Pro Petra Fialu a Jana Lipavského: "Já chci svou amputovanou ruku zpátky!"
23. 11. 2024
"Já chci svou amputovanou ruku zpátky!"
Israeli strikes kill more than 120 Palestinians in Gaza in past 48 hours, damage hospitalhttps://t.co/Hdf1Lt8OIx— Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) November 23, 2024
“I want my amputated hand back”— Nadira Ali🇵🇸 (@Nadira_ali12) November 23, 2024
“I want my amputated hand back”
They carry a load that no child should have to bear💔 pic.twitter.com/TSh9wfs13Z
Vážné válečné zločiny. Libanon obviňuje Izrael, že střílí zdravotníky:
‘Series of war crimes’: Lebanon accuses Israel of targeting medical staff https://t.co/Xul6AC6pov— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 23, 2024
V Gaze se šíří hladomor:
Famine is spreading in Gaza.— Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) November 23, 2024
Gaza doesn’t have enough food for the children, while the world full of food is watching and doing nothing. pic.twitter.com/O9bv95R0pe
This 9-year-old Boy Lost his Eye on his Birthday, but that's not why he's Crying!— Nadira Ali🇵🇸 (@Nadira_ali12) November 23, 2024
He is crying because he has lost his entire family!💔 pic.twitter.com/X8Ar7uFBXZ
Válečný zločinec Netanjahu vyhrožoval zničením Libanonu stejně jako Gazy a je to tady, Izrael bombarduje domy, zdravotnická zařízení a předměstí Libanonu. Jediné, co je na jeho zatykači pobuřující, je to, že je to trvalo tak dlouho.
War criminal Netanyahu threatened to destroy Lebanon like Gaza and here it is, Israel bombing homes, medical facilities and the suburbs of Lebanon. The only thing outrageous about his arrest warrant is that it took so long.— Assal Rad (@AssalRad) November 23, 2024
pic.twitter.com/j9o4hccyn4
Poslední polibek:
Last kiss pic.twitter.com/MzzBaYubWP— Emelia (@Bernadotte22) November 23, 2024
Mozek:
Human brain💔— Emelia (@Bernadotte22) November 23, 2024
you inhuman people
Gaza now pic.twitter.com/4CbkDwHU0t
