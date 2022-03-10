Den třináctý. Útok na porodnici a další ruská zvěrstva
10. 3. 2022
čas čtení 1 minuta
Zelenskij: Co to bylo? Denacifikace nemocnice? Co je to za zemi, to Rusko, když se bojí nemocnic a porodnic a likviduje je?
Oni tam snad byli maličtí nacionalisté? Chystaly se těhotné ženy střílet rakety na Rostov? Nebo snad někdo v té porodnici urazil rusky mluvící lidi?
.@ZelenskyyUa again calls on Europe to strengthen sanctions & enforce a no-fly zone after Mariupol maternity ward bombing. "Were pregnant women going to fire at Rostov? Did someone in the maternity hospital abuse Russian speakers? ... Was it the de-Nazification of the hospital?" pic.twitter.com/Z5xKVfs00p— Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) March 9, 2022
⚡️Zelensky: "What kind of country is Russia if it's afraid of hospitals and maternity houses, and destroys them?— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 9, 2022
Were there little nationalists there? Were pregnant women going to shoot missiles at Rostov? Did someone in that maternity hospital offend Russian-speaking people?"
Pozor, jako každý den v těchto dnech, tato reportáž Channel 4 News obsahuje děsivé záběry, které mohou čtenáře traumatizovat.
