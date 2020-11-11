Trumpisté jako banda opilých žhářů
11. 11. 2020
To jak se dívám na nesmyslné snažení Trumpa a jeho přisluhovačů je, že jsou jako banda opilců snažících se zničit mrakodrap opalovací lampou. Nemyslím, že by měli nejmenší šanci uspět, ale také si nemyslím, že bychom jim měli dovolit založit požár, když se o to snaží, napsal komentátor Washington Postu George Conway.
The way I look at Trump and his minions' nonsense is that they're like a bunch of drunks trying to take down a skyscraper with a blowtorch. I don't think they have the remotest chance of succeeding, but I also don't think we should allow them to start a fire while they try.— George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 10, 2020
