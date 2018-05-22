Íránský režisér nesměl do Francie, cenu z Cannes dostal na letišti
22. 5. 2018
v
Íránský režisér Jafar Panahi, jehož film Tři tváře, dostal cenu na letošním filmovém festivalu v Cannes za nejlepší scénář, ji obdržel až na letišti v Teheráně. Íránské soudy mu zakázaly cestovat do zahraničí.
Iranian director Jafar Panahi whose movie "Three Faces" won the award for Best Screenplay at @Festival_Cannes, receives the award at Tehran airport.— Hadi Nili (@HadiNili) May 21, 2018
He was unable to attend the festival in France, bc he is barred by Iran Judiciary from leaving the country. pic.twitter.com/y7ZKFSriNb
204
Diskuse