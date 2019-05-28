Unbelievable! "I will support Orbán and Kaczyński in the European Parliament," says a newly elected Czech euro MP

"I am a conservative, and so I will defend my fellow conservatives Kaczyński and Orbán. They are absolutely normal conservatives and I do not understand why they are being criticised. It is obvious that in Poland judges would like to govern the country on their own. I come from the human rights environment and I certainly do not see any brutal human rights infringements in Poland," says Saša Vondra, a newly elected euro MP for the Czech conservative Civic Democratic Party on Czech TV.

