Íránský režisér nesměl do Francie, cenu z Cannes dostal na letišti

22. 5. 2018

 v
Íránský režisér Jafar Panahi, jehož film Tři tváře, dostal cenu na letošním filmovém festivalu v Cannes za nejlepší scénář, ji obdržel až na letišti v Teheráně. Íránské soudy mu zakázaly cestovat do zahraničí.



0
Vytisknout
204

Diskuse

Obsah vydání | 22. 5. 2018