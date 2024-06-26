Cvičený pes izraelské armády brutálně napadá šestašedesátiletou ženu v jejím vlastním příbytku

26. 6. 2024

Televizní stanice Al-Džazíra odvysílala video, na kterém je zachycen pes izraelské armády. jak napadá a krutě kouše 66letou palestinskou ženu v jejím bytě.ve městě Jabalia na severu Gazy. Video bylo získáno  z kamery připevněné na samotném psu.


Hlavním dodavatelem cvičených psů izraelské armádě je holandská firma Four Winds K9

