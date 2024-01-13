Haaretz: Půl milionu obyvatel Gazy trpí akutním hladem. Prosíme, plně si to uvědomte

13. 1. 2024

Obrovské protesty proti vraždění v Gaze v Londýně v sobotu 13. ledna 2023:

71 procent Britů požaduje v Gaze okamžité příměří.
Sayeeda Warsi, bývalá britská konzervativní ministryně a nyní členka Horní sněmovny za Konzervativní stranu:

Neschopnost světa zastavit zabíjení v Gaze vyvolala v regionu eskalaci, ke které nemuselo dojít.
Naše nemístná a špatně odhadnutá podpora izraelské vládě, která se skládá ze zkorumpovaných fašistů, odsouzených teroristů a která je nyní obviněna z genocidy před Mezinárodním soudním dvorem, je vážnou chybou.
Toto byl okamžik, kdy jsme měli projevit vůdčí schopnosti a postavit se Netanjahuovi, jeho genocidní rétorice a jeho extremistickým stoupencům.

Naše podpora Netanjahua je v rozporu s britskými zájmy - poškodila naši pověst , otevřela nám cestu k obvinění z pokrytectví, nyní ohrožuje naše ozbrojené síly a Spojené království se stalo terčem.

Budeme se za tím ohlížet a stydět se za to, jak jsme přihlíželi genocidě, která se odehrávala před našima očima v reálném čase, a eskalaci regionálního konfliktu, protože nám chyběla morální odvaha říci: zastavte to zabíjení.
#CeasefireNow




Edward Snowden:
Bez ohledu na vaši politickou orientaci by vás mělo vyděsit, že média, která tvrdí, že silně bojují proti "dezinformacím", potlačila zpravodajství o jihoafrické obžalobě Izraele z genocidy v Gaze, ale druhý den se plně věnovala obhajobě Izraele - záměrně vám odepřela celý příběh.

Novinářku Hebu Albadla, její dceru a celou rodinu usmrtil izraelský letecký úder, který bombardoval jejich domov v Gaze:


Chaldnokrevně zastřelena. Vražda babičky v Gaze vyvolala rozhořčení



- Jihoafrická republika oznámila, že bude žalovat Spojené státy za podporu genocidy v Gaze:






