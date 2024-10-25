Nápis "PRESS" Izraelci interpretují jako STŘÍLEJTE!

25. 10. 2024

V jiných konfliktech znamená novinářská vesta „nestřílete“, ale v Gaze se Izrael rozhodl, že znamená „střílejte“. Je to proto, že IDF jsou nejmorálnější armádou na světě.

In other conflicts, the press vest means "don't shoot", but in Gaza, Israel has decided it means "target". This is because the IDF is the world's most moral army x pic.twitter.com/sXtfIc420t