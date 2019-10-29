Britské děti se na Haloween strojí jako Boris Johnson
29. 10. 2019
Je to prý druhá nejděsivější možná postava, jaká je může napadnout. Rekordně nejděsivější je Donald Trump:
Boris Johnson has been named the second scariest celebrity of 2019, only trumped by the US President.— Beano (@BeanoOfficial) October 28, 2019
He's also been voted in the top 10 Halloween costumes for kids this year ��
Check out how to put together your own ghastly Boris costume: https://t.co/Kii6IrITnk pic.twitter.com/rB99hve9oX
