Brexit: Změna volebního zákona ve prospěch občanů EU a 16 a 17letých nebyla připuštěna k hlasování

Aktualizace: Návrh změny volebního zákona, které by umožnily hlasovat ve volbám v Británii občanům EU a šestnácti a sedmnáctiletým nebyl přijat k hlasování. Možnost likvidace brexitu suchou cestou tak zase zmizela.

Aktualizace: Johnson nyní vyhrožuje, že stáhne návrh zákona požadující předčasné volby na prosinec, pokud labouristé [a ostatní opozice] dají právo hlasovat 3,4 milionům občanů EU žijícím v Británii. Je to stále šílenější.

Government is now threatening to pull the general-election bill if Labour insists on amendment to enfranchise 3.4m EU citizens. It all gets crazier

Britská Dolní sněmovna v úterý odpoledne hlasováním schválila v poměru hlasů 312 proti 295 právo opozice navrhovat dodatky k zákonu, který má umožnit předčasné volby v prosinci 2019. Boris Johnson se proti tomu zuřivě bránil.

Právo opozice včlenit dodatky k tomuto zákonu potenciálně otevírá možnost rozšíření účasti ve volbách pro šestnácti a sedmnáctileté Brity (tak, jak je to běžnou praxí ve Skotsku) a pro tři miliony občanů Evropské unie. (Občané EU jsou už pro volby v Británii registrováni, protože se tam smějí účastnit eurovoleb.)



MPs vote to allow opposition amendments to a bill that would pave the way for an early election on December 12, potentially opening the door to attempts to extend the vote to 16 and 17 year olds, and EU nationals



Pokud by se to stihlo udělat, byl by to zjevně konec brexitu. (Komentátoři se však domnívají, že je to nerealistické a tyto dodatky nebudou předloženy k hlasování.) Protože se nedá od skoro žádných šestnácti a sedmnáctiletých britských voličů očekávat, že by hlasovali pro Johnsona, a totéž se vůbec nedá očekávat od evropských občanů žijících v Británii. (JČ)

Konzervativní poslanec: Šestnáctiletým a sedmáctiletým občanům by nemělo být dovoleno hlasovat ve volbách, protože by nevolili konzervativce!!

Labouristický dodatek požadující rozšíření volebního práva na šestnáctileté a sedmnáctileté:

