OSN: Situace v Gaze zůstává katastrofální

24. 2. 2026

čas čtení < 1 minuta

„Situace v #Gaze zůstává katastrofální,“ řekl šéf @UNHumanRights @volker_turk Radě OSN pro lidská práva @UN. „Existují obavy z etnických čistek jak v Gaze, tak na Západním břehu, kde Izrael urychluje snahy o konsolidaci nezákonné anexe,“ uvedl.



