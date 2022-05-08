Británie: Skupina mladých lidí narušila vystoupení zlé a hloupé Johnsonovy ministryně vnitra
8. 5. 2022
čas čtení < 1 minuta
Zlá a hloupá Johnsonova ministryně vnitra Priti Patel zavádí protizákonné opatření. Chce nechat žadatele o azyl a uprchlíky deportovat do diktatury ve Rwandě. Skupina mladých lidí z organizace Green Deal Rising narušila její vystoupení.
Video zatím zhlédlo více než 1,4 milionu lidí:
Last night we disrupted @pritipatel because her #Rwandaplan is cruel, morally bankrupt & it will cost lives.— Green New Deal Rising (@GNDRising) May 7, 2022
We demand the Government drops this widely condemned policy & provides support for people seeking safety.
No matter where we come from, we all deserve dignity & respect pic.twitter.com/DQDzC2aMCB
583
Diskuse