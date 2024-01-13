Haaretz: Půl milionu obyvatel Gazy trpí akutním hladem. Prosíme, plně si to uvědomte
13. 1. 2024
Half a million Gazans are suffering from acute hunger. Let that sink in / @gontarzn https://t.co/FRHTRSCsQX— Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) January 13, 2024
Obrovské protesty proti vraždění v Gaze v Londýně v sobotu 13. ledna 2023:
A mass protest is underway in London in support of Palestinians.— Sky News (@SkyNews) January 13, 2024
Some 1,700 officers have been deployed in the capital, with the Met saying they'll be keeping a close watch on the language used in chants and on placards
Watch live ⬇️
71 procent Britů požaduje v Gaze okamžité příměří.
Sayeeda Warsi, bývalá britská konzervativní ministryně a nyní členka Horní sněmovny za Konzervativní stranu:
Neschopnost světa zastavit zabíjení v Gaze vyvolala v regionu eskalaci, ke které nemuselo dojít.
Naše nemístná a špatně odhadnutá podpora izraelské vládě, která se skládá ze zkorumpovaných fašistů, odsouzených teroristů a která je nyní obviněna z genocidy před Mezinárodním soudním dvorem, je vážnou chybou.
Toto byl okamžik, kdy jsme měli projevit vůdčí schopnosti a postavit se Netanjahuovi, jeho genocidní rétorice a jeho extremistickým stoupencům.
Naše podpora Netanjahua je v rozporu s britskými zájmy - poškodila naši pověst , otevřela nám cestu k obvinění z pokrytectví, nyní ohrožuje naše ozbrojené síly a Spojené království se stalo terčem.
Budeme se za tím ohlížet a stydět se za to, jak jsme přihlíželi genocidě, která se odehrávala před našima očima v reálném čase, a eskalaci regionálního konfliktu, protože nám chyběla morální odvaha říci: zastavte to zabíjení.
#CeasefireNow
The failure of the world to stop the killing in Gaza has triggered an escalation in the region that did not need to happen.— Sayeeda Warsi (@SayeedaWarsi) January 12, 2024
Our misplaced and misjudged support for an Israeli government made up of corrupt , self confessed facists, convicted terrorists and now before the ICJ on… https://t.co/eGqSO2giCi
No matter your politics, it should appall you that the media outlets which claim to care the most about "misinformation" suppressed coverage of South Africa's case against the Gaza genocide, but fully covered Israel's defense the next day—intentionally denying you the full story.— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) January 13, 2024
Novinářku Hebu Albadla, její dceru a celou rodinu usmrtil izraelský letecký úder, který bombardoval jejich domov v Gaze:
Journalist Heba Albadlah, her daughter, and her family were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting their home in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/dN6cuE2pKe— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 12, 2024
Chaldnokrevně zastřelena. Vražda babičky v Gaze vyvolala rozhořčení
Shot in ‘cold blood’: Killing of Palestinian grandmother sparks outcry— Pete Timmins (@petertimmins3) January 13, 2024
How is a grandmother a threat to Israeli soldiers? They're murdering fucking cowards.https://t.co/EzWiiln1Db via @AJEnglish
- Jihoafrická republika oznámila, že bude žalovat Spojené státy za podporu genocidy v Gaze:
South Africa is NOT FINISHED... pic.twitter.com/epBaPLvdFl— Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) January 12, 2024
