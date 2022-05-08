Británie: Skupina mladých lidí narušila vystoupení zlé a hloupé Johnsonovy ministryně vnitra

8. 5. 2022

čas čtení < 1 minuta

Zlá a hloupá Johnsonova ministryně vnitra Priti Patel zavádí protizákonné opatření. Chce nechat žadatele o azyl a uprchlíky deportovat do diktatury ve Rwandě.  Skupina mladých lidí z organizace Green Deal Rising narušila její vystoupení.

Video zatím zhlédlo více než 1,4 milionu lidí:



0
Vytisknout
583

Diskuse

Obsah vydání | 6. 5. 2022