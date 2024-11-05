Conference of the Birds

5. 11. 2024

La MaMa in association with GOH Productions

Czechoslovak American Marionette Theatre

Fowl Play: Conference of the Birds (World Premiere)

La MaMa Ellen Stewart Theatre NYC

Nov 22-Dec 8, 2024
Director: Vít Hořejš

Assistant Director/Producer: Bonnie Sue Stein

Project Illustrations: Peter Sis

Scenic Design: Tom Lee & Theresa Linnihan

Music: Avi Fox-Rosen
Lighting: Daisy Long Sound: Boris Nazarov

 

With
Deborah Beshaw-Farrell, Michelle Beshaw, Vít Hořejš, Theresa Linnihan, Gage Morgan,
Sammy Rivas, Sarazina Stein, Emily LaRochelle, Ben Watts, SK, Carrie Beehan 

 

The Fowl Play Band

Avi Fox-Rosen, Rima Fand, Eleonore Weill, Jesse Chevan

