Toto není nepopsaný list papíru

14. 9. 2022

Známý demonstrant proti konzervativcům Steve Bray se tentokrát v Londýně připojil k republikánským demonstrantům:


Channel 4 News: Je reakce britské policie na antimonarchistické protesty přehnaná?

 

Tenhle mladík však byl v Edinburku zatčen a obžalován za to, že vykřikl na prince Andrewa. Zde po zatčení  říká:

"Mocným mužům nemůže být dovoleno páchat sexuální zločiny a nechat to jen tak projít."



Už jako v Rusku, právník Paul Powlesland byl zastaven policií, když na ulici držel prázdný papír. Byl varován, že jestliže na papír napíše "To není můj král", bude zatčen. Proměnilo ho to v republikána:

Na demonstraci v Londýně v úterý už právník Paul Powlesland se odvážil, po obrovské mediální kontroverzi, vzít do ruky papír s nápisem "Tohle není můj král," Policie se už neodvážila demonstranty zatknout:




