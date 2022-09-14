Toto není nepopsaný list papíru

14. 9. 2022

Has the response to anti-monarchy protesters been appropriate? @PGMcNamara reports on the royal pomp and pageantry being punctuated by a small number of protests from anti-monarchists. https://t.co/2d9K6kGhiU

"Mocným mužům nemůže být dovoleno páchat sexuální zločiny a nechat to jen tak projít."



"Powerful men shouldn’t be allowed to commit sexual crimes and get away with it" says Rory, arrested for shouting at Prince Andrew on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.



Thank you for standing up for survivors of sexual violence, Rory. pic.twitter.com/aLQfNWof19 — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) September 12, 2022







“We need to allow people to protest peacefully.”@paulpowlesland was spoken to by the police for holding a blank banner in Parliament Square and told if he had written on it ‘not my king’ he would’ve been arrested.



Are arrests appropriate for people protesting the monarchy? pic.twitter.com/w0sC4HeURC — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 13, 2022

Už jako v Rusku, právník Paul Powlesland byl zastaven policií, když na ulici držel prázdný papír. Byl varován, že jestliže na papír napíše "To není můj král", bude zatčen. Proměnilo ho to v republikána:

Na demonstraci v Londýně v úterý už právník Paul Powlesland se odvážil, po obrovské mediální kontroverzi, vzít do ruky papír s nápisem "Tohle není můj král," Policie se už neodvážila demonstranty zatknout:



This is Paul the Barrister outside Parliament now. just after this interview we had a chat with David Davis ex Brexit Secretary , despite his faults he supports everyone’s right to protest. pic.twitter.com/Nwv4Rgu4HT — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) September 13, 2022









