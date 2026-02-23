Izrael bombarduje Gaza City

23. 2. 2026

Dvě děti právě zahynuly při izraelském útoku v jižním Libanonu:

🚨 Hadi and Celine Sharara were murdered by Israel in an airstrike on the town of Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon.

Izrael je zabil:



Izraelští osadníci zapalují palestinské domovy:

Izraelští osadníci likvidují kříž patřící křesťanské ridně:

Israeli settlers were filmed vandalising a cross belonging to a family of Christian activists in the occupied West Bank village of al-Makhrour.



Pokud Washington myslí mír vážně, musí začít s realitou – a třemi základními principy: 1. Izraelská kampaň ničení v Gaze a na Západním břehu musí skončit. Odpovědnost za válečné zločiny a zločiny proti lidskosti není volitelná. 2. Nejde o správu nebo zásobování obyvatelstva. Jde o jeho osvobození. Jde o ukončení okupace. Jde o nezadatelné historické, právní a politické právo palestinského lidu – na sebeurčení a návrat. 3. Spravedlivý a trvalý mír nelze vybudovat kolem palestinského lidu. Musí být vybudován společně s ním.

If Washington is serious about peace, it must begin with reality — and three fundamentals:

1.Israel’s campaign of erasure in Gaza and the West Bank must end. Accountability for war crimes and crimes against humanity is not optional.

Izraelské kvadrokoptéry shodily dusivé plynové bomby na domy v blízkosti nemocnice Al-Shifa v západní části Gazy s cílem násilně vyhnat vyčerpané rodiny na jih.

Izraelské okupační síly brutálně napadly palestinské věřící a bránily jim v pohybu na více než 300 vojenských zátarasech mezi Betlémem a okupovaným Jeruzalémem, čímž zabránily tisícům lidí dostat se k mešitě Al-Aqsa, aby se zúčastnili prvních pátečních modliteb ramadánu.…

