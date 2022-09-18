Ještě jednou o propagandě o britské královské rodině

18. 9. 2022 / Jan Čulík

"Lékař: Máte v rodině nějaké psychické problémy?" "Mám příbuzného, který se rozhodl strávit čekáním ve frontě třicet hodin, aby mohl krátce vidět rakev s mrtvolou osoby, kterou vůbec osobně neznal."

(Z twitteru)

Britská komerční televize ITV:

"Nemám nic proti nim osobně, ale nesouhlasím s myšlenkou, že by měli lidé vládnout jen proto, že se narodili v nějaké rodině. Že by lidi, jen proto, že se narodili do nějaké rodiny, měli stát v čele naší země. To je hnus."

On Monday…



Liz Truss will lead the nation in a minute’s silence to honour the Queen



Wonder what this Liz Truss would have made of that… pic.twitter.com/8N1E5Ybfdd — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) September 17, 2022







Je to asi v českém kontextu jedno, přesto mě do určité míry irituje, že česká média pořád vytvářejí a živí onu mýtickou představu, že britská monarchie je v zemi všeobecně milována, jaká je to dokonalá a lidumilná instituce a jak je celý britský národ po smrti Alžběty sjednocen v truchlení a lásce pro ni. Proč že mě to irituje? Prostě to není pravda. Situace je složitější.









Poslechněte si na BBC Radio 4 včerejší pořad Any Answers . Je to phone-in. Drtivá většina posluchačů vyjadřuje názor, že jim mediální hysterie ohledně královny už jde na nervy a že to zřejmě posílí republikánské tendence. Diskuse je také o tom, zda v době "truchlení" mají lidé právo vyjadřovat protimonarchistické názory, a drtivá většina se shodla, že ano. Jeden Sikh kritizoval mlčení o tom, že Británie Indům ukradla královské klenoty a dala je anglické královské rodině a měla by se za to aspoň omluvit. Jiní poukazovali na pokrytectví, kdy policie zatkne dvaadvacetiletého mladíka, který křikne na zdiskreditovaného prince Andrewa, ale Londýn vítá na pohřeb vrahy ze Saúdské Arábie.









Mnozí si taky stěžují, že mnohahodinové, celonoční fronty na zhlédnutí mrtvoly byly v dnešním digitálním věku naprosto zbytečné. Fronta mohla existovat digitálně, ovšem to by neodpovídalo propagandě.







V onom sobotním diskusním pořadu Any Questions upozornil jeden posluchač, že například demonstrace proti válce v Iráku se v Londýně účastnily dva miliony lidí, demonstrace proti brexitu milion lidí. O tom však britská média tak intenzivně neinformovala jako o nynější frontě na mrtvolu, kdy počet čekajících nedosáhl ani milionu. Abych jim ale neupíral právo v té frontě stát: Mnozí čekající vyjadřovali přesvědčení, že se stáním v té frontě jaksi stávají součástí historie. Ovšem neustálé reportáže v televizi o tom, co si myslí a co říkají lidi ve frontě na mrtvolu, se oprávněně stávají terčem posměchu.







Pár ukázek z Twitteru:







Nyní, když vláda královny Alžběty skončila, Kanada by měla zrušit své oficiální vazby na britskou monarchii. Souhlasí: 54 procent. Nesouhlasí: 46 procent



🇨🇦#Canada, poll:



"Now that Queen Elizabeth II’s reign has ended, Canada should end its formal ties to the British monarchy"



Agree: 54 %

Disagree: 46 %



Ipsos, 14/09/22 pic.twitter.com/LNZ2XqVJtq — World Elects (@ElectsWorld) September 17, 2022

Královnu Alžbětu Britové drtivou většinou milovali, avšak o budoucnosti monarchie to asi neznamená nic. Ani ohledně tzv,. Britského společenství národů:

V pondělí 19. září bude na poctu královně Alžbětě uzavřen tento veřejný záchodek. Tomasz Oryński: Na počest památce královny se v den jejího pohřbu poserte do kalhot.



To honor her majesty memory, please shit in your pants on the day of her funeral. https://t.co/2mFyf8AjfL — Tomasz Oryński (@TOrynski) September 17, 2022









Message from a friend. Never change, Scotland! pic.twitter.com/TcgrpRc4lb — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) September 17, 2022

Mám velkou radost, jak skotská železnice v Aberdeenu pasivně-agresivně oznamuje, že v pondělí 19. září bude na skotských železnicích normální provoz.



Svět se směje britské královské rodině:



The world is laughing at the British royal family pic.twitter.com/0YojaOdceV — NeilMackay (@NeilMackay) September 17, 2022



Motivace pro stání ve frontě na mrtvolu jsou složitější:

The wait in the queue to see the Queen lying in state “is part of what makes it meaningful”.



Professor Stephen Reicher, a social psychology specialist, tells @cathynewman “the crowds themselves have become part of the meaning of the event.”https://t.co/lw873KR1jg — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) September 17, 2022

Imagine tweeting this on the same day as new analysis from the Financial Times shows the average Slovenian household will be better off than their British counterparts by 2024 🤡 pic.twitter.com/Fjb0WSS5uL — Marcus Carslaw (@marcuscarslaw1) September 17, 2022

Suella Braverman deported the little bastard for this pic.twitter.com/Y0DrnLV1kj — Parody Liz Truss (@LizTruss_MP) September 17, 2022

Pravicový novinář Andrew Neil pod vlivem monarchistické vlajkoslávy: "Británie není v úpadku." - Komentář: A to napsal v den, kdy vyšla analýza, že v roce 2024 budou slovinské domácnosti bohatší než britské,.Česká televize odvysílala šot, v něm královna Alžběta svačí s medvídkem Paddingtonem. Už neuvedla, že Paddington se v Británii stal charakteristickým symbolem pro snahu konzervativní vlády deportovat žadatele o azyl do Rwandy:



Profesor psychologie Stephen Reicher v Channel 4 News: Motivace pro stání ve frontě na mrtvolu jsou složitější:





On LBC: Why the fact that the queues are long and gruelling doesn't put people off. It is part of what makes the experience meaningful. In going through an ordeal and overcoming hardship we affirm commitment and belonging. That's what a pilgrimage is all about. https://t.co/8lBAhQ7uT3 — Stephen Reicher (@ReicherStephen) September 17, 2022

Měli byste se stydět. Urážíte památku našeho hrdiny Williama Wallace, který byl pověšen a rozsekán na kusy anglickým králem, protože odmítl přijmout jeho hegemonii. Váš nedostatek respektu k Wallaceovi je záměrný a odporný.



You ought to be ashamed of yourselves. Insulting the memory of our hero William Wallace who was hung, drawn and quartered by an English king because he refused to accept his hegemony. Your disrespect of Wallace is calculated and disgraceful. https://t.co/MYutL0ubU8 — Dun Garbhan (@Dungarbhan) September 17, 2022

0