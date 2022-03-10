Den třináctý. Útok na porodnici a další ruská zvěrstva

10. 3. 2022

čas čtení 1 minuta

Zelenskij: Co to bylo? Denacifikace nemocnice? Co je to za zemi, to Rusko, když se bojí nemocnic a porodnic a likviduje je?

Oni tam snad byli maličtí nacionalisté? Chystaly se těhotné ženy střílet rakety na Rostov? Nebo snad někdo v té porodnici urazil rusky mluvící lidi?



. @ZelenskyyUa again calls on Europe to strengthen sanctions & enforce a no-fly zone after Mariupol maternity ward bombing. "Were pregnant women going to fire at Rostov? Did someone in the maternity hospital abuse Russian speakers? ... Was it the de-Nazification of the hospital?" pic.twitter.com/Z5xKVfs00p

⚡️Zelensky: "What kind of country is Russia if it's afraid of hospitals and maternity houses, and destroys them?



Were there little nationalists there? Were pregnant women going to shoot missiles at Rostov? Did someone in that maternity hospital offend Russian-speaking people?"