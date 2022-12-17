"Silná jak řeka Jenisej, silnější než pohoří Ural"

17. 12. 2022

Ruský zpěvák Denis Majdanov právě vydal píseň na počet ruské interkontinentální rakety Sarmat, která "zničí Spojené státy":



I thought we were long past the point when Russia could surprise us, but how wrong I was



Denis Maidanov has just released a song honouring the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, known in the West as "Satan II"



And ex-Roscosmos boss Rogozin helped him with the lyrics pic.twitter.com/Uim3ddU3Ak