Conference of the Birds
5. 11. 2024
čas čtení < 1 minuta
La MaMa in association with GOH Productions
Czechoslovak American Marionette Theatre
Fowl Play: Conference of the Birds (World Premiere)
La MaMa Ellen Stewart Theatre NYC
Nov 22-Dec 8, 2024
TICKETS
Director: Vít Hořejš
Assistant Director/Producer: Bonnie Sue Stein
Project Illustrations: Peter Sis
Scenic Design: Tom Lee & Theresa Linnihan
Music: Avi Fox-Rosen
Lighting: Daisy Long Sound: Boris Nazarov
With
Deborah Beshaw-Farrell, Michelle Beshaw, Vít Hořejš, Theresa Linnihan, Gage Morgan,
Sammy Rivas, Sarazina Stein, Emily LaRochelle, Ben Watts, SK, Carrie Beehan
The Fowl Play Band
Avi Fox-Rosen, Rima Fand, Eleonore Weill, Jesse Chevan
444
Diskuse