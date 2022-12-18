Twitter: Musk zakázal odkazy na jiné sociální sítě
18. 12. 2022
Andrew Stroehlein, Human Rights Watch: Je stále více zřejmé, že krok za krokem je tato platforma ničema. Jedinou otázkou je, zda bude zároveň zničen i samotný pojem sociálních sítí...
Wow. This is quite something: read this carefully: pic.twitter.com/3K02VTE23t— Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) December 18, 2022
Francouzský ministr pro digitalizaci: Jakýkoliv pokus odstranit mé tvíty, které odkazují na mé jiné účty na sociálních sítích, odkazy které neporušily žádný zákon, by proměnil Twitter v redakční médium. Už by to nebyla sociální platforma a Twitter by tak začal být občansky i trestně odpovědný za veškerý ilegální materiál tam zveřejněný.
It’s increasingly clear to me that, step by step, this platform is being destroyed.— Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) December 18, 2022
The only question is whether the concept of social media will be destroyed with it.
Or will M* and L* and P* and other platforms we are no longer allowed to mention here save it?
Any attempt to remove my tweets that link to my other social media accounts, not violating any law, would actually make #twitter an editorial media, and no longer a social media platform, with civil and criminal liability for *any* illegal content therein. https://t.co/kwoFHVue43— Éric Freyssinet (@ericfreyss) December 18, 2022
