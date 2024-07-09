Masakr: Izrael právě vybombardoval školu, zabil 30 lidí a stovky zranil. V českých médiích to nenajdete
9. 7. 2024
Masakr: Izraelské okupační síly právě vybombardovaly školu Al Awda v Chán Júnisu, v této škole jsou ubytovány tisíce vysídlených osob, zatím 30 mrtvých a stovky zraněných.
Breaking Massacre : Israeli occupation forces just bombed Alawda school in Khan Younis , this school is housing thousands of displaced , 30 killed so far and hundreds of injuries.— حسام شبات (@HossamShabat) July 9, 2024
We are being annihilated pic.twitter.com/lO7XO7oOtI
Video okamžiku, kdy se Izraelci rozhodli bombardovat školu Awda v Abasanu v Chán Júnisu: školáci hráli fotbal:
Al Jazeera releases the video of the actual moment the israelis chose to bomb Awda school in Abasan in Khan Yunis: they were playing football pic.twitter.com/UjY3BPxeTl— Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) July 9, 2024
