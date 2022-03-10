Den třináctý. Útok na porodnici a další ruská zvěrstva

10. 3. 2022

Zelenskij: Co to bylo? Denacifikace nemocnice?  Co je to za zemi, to Rusko, když se bojí nemocnic a porodnic a likviduje je?

Oni tam snad byli maličtí nacionalisté? Chystaly se těhotné ženy střílet rakety na Rostov? Nebo snad někdo v té porodnici urazil rusky mluvící lidi?







Pozor, jako každý den v těchto dnech, tato reportáž Channel 4 News obsahuje děsivé záběry, které mohou čtenáře traumatizovat.


