"Americká veřejnost musí pochopit, že jí prezident lže"

4. 11. 2020

Shrnuji: Prezident chce spočítat zbývající hlasy v Arizoně, protože prohrává, ale říká, že "vyhrál" v Pennsylvánii a Michiganu, kde dosud zbývá sečíst statisíce hlasů.

Americká veřejnost musí pochopit, že jí prezident lže, píše redaktor Politica Tim Alberta.


0
Vytisknout
242

Diskuse

Obsah vydání | 4. 11. 2020