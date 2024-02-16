Gaza: Zavázali mu oči, nařídili mu, aby běžel, a pak ho zastřelili

16. 2. 2024

Holčička před stanem v Gaze:



Ahoj, jak se máš? Není ti zima? Proč stojíš venku v zimě?

"Já ráda stojím v dešti."

"Proč jsi venku v zimě?"

"Protože uvnitř je opravdu strašná zima."

"Uvnitř je zima?"

"Ano."

"A chceš se ochránit před zimou? Dáš mi ruku?"

Her innocent sweet soul 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/WkdvQSaYn0 — عبد (@ABroNextDoor) February 14, 2024

Podle výpovědí v tomto videu a dalších médií rodina nemohla utéct, protože jedno z dětí bylo #invalidní. Požádali izraelskou armádu o povolení k evakuaci, místo toho byli rodiče popraveni a dítě s postižením utrpělo zranění oka.



According to the accounts in this video and other media reporting, the family was not able to flee because one of the kid has a #disability. They asked IDF for permission to evacuate, instead the parents were executed and the child w. disability suffered an injury to his eye. https://t.co/WpUWH7LK8Y — Emina Ćerimović (@EminaCerimovic) February 15, 2024

Kdo by nechal vězně běžet se zavázanýma očima a při běhu ho střelil do hlavy. Jedno z nejzvrácenějších videí: Who would have a prisoner run blindfolded and shoot him in the head while running.

One of the sickest video

Zionist sniper did that https://t.co/c0ehNZBNT1

— Angelo Giuliano (@angeloinchina) February 15, 2024 Izraelská armáda poslala spoutaného vězně do Násirovy nemocnice se vzkazem, že se musí evakuovat - válečný zločin 1.

"Mladý muž, spoutaný pouty, předal vzkaz svých izraelských věznitelů, a byl pak zastřelen, když se pokoušel vyjít z nemocniční brány" -- válečný zločin 2.

The Israeli army sent a "handcuffed prisoner to evacuate" Nasser Hospital -- war crime 1.

"The young man, bound by zip-tie cuffs, delivered his Israeli captors’ message but was shot as he tried to walk out of the hospital gate" -- war crime 2. https://t.co/QrK9fC8AuK — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) February 15, 2024





Pětiletý Arkan Shaqqura byl se svou matkou, když ji zastřelila ozbrojená izraelská čtyřkolka. Poslední, co svému dítěti řekla, když ležela a krvácela, bylo, aby dítě uteklo a zachránilo se. Její rodina nyní neví, zda je matka živá nebo mrtvá.



Five-year-old Arkan Shaqqura was with his mother when she was shot by an armed Israeli quadcopter. The last thing she told her child as she lay bleeding was to run away and save himself. Her family now doesn’t know if she is dead or alive.https://t.co/yOLud6Rvjm — Mondoweiss (@Mondoweiss) February 14, 2024

"Izraelští vojáci zastřelili čtyřletou Ruqayu, když byla se svou matkou v dodávce, a poté její tělo zabavili.



Devět dní izraelské síly zadržovaly její tělo před její rodinou.



"Israeli soldiers shot and killed four-year-old Ruqaya while she was in a van with her mother, then confiscated her body.



For nine excruciating days, Israeli forces withheld her body from her family"



✍️ Opinion by Miranda Clelandhttps://t.co/UCf8LMwCOJ — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) February 15, 2024

"Pane ministře, poskytl jste zbraně a politické krytí, které umožnilo vyvraždění 65 členů mé rodiny - většinou žen a dětí... 3 generace mé rodiny byly zabity. Když zavřu oči, vidím jejich rozdrcená těla." Slova, která @RBatniji pronesl tváří v tvář Antonymu Blinkenovi:



"Mr Secretary, you've provided the weapons & political cover that enabled the murder of 65 members of my family—mostly women/kids.. 3 generations of my family killed.. I see their crushed bodies when I close my eyes" @RBatniji's moving words delivered face-to-face to @SecBlinken https://t.co/0StloJTfPz — Omar Shakir (@OmarSShakir) February 14, 2024

🚨Toto video, na kterém si dvě dívky hrají předtím, než je a celou jejich rodinu zabila izraelská armáda raketami, @X smazal už potřetí!



Porušuje palestinské narativy normy v takové míře?



🚨This is the third time @X has deleted the video showing the two girls playing before being killed by Israeli army missiles,along with their families!



Does Palestinian narrative violate the standards to this extent?



Does video of the two girls running arouse terrorism OR what? https://t.co/FMMXJP7KAe pic.twitter.com/14dNlp4gt5 — Nour Naim| نور نعيم (@NourNaim88) February 15, 2024

Izrael zabil novináře a celou jeho rodinu. Mustafa Al-Ghefari, jeho manželka a syn Joud byli dnes odpoledne zabiti bombardováním jejich auta poblíž Sheikh Radwanu severně od města Gaza.



Breaking: Israel kills journalist Muath Mustafa Al-Ghefari, his wife, and their son, Joud, this afternoon by bombing their car near the Sheikh Radwan pool north of Gaza City. #GazaGenocide pic.twitter.com/OvT1dpUzUM — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) February 14, 2024





