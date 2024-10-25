Nápis "PRESS" Izraelci interpretují jako STŘÍLEJTE!
25. 10. 2024
V jiných konfliktech znamená novinářská vesta „nestřílete“, ale v Gaze se Izrael rozhodl, že znamená „střílejte“. Je to proto, že IDF jsou nejmorálnější armádou na světě.
In other conflicts, the press vest means "don't shoot", but in Gaza, Israel has decided it means "target". This is because the IDF is the world's most moral army x pic.twitter.com/sXtfIc420t— Laura K beyond parody (@LKTranslator) October 24, 2024
Tohle není Gaza, tohle je Bejrút...
Izrael bombardoval obytné oblasti v Libanonu, porušil rezoluci Rady bezpečnosti SCR 1701 a mezinárodní právo, a to zcela bez následků.
Jedná se o další válečný zločin a Mezinárodní trestní soud mlčí.
This is not Gaza, this is Beirut...— Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) October 24, 2024
Israel bombed residential areas in Lebanon, violated Security Council resolution SCR 1701 and international law with absolutely no consequences.
This is another war crime and the International Criminal Court remains silent. pic.twitter.com/PN2HQzvbbk
