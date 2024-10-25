Nápis "PRESS" Izraelci interpretují jako STŘÍLEJTE!

25. 10. 2024

V jiných konfliktech znamená novinářská vesta „nestřílete“, ale v Gaze se Izrael rozhodl, že znamená „střílejte“. Je to proto, že IDF jsou nejmorálnější armádou na světě.

Tohle není Gaza, tohle je Bejrút...

Izrael bombardoval obytné oblasti v Libanonu, porušil rezoluci Rady bezpečnosti SCR 1701 a mezinárodní právo, a to zcela bez následků.

Jedná se o další válečný zločin a Mezinárodní trestní soud mlčí.



