Boris Johnson se snaží vydírat britský parlament, aby schválil předčasné volby na 12. prosince 2019

24. 10. 2019

"Pokud chce mít Dolní sněmovna více času k analýze mé vynikající dohody o brexitu, musí schválit předčasné volby na 12. prosince 2019," vyjádřil se ve čtvrtek v podvečer Boris Johnson.

Podle nedávno schváleného zákona však je zapotřebí k vyhlášení předčasných voleb dvoutřetinové parlamentní většiny.

Je velkou otázkou, zda se jí v parlamentě vysoce nepopulárnímu lháři Johnsonovi podaří získat.

Přitom pokud se brexit neuskuteční do 31. října 2019, jako že se neuskuteční, fundamentalističtí brexitéři Johnsona opustí. Toto je pro tento případ nejnovější průzkum veřejného mínění (až na to, že veškeré průzkumy veřejného mínění jsou v poslední době nespolehlivé). JČ





