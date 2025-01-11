A message from Gaza. Can you help?
11. 1. 2025
čas čtení 1 minuta
Hi
Good morning, how are you today?
I am Majd from Gaza. I am looking for people who have compassionate hearts and stand by us. I want to share my story with you if you don’t mind.
I am Majd from Gaza. I live with my mother, father, sisters, and children. We were displaced from Rafah due to the bombing and continuous raids, and now we live in very harsh conditions, famine, high prices, and raids.
We were displaced from Rafah in the summer, and now winter has come upon us, and we did not take winter clothes or winter covers.
This is the first day of displacement for me and my family
Now we live in harsh conditions, famine, high prices, and the lack of availability of flour, its price reaching more than $300.
Despite all these difficulties, I did not stop helping people. I volunteer to help people, distribute diapers, milk, and even money and entertain the children.
I hope you like what I do.
I have created a fundraising campaign to help my family and some needy families in Gaza. Can you help me with a donation?
People go to the food distribution hospice and sometimes they do not take anything because the quantity runs out
This is my reaction when I got a kilo of sugar.
I created the campaign because my father and mother lost their jobs due to the raid on Gaza and the continuous bombing, and my sisters are children. I created it to help my family and also some needy families with our team.
Currently, I live in the city of Nuseirat. It is under constant bombardment and is a dangerous area
At the beginning of our displacement, we were living in. A tent in Khan Yunis, but we went to Nuseirat to trade for a house. My father preferred warmth to safety
This is my story, thank you for listening.
If you want to donate, tell me, because I wait for any donation with great patience, because donations make me happy, despite everything we are going through.
