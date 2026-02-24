OSN: Situace v Gaze zůstává katastrofální

24. 2. 2026

„Situace v #Gaze zůstává katastrofální,“ řekl šéf @UNHumanRights @volker_turk Radě OSN pro lidská práva @UN. „Existují obavy z etnických čistek jak v Gaze, tak na Západním břehu, kde Izrael urychluje snahy o konsolidaci nezákonné anexe,“ uvedl.

"The situation in #Gaza remains catastrophic," @UNHumanRights chief @volker_turk told the @UN Human Rights Council.



"There are concerns over ethnic cleansing in both Gaza & the West Bank where Israel is accelerating efforts to consolidate unlawful annexation," he said at #HRC61. pic.twitter.com/K9gLS76MMV