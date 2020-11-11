Trumpisté jako banda opilých žhářů

11. 11. 2020

To jak se dívám na nesmyslné snažení Trumpa a jeho přisluhovačů je, že jsou jako banda opilců snažících se zničit mrakodrap opalovací lampou. Nemyslím, že by měli nejmenší šanci uspět, ale také si nemyslím, že bychom jim měli dovolit založit požár, když se o to snaží, napsal komentátor Washington Postu George Conway.


0
Vytisknout
69

Diskuse

Obsah vydání | 11. 11. 2020