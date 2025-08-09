Zatýkání v Londýně
9. 8. 2025
Brave police….— Earth Hippy 🌎🕊️💚 (@hippyygoat) August 9, 2025
Arrest a 90-year-old lady protesting against genocide in London.
This will be the legacy of @UKLabour @Keir_Starmer @DavidLammy pic.twitter.com/qhn6GaQr2k
In the eyes of the British State this lady is the same as an ISIS supporter.— Philip Proudfoot (@PhilipProudfoot) August 9, 2025
Disgusting and shameful @YvetteCooperMP — you will be remembered by history for this, and this alone.
pic.twitter.com/0CCX3vCKkN
AKTUÁLNÍ ZPRÁVA: Až 200 demonstrantů STÁLE na náměstí před parlamentem, drží transparenty s nápisy „Jsem proti genocidě. Podporuji Palestinskou akci“ Policie se snaží všechny zatknout, ale je nás příliš mnoho!
🚨HAPPENING NOW: Hundreds arrested in Parliament Square in protest organised by Defend Our Juries— Amnesty UK (@AmnestyUK) August 9, 2025
The arrest of otherwise peaceful protesters is a violation of the UK’s international obligations to protect the rights of freedom of expression and assembly.
The protesters in… pic.twitter.com/gyrbOSB0o6
BREAKING: Up to 200 protestors STILL in Parliament Square, holding signs which say "I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action"— Defend our Juries (@DefendourJuries) August 9, 2025
The police are struggling to arrest everyone, as there are too many of us! pic.twitter.com/LCBLzLZqjf
Starší žena byla zatčena za nošení trička s nápisem „Palestine Action“ v Belfastu. Jak absurdní bylo prohlásit tuto organizaci za zakázanou. Jaký smysl má zatýkat lidi, kteří pokojně protestují?
Thousands in Parliament Sq, with many hundreds of protestors holding signs which say "I oppose
End genocide.— Agnes Callamard (@AgnesCallamard) August 9, 2025
Hold Israel accountable. https://t.co/vrNYH9Xyi1
genocide. I support Palestine Action"— Huda Ammori (@HudaAmmori) August 9, 2025
This may be the biggest single act of civil disobedience in London for decades. pic.twitter.com/A8kLyiMnXC
Elderly woman arrested for wearing a Palestine Action t-shirt in Belfast. What a truly farcical thing it was to make them a proscribed organisation, what possible purpose does it serve to arrest such people who are peacefully protesting. pic.twitter.com/rShLZdylXQ— Diarmuid Pepper (@Diarmuid_9) August 9, 2025
Tohle jsou ti, které oni považují za hodné zatčení, zatímco britští občané, kteří sloužili v izraelské armádě a podíleli se na genocidě, se pohybují volně.
This is who they deem worthy of arrest, whilst British nationals who served in the Israeli army and participated in a genocide walk freely. pic.twitter.com/mvsqiQAAd0— Hamza Yusuf (@Hamza_a96) August 9, 2025
Activists in London were arrested while protesting against the UK government’s ban on the direct action group Palestine Action.— Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) August 9, 2025
The protest, organised by campaign group Defend Our Juries (DOJ), took place in Parliament Square to demand the reversal of the group’s proscription.… pic.twitter.com/R4GDmr0zg7
Ukončete genocidu.Je nutno pohnat Izrael k odpovědnosti.
Právě teď: Desítky policistů se seřadily před parlamentem, dvacet minut předtím, než se stovky demonstrantů symbolicky otočí zády k budově a na kartonové cedule napíší „Jsem proti genocidě. Podporuji akci na podporu Palestiny“.
Britská policie zatkla stovky demonstrantů za to, že drželi transparenty s nápisem „Jsem proti genocidě, podporuji Palestine Action“. Ale nezatkla ani jednoho – ani jednoho – člověka s dvojím občanstvím, který se podílel na skutečné genocidě.
Policie zatýká lidi, z nichž mnozí by obvykle volili labouristy, ale jsou zatýkáni na základě zákona, který přijala labouristická vláda a který ohrožuje svobodu projevu a činnosti v souvislosti s genocidou, kterou tato labouristická vláda podporuje.
British police have arrested hundreds of protestors for holding up signs saying “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action”— Philip Proudfoot (@PhilipProudfoot) August 9, 2025
But they have arrested zero — zero — dual nationals who have participated in the actual genocide. pic.twitter.com/kR8x6GMpVW
Police are arresting people, many of whom would usually vote Labour, but they are being arrested as a result of a law that a Labour govt has passed threatening freedom of speech and activity in relation to a genocide that this Labour Govt is helping with.— Michael Rosen 💙💙🎓🎓 NICE 爷爷 (@MichaelRosenYes) August 9, 2025
Jsem na Parliament Square v Londýně, kde policie začala zatýkat stovky lidí s transparenty s nápisy „Jsem proti genocidě, podporuji Palestine Action“. Diskuse s aktuálními informacemi níže:
I'm in Parliament Square, London, UK, where police have begun to arrest hundreds of people holding signs saying "I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action" . Thread with updates > pic.twitter.com/6J4xT3xY5B— Tom Dale (@tom_d_) August 9, 2025
Kolik zatčení bude ještě třeba, než si vláda začne klást otázku, zda udělala správně, když zakázala organizaci Palestine Action a plakáty podporující Palestine Action? Beru tady sázky. Díky.
How many arrests will it have to reach before the government wonder if they've got it right over the ban on Palestine Action and the ban on posters supporting Palestine Action? I'll take bets here. Thanks.— Michael Rosen 💙💙🎓🎓 NICE 爷爷 (@MichaelRosenYes) August 9, 2025
Asi se nikdy nedozvíme, proč se tolik lidí dalo na terorismus poté, co vláda rozhodla, že názory se považují za terorismus.
I guess we'll never know why so many people took to terrorism after the government decided that opinions count as terrorism 🤔 https://t.co/usDbuBLs7G— Normal Island News (@NormalIslandNws) August 9, 2025
