Zatýkání v Londýně

9. 8. 2025

Statečná policie... Zatýkat 90letou ženu protestující v  Londýně proti genocidě. To bude odkaz britské Labouristické strany...
 


V očích britského státu je tato dáma stejná jako příznivkyně ISIS. Odporné a hanebné @YvetteCooperMP — historie si vás bude pamatovat jen a jen za tohle.
Amnesty International: PRÁVĚ SE DĚJE: Stovky lidí byly zatčeny na náměstí před parlamentem při protestu organizovaném hnutím Defend Our Juries Zatčení jinak pokojných demonstrantů je porušením mezinárodních závazků Spojeného království chránit právo na svobodu projevu a shromažďování. Demonstranti na náměstí před parlamentem nevyzývali k násilí a jejich zacházení jako s teroristy je naprosto nepřiměřené až absurdní. Místo kriminalizace pokojných demonstrantů by se vláda měla soustředit na přijetí okamžitých a jednoznačných opatření k zastavení genocidy Izraele a k odstranění jakéhokoli rizika, že se Spojené království stane jejím spoluviníkem.
AKTUÁLNÍ ZPRÁVA: Až 200 demonstrantů STÁLE na náměstí před parlamentem, drží transparenty s nápisy „Jsem proti genocidě. Podporuji Palestinskou akci“ Policie se snaží všechny zatknout, ale je nás příliš mnoho!

Tisíce lidí na Parliament Square, mnoho stovek demonstrantů drží transparenty s nápisy „Jsem proti genocidě. Podporuji Palestine Action“. Jedná se pravděpodobně o největší akt občanské neposlušnosti v Londýně za poslední desetiletí.
Starší žena byla zatčena za nošení trička s nápisem „Palestine Action“ v Belfastu. Jak absurdní bylo prohlásit tuto organizaci za zakázanou. Jaký smysl má zatýkat lidi, kteří pokojně protestují?

Tohle jsou ti, které oni považují za hodné zatčení, zatímco britští občané, kteří sloužili v izraelské armádě a podíleli se na genocidě, se  pohybují volně.







Aktivisté v Londýně byli zatčeni při protestu proti zákazu skupiny přímé akce Palestine Action ze strany britské vlády. Protest, který zorganizovala kampaňová skupina Defend Our Juries (DOJ), se konal na Parliament Square s cílem dosáhnout zrušení zákazu této skupiny.

Ukončete genocidu.Je nutno pohnat Izrael k odpovědnosti.

Právě teď: Desítky policistů se seřadily před parlamentem, dvacet minut předtím, než se stovky demonstrantů symbolicky otočí zády k budově a na kartonové cedule napíší „Jsem proti genocidě. Podporuji akci na podporu Palestiny“.

Britská policie zatkla stovky demonstrantů za to, že drželi transparenty s nápisem „Jsem proti genocidě, podporuji Palestine Action“. Ale nezatkla ani jednoho – ani jednoho – člověka s dvojím občanstvím, který se podílel na skutečné genocidě. Policie zatýká lidi, z nichž mnozí by obvykle volili labouristy, ale jsou zatýkáni na základě zákona, který přijala labouristická vláda a který ohrožuje svobodu projevu a činnosti v souvislosti s genocidou, kterou tato labouristická vláda podporuje.

Jsem na Parliament Square v Londýně, kde policie začala zatýkat stovky lidí s transparenty s nápisy „Jsem proti genocidě, podporuji Palestine Action“. Diskuse s aktuálními informacemi níže:


Kolik zatčení bude ještě třeba, než si vláda začne klást otázku, zda udělala správně, když zakázala organizaci Palestine Action a plakáty podporující Palestine Action? Beru tady sázky. Díky.

Asi se nikdy nedozvíme, proč se tolik lidí dalo na terorismus poté, co vláda rozhodla, že názory se považují za terorismus.





