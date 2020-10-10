Rozhovor Britských listů 326. Lord Dubs české vládě: Přijměte dětské uprchlíky

10. 10. 2020





"Tím skutečným argumentem je, vždyť tady mluvíme o dětech! Já mám emocionální vazbu na Českou republiku a jsem smutný, že nechce nic udělat pro dětské uprchlíky. Je to humanitární věc. A Češi přece mají velmi důležitou demokratickou a humanitární tradici. A já bych řekl, že tohle přece přímo souhlasí s touto tradicí. A já velmi silně doufám, že si to česká vláda ještě rozmyslí."







Sedmaosmdesátiletý poslanec britské Horní sněmovny, Lord Alf Dubs, je známý tím, jak energicky a schopně se zasazuje o to, aby Británie a Evropa přijímala dnešní dětské uprchlíky. Zvlášť mu záleží na tom, aby se v této věci nechovala Česká republika nelidsky. Proč? Přijel jako Čech z Prahy do Británie v roce 1939 jako šestiletý uprchlík bez rodičů v kindertransportu sira Nicholase Wintona. Zažil tedy na vlastní kůži, co prožívají nyní dnešní uprchlické děti. V exkluzivním rozhovoru mluví o svých zkušenostech z doby před více než osmdesáti lety a o své nynější práci ve prospěch uprchlíků s šéfredaktorem Britských listů Janem Čulíkem. Rozhovor se vysílá na Regionální televizi, která je k dispozici satelitem, pozemním vysíláním a na kabelu i na internetu, od středy 14. října 2020.







"The real argument is that we are talking about children. I feel very emotionally attached to the Czech Republic and I feel sad that they don't want to do anything for child refugees. It is humanity. And the Czechs have a very important democratic and humanitarian tradition. And I would have thought that this would fit in well with that tradition. And I would very much hope that the Czech government would think again."





The 87-year-old member of the British House of Lords Lord Alf Dubs is well known by his energetic work trying to persuade the United Kingdom and Europe to accept today's child refugees. He would particularly appreciate if the Czech Republic gave up its current inhumane attitude in this matter. Why? The six-year-old Czech Alfred Dubs arrived from Prague to Britain in 1939 as a child refugee, unaccompanied by his parents, in Sir Nicholas Winton's kindertransport. So he has experienced personally what today's child refugees are experiencing now. In this exclusive interview, he speaks about his experiences from the times of more than eighty years ago and about his current work for refugees with Britské listy editor-in-chief Jan Čulík. The interview is broadcast by the Czech cable TV station Regionalnitelevize.cz from Wednesday 14th October 2020.