády deportovat žadatele o azyl do Rwandy:


Profesor psychologie Stephen Reicher v Channel 4 News: Motivace pro stání ve frontě na mrtvolu jsou složitější:


Měli byste se stydět. Urážíte památku našeho hrdiny Williama Wallace, který byl pověšen a rozsekán na kusy anglickým králem, protože odmítl přijmout jeho hegemonii. Váš nedostatek respektu k Wallaceovi je záměrný a odporný.

 

