Twitter: Musk zakázal odkazy na jiné sociální sítě

18. 12. 2022

čas čtení 1 minuta

Andrew Stroehlein, Human Rights Watch: Je stále více zřejmé, že krok za krokem je tato platforma ničema. Jedinou otázkou je, zda bude zároveň zničen i samotný pojem sociálních sítí...
Francouzský ministr pro digitalizaci:  Jakýkoliv pokus odstranit mé tvíty, které odkazují na mé jiné účty na sociálních sítích, odkazy které neporušily žádný zákon, by proměnil Twitter v redakční médium. Už by to nebyla sociální platforma a Twitter by tak začal být občansky i trestně odpovědný za veškerý ilegální materiál tam zveřejněný.



0
Vytisknout
433

Diskuse

Obsah vydání | 16. 12. 2022