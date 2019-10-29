Brexit: Změna volebního zákona ve prospěch občanů EU a 16 a 17letých nebyla připuštěna k hlasování

29. 10. 2019

Aktualizace: Návrh změny volebního zákona, které by umožnily hlasovat ve volbám v Británii občanům EU a šestnácti a sedmnáctiletým nebyl přijat k hlasování.  Možnost likvidace brexitu suchou cestou tak zase zmizela.

Aktualizace: Johnson nyní vyhrožuje, že stáhne návrh zákona požadující předčasné volby na prosinec, pokud labouristé [a ostatní opozice] dají právo hlasovat 3,4 milionům občanů EU žijícím v Británii. Je to stále šílenější.



Britská Dolní sněmovna v úterý odpoledne hlasováním schválila v poměru hlasů 312 proti 295  právo opozice navrhovat dodatky k zákonu, který má umožnit předčasné volby v prosinci 2019. Boris Johnson se proti tomu zuřivě bránil.


Právo opozice včlenit dodatky k tomuto zákonu potenciálně otevírá možnost  rozšíření účasti ve volbách pro šestnácti a sedmnáctileté Brity (tak, jak je to běžnou praxí ve Skotsku) a pro tři miliony občanů Evropské unie. (Občané EU jsou už pro volby v Británii registrováni, protože se tam smějí účastnit eurovoleb.)



Pokud by se to stihlo udělat, byl by to zjevně konec brexitu. (Komentátoři se však domnívají, že je to nerealistické a tyto dodatky nebudou předloženy k hlasování.) Protože se nedá od skoro žádných šestnácti a sedmnáctiletých britských voličů očekávat, že by hlasovali pro Johnsona, a totéž se vůbec nedá očekávat od evropských občanů žijících v Británii. (JČ)

Konzervativní poslanec: Šestnáctiletým a sedmáctiletým občanům by nemělo být dovoleno hlasovat ve volbách, protože by nevolili konzervativce!!




Labouristický dodatek požadující rozšíření volebního práva na šestnáctileté a sedmnáctileté:



831

29. 10. 2019