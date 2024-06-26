Cvičený pes izraelské armády brutálně napadá šestašedesátiletou ženu v jejím vlastním příbytku

26. 6. 2024

Televizní stanice Al-Džazíra odvysílala video, na kterém je zachycen pes izraelské armády. jak napadá a krutě kouše 66letou palestinskou ženu v jejím bytě.ve městě Jabalia na severu Gazy. Video bylo získáno z kamery připevněné na samotném psu.

Al Jazeera network broadcasted a video showing an Israeli army dog attacking and viciously biting a 66 year old Palestinian woman in her house in Jabalia city, North Gaza. The video was obtained by from the camera attached to the dog itself. pic.twitter.com/HFhAL7KtV8



Hlavním dodavatelem cvičených psů izraelské armádě je holandská firma Four Winds K9



Re that video of the elderly woman in Gaza mauled by an Israeli dog: the Dutch breeder Four Winds K9 has been the main supplier of dogs to the Israeli military for decades. Time to take a bite out of genocidal apartheid https://t.co/3c0TcrD5GL