Gaza: Další Izraelem vybombardovaná škola, další mrtvé děti

25. 10. 2024

Izraelská okupace právě bombardovala školu mučedníků v táboře Al-Nuseirat v centrální části Gazy, což si vyžádalo nejméně 16 mrtvých Palestinců včetně žen a dětí.


OSN:

Izraelské bezpečnostní síly (ISF) včera v noci střelily do hrudníku a zabily 11letého palestinského chlapce, který házel kameny na obrněná vozidla v Nablusu, přestože nepředstavoval žádnou reálnou hrozbu. Dne 20. října v #Hebronu, ISF střelily do hlavy 17letého chlapce, který je nyní v kritickém stavu.....

Macron právě obvinil Izrael z „barbarství“ v reakci na Netanjahuovo často opakované tvrzení, že brání civilizaci: „Nejsem si jistý, zda můžete bránit civilizaci tím, že sami rozséváte barbarství“.



