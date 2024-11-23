Pro Petra Fialu a Jana Lipavského: "Já chci svou amputovanou ruku zpátky!"

23. 11. 2024

Izrael za posledních 48 hodin usmrtil v Gaze 120 Palesttinců, poškodil nemocnici
Vážné válečné zločiny. Libanon obviňuje Izrael, že střílí zdravotníky:


V Gaze se šíří hladomor:


Tento devítiletý kluk přišel v den svých narozenin o oko. Ale proto nebrečí. Brečí, protože mu Izrael vyvraždil celou rodinu:



Válečný zločinec Netanjahu vyhrožoval zničením Libanonu stejně jako Gazy a je to tady, Izrael bombarduje domy, zdravotnická zařízení a předměstí Libanonu. Jediné, co je na jeho zatykači pobuřující, je to, že je to trvalo tak dlouho.


Poslední polibek:


Mozek: 



