Toto není nepopsaný list papíru
14. 9. 2022
Not protesting today as such…. just my little joke! pic.twitter.com/o4zineuEN5— Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) September 13, 2022
Channel 4 News: Je reakce britské policie na antimonarchistické protesty přehnaná?
Tenhle mladík však byl v Edinburku zatčen a obžalován za to, že vykřikl na prince Andrewa. Zde po zatčení říká:
Has the response to anti-monarchy protesters been appropriate?@PGMcNamara reports on the royal pomp and pageantry being punctuated by a small number of protests from anti-monarchists.https://t.co/2d9K6kGhiU— Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) September 13, 2022
"Powerful men shouldn’t be allowed to commit sexual crimes and get away with it" says Rory, arrested for shouting at Prince Andrew on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.— Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) September 12, 2022
Thank you for standing up for survivors of sexual violence, Rory. pic.twitter.com/aLQfNWof19
Už
jako v Rusku, právník Paul Powlesland byl zastaven policií, když na
ulici držel prázdný papír. Byl varován, že jestliže na papír napíše "To
není můj král", bude zatčen. Proměnilo ho to v republikána:
“We need to allow people to protest peacefully.”@paulpowlesland was spoken to by the police for holding a blank banner in Parliament Square and told if he had written on it ‘not my king’ he would’ve been arrested.— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 13, 2022
Are arrests appropriate for people protesting the monarchy? pic.twitter.com/w0sC4HeURC
Na demonstraci v Londýně v úterý už právník Paul Powlesland se odvážil, po obrovské mediální kontroverzi, vzít do ruky papír s nápisem "Tohle není můj král," Policie se už neodvážila demonstranty zatknout:
This is Paul the Barrister outside Parliament now. just after this interview we had a chat with David Davis ex Brexit Secretary , despite his faults he supports everyone’s right to protest. pic.twitter.com/Nwv4Rgu4HT— Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) September 13, 2022
