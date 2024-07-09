Masakr: Izrael právě vybombardoval školu, zabil 30 lidí a stovky zranil. V českých médiích to nenajdete

9. 7. 2024

čas čtení < 1 minuta

Masakr: Izraelské okupační síly právě vybombardovaly školu Al Awda v Chán Júnisu, v této škole jsou ubytovány tisíce vysídlených osob, zatím 30 mrtvých a stovky zraněných.

Breaking Massacre : Israeli occupation forces just bombed Alawda school in Khan Younis , this school is housing thousands of displaced , 30 killed so far and hundreds of injuries.



We are being annihilated pic.twitter.com/lO7XO7oOtI