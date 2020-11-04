"Americká veřejnost musí pochopit, že jí prezident lže"
4. 11. 2020
Shrnuji: Prezident chce spočítat zbývající hlasy v Arizoně, protože prohrává, ale říká, že "vyhrál" v Pennsylvánii a Michiganu, kde dosud zbývá sečíst statisíce hlasů.
Americká veřejnost musí pochopit, že jí prezident lže, píše redaktor Politica Tim Alberta.
To recap: The president wants the rest of the votes counted in Arizona, because he's losing, but says he's "won" Pennsylvania and Michigan, where there are hundreds of thousands of votes still outstanding.— Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) November 4, 2020
The American public must understand that the president is lying to them.
242
Diskuse