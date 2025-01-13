Bývalý skotský premiér: Přestaňte. Zabíjet. Děti
13. 1. 2025
čas čtení < 1 minuta
Humza Yousaf
@HumzaYousaf
Přestaňte Zabíjet. Děti. V prvním týdnu roku 2025 bylo v Gaze zabito 74 dětí, mnoho z nich zemřelo zimou. Představte si, jak jim modrají rty, tuhnou končetiny a zpomaluje se jim dech. Co kdyby to bylo vaše dítě?
Stop. Killing. Children.— Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) January 12, 2025
74 children in Gaza were killed in the first week of 2025, many frozen to death because of the conditions imposed upon them.
Imagine their lips turning blue, their limbs stiffening, their breathing slowing down.
What if it was your child?#Ceasefire pic.twitter.com/EdBcRnjCk0
136
Diskuse