Bývalý skotský premiér: Přestaňte. Zabíjet. Děti

13. 1. 2025

čas čtení < 1 minuta

Humza Yousaf

@HumzaYousaf

Přestaňte Zabíjet. Děti. V prvním týdnu roku 2025 bylo v Gaze zabito 74 dětí, mnoho z nich zemřelo zimou. Představte si, jak jim modrají rty, tuhnou končetiny a zpomaluje se jim dech. Co kdyby to bylo vaše dítě?



