Bývalý skotský premiér: Přestaňte. Zabíjet. Děti

13. 1. 2025

Humza Yousaf



@HumzaYousaf

Stop. Killing. Children.



74 children in Gaza were killed in the first week of 2025, many frozen to death because of the conditions imposed upon them.



Imagine their lips turning blue, their limbs stiffening, their breathing slowing down.



What if it was your child?#Ceasefire pic.twitter.com/EdBcRnjCk0