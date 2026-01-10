Další izraelské hrůzy z Gazy

10. 1. 2026

čas čtení 3 minuty

Tohle financovaly americké daně: US taxes paid for this. pic.twitter.com/SpntwmlZl5 — Samar D Jarrah (@SamarDJarrah) January 9, 2026

Hamsa Nidal byla jedenáctiletá dívka z Gazy, která seděla ve svém stanu v táboře Jabalia poté, co Izrael zničil její dům a evakuoval ji. Izraelská armáda ji zastřelila ve stanu a ukončila její život. Hamsa Nidal was an 11-year-old girl from Gaza who was sitting in her tent in Jabalia Camp after Israel destroyed her house and evacuated her.



Byl mu teprve jeden týden... než chlad uhasil dech kojence Mahmouda Al-Aqry v Gaze. He was only one week old… before the cold extinguished the breaths of the infant Mahmoud Al-Aqra in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/F5fV2Y4XpS — Osama Abu Rabee أسامة أبوربيع (@dn_osama_rabee) January 10, 2026









„Situace je katastrofální.“ Hind Khoudary z televize Al Jazeera informuje o zhoršujících se podmínkách v Gaze, kde Palestinci žijící ve stanech mají jen malou ochranu před silným větrem a deštěm, protože Izrael omezuje počet stanů a udržitelných přístřešků, které mohou být dovezeny do pásma.

"The situation is catastrophic."



Al Jazeera’s Hind Khoudary reports on the worsening conditions in Gaza, where Palestinians living in tents have little protection from strong winds and rain, as Israel limits the number of tents and sustainable shelters entering the Strip. pic.twitter.com/Ghs9eWCmat — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 10, 2026

Breaking: Yaqoub Al-Naami, 22, was shot dead by an Israeli quadcopter earlier this afternoon in front of his house, residents of Al-Maghazi Refugee Camp in central Gaza have confirmed to me.



He got engaged nearly last week and was murdered today by a quadcopter in the safe area. pic.twitter.com/gr7z9OaF2Y — Abubaker Abed (@AbubakerAbedW) January 9, 2026

Aktuální zpráva: Yaqoub Al-Naami (22) byl dnes odpoledne zastřelen izraelskou kvadrokoptérou před svým domem, jak mi potvrdili obyvatelé uprchlického tábora Al-Maghazi v centrální Gaze. Minulý týden se zasnoubil a dnes byl zavražděn kvadrokoptérou v bezpečné zóně.Od vyhlášení příměří v Gaze uplynuly tři měsíce. Mluvčí UNICEF @1james_elder podává zprávy přímo z místa, jak děti a rodiny navzdory těžkostem jednají s odhodláním a odolností a jak je UNICEF podporuje.







It’s been three months since the ceasefire was announced in Gaza.



UNICEF Spokesperson @1james_elder reports from the ground how children and families, despite hardships, are acting with determination and resilience, and how UNICEF is supporting them. pic.twitter.com/wKVa1U65RK — UNICEF (@UNICEF) January 9, 2026

Kvadrokoptéry přehrávají zvuky dětí volajících o pomoc a poté vraždí ty, kteří jim přišli na pomoc... Přečtěte si to ještě jednou. Izrael je démonický nad veškeré chápání.







Quadcopters playing the sounds of children screaming for help and then murdering those who came to assist.....



Read that again.



Israel is demonic beyond comprehension https://t.co/2ZnJRtXwme — Daniel Lambert (@dlLambo) January 9, 2026

⚠️Hrozné Stany můj a mých dětí během deště a vichřice... Pátek byl pro obyvatele stanů v Gaze nejhorší...





⚠️Very horrible



The tents of me and my children during the rain and windstorm..



Friday was the worst for tent inhabitants in Gaza.. pic.twitter.com/cHpesfoD9G — Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) January 10, 2026















