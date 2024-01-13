Haaretz: Půl milionu obyvatel Gazy trpí akutním hladem. Prosíme, plně si to uvědomte

13. 1. 2024

The failure of the world to stop the killing in Gaza has triggered an escalation in the region that did not need to happen. Our misplaced and misjudged support for an Israeli government made up of corrupt , self confessed facists, convicted terrorists and now before the ICJ on… https://t.co/eGqSO2giCi

A mass protest is underway in London in support of Palestinians. Some 1,700 officers have been deployed in the capital, with the Met saying they'll be keeping a close watch on the language used in chants and on placards Watch live ⬇️

Half a million Gazans are suffering from acute hunger. Let that sink in / @gontarzn https://t.co/FRHTRSCsQX

Edward Snowden:



Bez ohledu na vaši politickou orientaci by vás mělo vyděsit, že média, která tvrdí, že silně bojují proti "dezinformacím", potlačila zpravodajství o jihoafrické obžalobě Izraele z genocidy v Gaze, ale druhý den se plně věnovala obhajobě Izraele - záměrně vám odepřela celý příběh.

No matter your politics, it should appall you that the media outlets which claim to care the most about "misinformation" suppressed coverage of South Africa's case against the Gaza genocide, but fully covered Israel's defense the next day—intentionally denying you the full story. — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) January 13, 2024

Novinářku Hebu Albadla, její dceru a celou rodinu usmrtil izraelský letecký úder, který bombardoval jejich domov v Gaze:



Journalist Heba Albadlah, her daughter, and her family were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting their home in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/dN6cuE2pKe — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 12, 2024



Chaldnokrevně zastřelena. Vražda babičky v Gaze vyvolala rozhořčení

Shot in ‘cold blood’: Killing of Palestinian grandmother sparks outcry



How is a grandmother a threat to Israeli soldiers? They're murdering fucking cowards.https://t.co/EzWiiln1Db via @AJEnglish — Pete Timmins (@petertimmins3) January 13, 2024







- Jihoafrická republika oznámila, že bude žalovat Spojené státy za podporu genocidy v Gaze:

South Africa is NOT FINISHED... pic.twitter.com/epBaPLvdFl — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) January 12, 2024















