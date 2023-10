Izrael a Palestinci: Rostoucí počet mrtvých a zraněných

Israel has launched air raids on Gaza after the Palestinian armed group, Hamas, launched ‘Operation Al-Aqsa Flood’, its largest attack against Israel on Saturday. 🔴 Follow our LIVE coverage: https://t.co/BFktUFHLXd pic.twitter.com/9XfMhH5DkX

In the 50 years I have followed Israeli-Palestinian conflicts, the killing of civilians on any side has always lead to more violence, bitterness and extremism. There must now be a concerted international effort to address the root causes of the conflicts. https://t.co/qLW2WZWO0w