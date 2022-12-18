Twitter: Musk zakázal odkazy na jiné sociální sítě

18. 12. 2022

čas čtení 1 minuta

Wow. This is quite something: read this carefully: pic.twitter.com/3K02VTE23t — Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) December 18, 2022

It’s increasingly clear to me that, step by step, this platform is being destroyed.



The only question is whether the concept of social media will be destroyed with it.



Or will M* and L* and P* and other platforms we are no longer allowed to mention here save it? — Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) December 18, 2022

Any attempt to remove my tweets that link to my other social media accounts, not violating any law, would actually make #twitter an editorial media, and no longer a social media platform, with civil and criminal liability for *any* illegal content therein. https://t.co/kwoFHVue43 — Éric Freyssinet (@ericfreyss) December 18, 2022

Je stále více zřejmé, že krok za krokem je tato platforma ničema. Jedinou otázkou je, zda bude zároveň zničen i samotný pojem sociálních sítí...Jakýkoliv pokus odstranit mé tvíty, které odkazují na mé jiné účty na sociálních sítích, odkazy které neporušily žádný zákon, by proměnil Twitter v redakční médium. Už by to nebyla sociální platforma a Twitter by tak začal být občansky i trestně odpovědný za veškerý ilegální materiál tam zveřejněný.







