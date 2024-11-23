Pro Petra Fialu a Jana Lipavského: "Já chci svou amputovanou ruku zpátky!"

23. 11. 2024

Israeli strikes kill more than 120 Palestinians in Gaza in past 48 hours, damage hospitalhttps://t.co/Hdf1Lt8OIx — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) November 23, 2024

“I want my amputated hand back”

They carry a load that no child should have to bear💔 pic.twitter.com/TSh9wfs13Z — Nadira Ali🇵🇸 (@Nadira_ali12) November 23, 2024

"Já chci svou amputovanou ruku zpátky!"

Vážné válečné zločiny. Libanon obviňuje Izrael, že střílí zdravotníky:



‘Series of war crimes’: Lebanon accuses Israel of targeting medical staff https://t.co/Xul6AC6pov— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 23, 2024



V Gaze se šíří hladomor:

Famine is spreading in Gaza.



Gaza doesn’t have enough food for the children, while the world full of food is watching and doing nothing. pic.twitter.com/O9bv95R0pe — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) November 23, 2024





This 9-year-old Boy Lost his Eye on his Birthday, but that's not why he's Crying!



He is crying because he has lost his entire family!💔 pic.twitter.com/X8Ar7uFBXZ — Nadira Ali🇵🇸 (@Nadira_ali12) November 23, 2024





