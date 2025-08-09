Zatýkání v Londýně

BREAKING: Up to 200 protestors STILL in Parliament Square, holding signs which say "I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action" The police are struggling to arrest everyone, as there are too many of us! pic.twitter.com/LCBLzLZqjf

🚨HAPPENING NOW: Hundreds arrested in Parliament Square in protest organised by Defend Our Juries The arrest of otherwise peaceful protesters is a violation of the UK’s international obligations to protect the rights of freedom of expression and assembly. The protesters in… pic.twitter.com/gyrbOSB0o6

Amnesty International: PRÁVĚ SE DĚJE: Stovky lidí byly zatčeny na náměstí před parlamentem při protestu organizovaném hnutím Defend Our Juries Zatčení jinak pokojných demonstrantů je porušením mezinárodních závazků Spojeného království chránit právo na svobodu projevu a shromažďování. Demonstranti na náměstí před parlamentem nevyzývali k násilí a jejich zacházení jako s teroristy je naprosto nepřiměřené až absurdní. Místo kriminalizace pokojných demonstrantů by se vláda měla soustředit na přijetí okamžitých a jednoznačných opatření k zastavení genocidy Izraele a k odstranění jakéhokoli rizika, že se Spojené království stane jejím spoluviníkem.

In the eyes of the British State this lady is the same as an ISIS supporter. Disgusting and shameful @YvetteCooperMP — you will be remembered by history for this, and this alone. pic.twitter.com/0CCX3vCKkN

End genocide.

Hold Israel accountable. https://t.co/vrNYH9Xyi1 — Agnes Callamard (@AgnesCallamard) August 9, 2025

This may be the biggest single act of civil disobedience in London for decades. pic.twitter.com/A8kLyiMnXC