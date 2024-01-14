Migranti v Petrohradě bojující proti mobilizaci do armády, podpálili obrovský sklad ruské verze Amazonu
14. 1. 2024
The massive fire in St Petersburg seems to have been caused by migrant workers at the large storage facility opposing forced mobilization into the 🇷🇺 armed forces. pic.twitter.com/q7vpByOwll— Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) January 14, 2024
O 27 hodin pozdějí sklad stále ještě hoří:
🌅 Russia: Saint Petersburg brings in the 2nd morning since the epic warehouse fire. 27 hours later, still burning. ❤️🔥 https://t.co/BmoZeJTz1a pic.twitter.com/x2lzshpHQB— Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) January 14, 2024
