Masakr: Izrael právě vybombardoval školu, zabil 30 lidí a stovky zranil. V českých médiích to nenajdete

9. 7. 2024

Masakr: Izraelské okupační síly právě vybombardovaly školu Al Awda v Chán Júnisu, v této škole jsou ubytovány tisíce vysídlených osob, zatím 30 mrtvých a stovky zraněných.

Video okamžiku, kdy se Izraelci rozhodli bombardovat školu Awda v Abasanu v Chán Júnisu: školáci hráli fotbal:




