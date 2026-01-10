Další izraelské hrůzy z Gazy

10. 1. 2026

Tohle financovaly americké daně:
Hamsa Nidal byla jedenáctiletá dívka z Gazy, která seděla ve svém stanu v táboře Jabalia poté, co Izrael zničil její dům a evakuoval ji. Izraelská armáda ji zastřelila ve stanu a ukončila její život.
Byl mu teprve jeden týden... než chlad uhasil dech kojence Mahmouda Al-Aqry v Gaze.





„Situace je katastrofální.“ Hind Khoudary z televize Al Jazeera informuje o zhoršujících se podmínkách v Gaze, kde Palestinci žijící ve stanech mají jen malou ochranu před silným větrem a deštěm, protože Izrael omezuje počet stanů a udržitelných přístřešků, které mohou být dovezeny do pásma.

Aktuální zpráva: Yaqoub Al-Naami (22) byl dnes odpoledne zastřelen izraelskou kvadrokoptérou před svým domem, jak mi potvrdili obyvatelé uprchlického tábora Al-Maghazi v centrální Gaze. Minulý týden se zasnoubil a dnes byl zavražděn kvadrokoptérou v bezpečné zóně. Od vyhlášení příměří v Gaze uplynuly tři měsíce. Mluvčí UNICEF @1james_elder podává zprávy přímo z místa, jak děti a rodiny navzdory těžkostem jednají s odhodláním a odolností a jak je UNICEF podporuje.



Kvadrokoptéry přehrávají zvuky dětí volajících o pomoc a poté vraždí ty, kteří jim přišli na pomoc... Přečtěte si to ještě jednou. Izrael je démonický nad veškeré chápání.



⚠️Hrozné Stany můj a mých dětí během deště a vichřice... Pátek byl pro obyvatele stanů v Gaze nejhorší...






