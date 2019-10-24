Boris Johnson se snaží vydírat britský parlament, aby schválil předčasné volby na 12. prosince 2019
24. 10. 2019
Boris Johnson says if MPs want more time to study his Brexit deal they will "have to agree to an election" on December 12— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) October 24, 2019
UK PM says it's "impossible to deliver" legislation in this Parliament and it's time to go back to "the people"
[Tap to expand] https://t.co/3DEkDykaDt pic.twitter.com/TVTGaE2n95
Přitom pokud se brexit neuskuteční do 31. října 2019, jako že se neuskuteční, fundamentalističtí brexitéři Johnsona opustí. Toto je pro tento případ nejnovější průzkum veřejného mínění (až na to, že veškeré průzkumy veřejného mínění jsou v poslední době nespolehlivé). JČ
Westminster voting intention...— Britain Elects (@britainelects) October 24, 2019
if "the deadline for the UK to leave the EU has been extended beyond the 31st of October 2019":
LAB: 27%
CON: 26%
BREX: 20%
LDEM: 18%
GRN: 4%
via @ComRes, 16 - 17 Oct
Diskuse