Gaza: Zavázali mu oči, nařídili mu, aby běžel, a pak ho zastřelili

16. 2. 2024

Holčička před stanem v Gaze:

Ahoj, jak se máš? Není ti zima? Proč stojíš venku v zimě?
"Já ráda stojím v dešti."
"Proč jsi venku v zimě?"
"Protože uvnitř je opravdu strašná zima."
"Uvnitř je zima?"
"Ano."
"A chceš se ochránit před zimou? Dáš mi ruku?"

Podle výpovědí v tomto videu a dalších médií rodina nemohla utéct, protože jedno z dětí bylo #invalidní. Požádali izraelskou armádu o povolení k evakuaci, místo toho byli rodiče popraveni a dítě s postižením utrpělo zranění oka.


Kdo by nechal vězně běžet se zavázanýma očima a při běhu ho střelil do hlavy. Jedno z nejzvrácenějších videí:

Izraelská armáda poslala spoutaného vězně  do Násirovy nemocnice se vzkazem, že se musí evakuovat - válečný zločin 1.
    "Mladý muž, spoutaný pouty, předal vzkaz svých izraelských věznitelů, a byl pak zastřelen, když se pokoušel vyjít z nemocniční brány" -- válečný zločin 2.



Pětiletý Arkan Shaqqura byl se svou matkou, když ji zastřelila ozbrojená izraelská čtyřkolka. Poslední, co svému dítěti řekla, když ležela a krvácela, bylo, aby dítě uteklo a zachránilo se. Její rodina nyní neví, zda je matka živá nebo mrtvá.

"Izraelští vojáci zastřelili čtyřletou Ruqayu, když byla se svou matkou v dodávce, a poté její tělo zabavili.

Devět  dní izraelské síly zadržovaly její tělo před její rodinou.

"Pane ministře, poskytl jste zbraně a politické krytí, které umožnilo vyvraždění 65 členů mé rodiny - většinou žen a dětí... 3 generace mé rodiny byly zabity. Když zavřu oči, vidím jejich rozdrcená těla." Slova, která @RBatniji pronesl tváří v tvář Antonymu Blinkenovi:

🚨Toto video, na kterém si dvě dívky hrají předtím, než je a celou jejich rodinu zabila izraelská armáda raketami, @X smazal už potřetí!

Porušuje palestinské narativy normy v takové míře?


Izrael zabil novináře a celou jeho rodinu. Mustafa Al-Ghefari, jeho manželka a syn Joud byli dnes odpoledne zabiti bombardováním jejich auta poblíž  Sheikh Radwanu severně od města Gaza.


