Gaza: Další Izraelem vybombardovaná škola, další mrtvé děti

25. 10. 2024

čas čtení 1 minuta

















Izraelská okupace právě bombardovala školu mučedníků v táboře Al-Nuseirat v centrální části Gazy, což si vyžádalo nejméně 16 mrtvých Palestinců včetně žen a dětí.

⚡️BREAKING: The Israel occupation just bombed the Martyrs School in Al-Nuseirat camp in central Gaza resulting in at least 16 Palestinian killed including women and children. pic.twitter.com/3xFlaZSKrt — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) October 24, 2024





💔🇵🇸 More HORRIFIC scenes after Israel targeted another SCHOOL in Gaza! pic.twitter.com/HBUzYiEp4B — The Saviour (@stairwayto3dom) October 24, 2024

OSN:



Izraelské bezpečnostní síly (ISF) včera v noci střelily do hrudníku a zabily 11letého palestinského chlapce, který házel kameny na obrněná vozidla v Nablusu, přestože nepředstavoval žádnou reálnou hrozbu. Dne 20. října v #Hebronu, ISF střelily do hlavy 17letého chlapce, který je nyní v kritickém stavu.....

Last night, the Israeli Security Forces (ISF) shot in the chest and killed an 11-year-old Palestinian boy throwing stones at armoured vehicles in #Nablus despite posing no realistic threat. On 20 Oct, in #Hebron, ISF shot in the head a 17-year-old boy, now in critical condition.… — UN Human Rights Palestine (@OHCHR_Palestine) October 23, 2024

Macron právě obvinil Izrael z „barbarství“ v reakci na Netanjahuovo často opakované tvrzení, že brání civilizaci: „Nejsem si jistý, zda můžete bránit civilizaci tím, že sami rozséváte barbarství“.



Macron just accused Israel of "barbarism" in response to Netanyahu's oft-repeated claim that he was defending civilization: "I'm not sure you can defend civilization by sowing barbarism yourselves". pic.twitter.com/P6Cmr2Z0Ln



See you tomorrow for his apologies to Netanyahu and a… — Arnaud Bertrand (@RnaudBertrand) October 24, 2024







0