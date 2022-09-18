Ještě jednou o propagandě o britské královské rodině
18. 9. 2022 / Jan Čulík
On Monday…— Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) September 17, 2022
Liz Truss will lead the nation in a minute’s silence to honour the Queen
Wonder what this Liz Truss would have made of that… pic.twitter.com/8N1E5Ybfdd
🇨🇦#Canada, poll:— World Elects (@ElectsWorld) September 17, 2022
"Now that Queen Elizabeth II’s reign has ended, Canada should end its formal ties to the British monarchy"
Agree: 54 %
Disagree: 46 %
Ipsos, 14/09/22 pic.twitter.com/LNZ2XqVJtq
V pondělí 19. září bude na poctu královně Alžbětě uzavřen tento veřejný záchodek. Tomasz Oryński: Na počest památce královny se v den jejího pohřbu poserte do kalhot.
Mám velkou radost, jak skotská železnice v Aberdeenu pasivně-agresivně oznamuje, že v pondělí 19. září bude na skotských železnicích normální provoz.
To honor her majesty memory, please shit in your pants on the day of her funeral. https://t.co/2mFyf8AjfL— Tomasz Oryński (@TOrynski) September 17, 2022
Message from a friend. Never change, Scotland! pic.twitter.com/TcgrpRc4lb— Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) September 17, 2022
Svět se směje britské královské rodině:
The world is laughing at the British royal family pic.twitter.com/0YojaOdceV— NeilMackay (@NeilMackay) September 17, 2022
Motivace pro stání ve frontě na mrtvolu jsou složitější:
Pravicový novinář Andrew Neil pod vlivem monarchistické vlajkoslávy: "Británie není v úpadku." - Komentář: A to napsal v den, kdy vyšla analýza, že v roce 2024 budou slovinské domácnosti bohatší než britské,.
The wait in the queue to see the Queen lying in state “is part of what makes it meaningful”.— Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) September 17, 2022
Professor Stephen Reicher, a social psychology specialist, tells @cathynewman “the crowds themselves have become part of the meaning of the event.”https://t.co/lw873KR1jg
Česká televize odvysílala šot, v něm královna Alžběta svačí s medvídkem Paddingtonem. Už neuvedla, že Paddington se v Británii stal charakteristickým symbolem pro snahu konzervativní vlády deportovat žadatele o azyl do Rwandy:
Imagine tweeting this on the same day as new analysis from the Financial Times shows the average Slovenian household will be better off than their British counterparts by 2024 🤡 pic.twitter.com/Fjb0WSS5uL— Marcus Carslaw (@marcuscarslaw1) September 17, 2022
Suella Braverman deported the little bastard for this pic.twitter.com/Y0DrnLV1kj— Parody Liz Truss (@LizTruss_MP) September 17, 2022
Profesor psychologie Stephen Reicher v Channel 4 News: Motivace pro stání ve frontě na mrtvolu jsou složitější:
On LBC: Why the fact that the queues are long and gruelling doesn't put people off. It is part of what makes the experience meaningful. In going through an ordeal and overcoming hardship we affirm commitment and belonging. That's what a pilgrimage is all about. https://t.co/8lBAhQ7uT3— Stephen Reicher (@ReicherStephen) September 17, 2022
Měli byste se stydět. Urážíte památku našeho hrdiny Williama Wallace, který byl pověšen a rozsekán na kusy anglickým králem, protože odmítl přijmout jeho hegemonii. Váš nedostatek respektu k Wallaceovi je záměrný a odporný.
You ought to be ashamed of yourselves. Insulting the memory of our hero William Wallace who was hung, drawn and quartered by an English king because he refused to accept his hegemony. Your disrespect of Wallace is calculated and disgraceful. https://t.co/MYutL0ubU8— Dun Garbhan (@Dungarbhan) September 17, 2022
